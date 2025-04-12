Pattaya herbal shop scams tourists, 3 arrested

Pattaya police have detained three suspects after a shocking herbal store scam was uncovered on Thursday, April 10. The store, allegedly scamming tourists with overpriced “miracle herbs,” had been coercing customers into buying products under threat of violence.

The incident, which took place at 4.20pm on April 10, follows a series of similar cases involving fraudulent herbal shops in the area, sparking concern among both locals and tourists.

Following complaints from tourists, police launched an inspection of the store and uncovered a disturbing operation. Victims reported being intimidated into purchasing expensive herbal items, with threats issued to anyone who declined.

Police detained three suspects: Thai manager 29 year old Kanlaya, 21 year old Saddam, a Pakistani national, and 31 year old Pa, a Myanmar national. All three were arrested at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the herbal store was operating illegally, lacking the necessary permits to sell herbal products. According to the Herbal Product Act, the store faced multiple charges, including selling unlicenced and unregistered herbal goods. The foreign staff members also faced charges for working without valid work permits, with the store also being accused of employing foreign nationals illegally.

The discovery highlights an ongoing issue in Pattaya, where so-called “miracle herb” shops have been scamming tourists for over a year. These stores prey on unsuspecting visitors, often using high-pressure tactics to make sales, with many customers unaware of the inflated prices, reported The Pattaya News.

Police vowed to crack down on such illegal businesses, with a focus on protecting tourists from exploitation. The public is urged to report any suspicious activities related to herbal stores or other businesses engaged in deceptive practices. As the investigation continues, more arrests may be imminent.

Tourists are advised to stay vigilant and be cautious when approached by street vendors or shops offering herbal products, ensuring they check for proper licencing before making any purchases.