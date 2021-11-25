Pattaya Fireworks Festival starts tomorrow under strict Covid-19 prevention measures

Looking for a weekend trip to escape from the bustling city of Bangkok? The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2021 is set to run from tomorrow until Saturday from 4pm to midnight at Pattaya Central Beach. Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome says those entering the main event area close to the stage will need to show proof that they have received two doses of the Covid-19 test or show negative results from an antigen test issued no more than 72 hours.

The mayor says festival organisers will follow the so-called “Universal Prevention” measures, which were followed for the recent Pattaya Music Festival. Alcohol is officially prohibited from the event. Face masks must be worn in all areas of the festival. Vendors at the festival must be fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus.

Police say that during the event they will close Pattaya Beach Road from Dolphin Circle to Pattaya Walking Street and parking will not be allowed in that area in the hour leading up to the festival. Parking for the festival will be available at Tesco Lotus North Pattaya, Terminal 21, Mike Shopping Mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya City 8 School, Chai Mongkol Temple, Central Festival Pattaya Beach, and Central Marina department store in North Pattaya.

The mayor says they are ready for the festival.

“This will be the biggest event in Pattaya in a year, due to many closures and Covid-19 restrictions, since the last fireworks festival in November 2020.”

