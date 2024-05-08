Traffic violation leads to serious bike crash in South Pattaya

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

A tragic accident occurred in South Pattaya yesterday, resulting in a sports bike rider sustaining serious injuries following a collision with a sedan. The 52 year old driver of the sedan, who allegedly disregarded a red light, was involved in the accident at 2.46am on Sukhumvit Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation found a heavily damaged Mitsubishi Pajero, with a detached wheel on the passenger side. Among the passengers in the vehicle were two boys, aged 10 and 14 years old, with head injuries and an 8 year old girl with body scrapes, lacerations and a glass wound on her left wrist.

The driver of the car was identified as 52 year old Sathit Sinuansakulnee, who escaped the accident unscathed.

Not far from the wrecked car, responders found the mangled motorcycle. Its driver, 23 year old Wiran Suksaow, was found unconscious in the middle of the road, his injuries bleeding profusely. He was promptly taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

A witness, 29 year old Mongkol Khamprasong, stated that he was waiting at the red light next to the car. He recounted that the car driver ignored the red light and turned onto Sukhumvit Road, directly into the path of the oncoming motorbike.

He reported hearing the motorcyclist’s attempted braking, but the collision was unavoidable.

At the scene, Sathit chose not to make a statement to the press. Pattaya police have since begun a review of CCTV footage from the surrounding area, aiming to verify Mongkol’s account and determine the potential for charges.

This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the consequences of traffic rule violations and the importance of road safety.

