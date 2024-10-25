Thai’d and tested: Pattaya’s 30-baht wonder serves up tasty treats

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

A humble Pattaya diner is taking the seaside resort by storm with its lip-smacking Thai dishes at just 30 baht a plate, proving that great taste doesn’t need to break the bank.

At the heart of this culinary buzz is Krua Khun Nai Kiew, a small eatery run by its passionate owner Rattanaporn Chueachuchat. While most restaurant owners might fret over high costs and profit margins, Rattanaporn is more focused on filling plates, and stomachs, of working locals and those on tighter budgets.

Krua Khun Nai Kiew’s menu is spicy, simple, and sensational. The eatery is known for its rotating menu of six signature dishes packed with local spices and flavours, including crowd favourites like basil pork and chicken, stir-fried pickled bamboo, red bean curry pork belly, garlic pork, and mixed vegetable stir-fry.

For a mere 30 baht, diners get a hearty plate with rice; add 10 baht for a fried egg, or 20 baht to get a three-dish combo.

Despite the modest prices, every meal is freshly prepared for authentic flavour right in Pattaya’s city centre. And it’s not just the food that’s drawing in the crowd, the restaurant’s camping-style dining area under shady trees provides a cool, relaxed vibe away from the bustling city streets. With a minimalist setup that’s both clean and breezy, it’s the perfect pit-stop for locals and tourists alike.

Located next to Sophon Cable on Soi Chalermprakiat 10, Krua Khun Nai Kiew is open every day from 10am to 5pm. For directions or menu details, call 087-744-1744.

