Chon Buri man attacks beachgoer with knife

A Chon Buri man has attacked a beachgoer with a knife in Sri Racha district on Monday night. The attacker pulled up in a white pickup truck, and suddenly jumped out and cut the victim’s elbow with a knife, according to the victim. The incident happened at an early Loy Krathong site on Ban Laem Chabang Beach.

After cutting the victim, the attacker sped off in his pickup truck and hit multiple pedestrians. The male victim said that he had never met the attacker before.

The victim filed a police report at the Laem Chabang police station, The Pattaya News reported. Authorities were tracking the suspect’s license plate.

Ban Laem Chabang Beach is not the only beach in Chon Buri where violence has been reported. In July, Chon Buri officials banned drinking on Bang Saen beach in order to cut out chaos and violence from drunk people. According to a report, travellers had said that they would feel safer and more relaxed if alcohol and tobacco were banned.

There was also a knife attack on a beach in Thailand in September, when a man stabbed another man on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach. Witnesses said the man stabbed the victim, 34 year old Narintorn, over a dispute about Narintorn talking too loudly.

After the latest knife attack on Ban Laem Chabang Beach, police will hopefully catch the suspect soon.