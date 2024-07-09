Pattaya Education Office checks out Chon Buri’s finest reads

Picture courtesy of Medium

Pattaya Education Office yesterday launched its annual Library Week Project, spotlighting Chon Buri province with the theme Chon Buri: What Is Good About This Province? The event is designed to promote reading awareness and highlight the unique qualities of this vibrant region.

Prasatphon Deeden, a Pattaya City Council Member, led the opening ceremony at the Pattaya Public Library on Thepprasit Road, Soi 7. The event saw participation from government officials, educators, and students from the Learning Promotion Center (SKR) in Banglamung District.

The project encourages participants to delve into Chon Buri’s Soft Power by integrating language, traditions, and local culture into their reading experiences. This initiative aims to provide a deeper understanding of what makes Chonburi special, whether it’s the local way of communication, cherished traditions, or the rich cultural heritage.

Visitors to the event can also explore an exhibition that showcases the history of Chon Buri’s traditions and its captivating tourist attractions. The exhibition offers insights into the province’s ancient customs and modern landmarks, providing a comprehensive look into the heart of this coastal region.

The Library Week Project 2024 emphasizes that reading is not merely about words on a page but is a pathway to understanding, appreciation, and community. As participants engage with Chon Buri’s stories, they contribute to the ongoing narrative of this dynamic province.

For more information about the project and upcoming events, visit the Pattaya Public Library. The Library Week Project is organized by the Education Bureau Department of Library, Museum, and Education Network in Pattaya.

In related news, residents in Pattaya are calling for decisive action against vandals who have marred the city’s landscape with graffiti. Electrical control boxes, traffic signs, and private properties along major roads such as Sukhumvit Road, Third Road, and South Pattaya Road have been defaced with graffiti, including gang symbols and vulgar language.

The graffiti, which has been unchecked, has significantly impacted the city’s visual appeal, leading to growing frustration among the local community. Concerned citizens are urging police to take action to address the issue and restore Pattaya’s beauty.