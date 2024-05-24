Pattaya drug dealer arrested after car chase and shootout

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

An intense car chase and shootout occurred in Pattaya yesterday afternoon, leading to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer. The incident escalated when the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at police officers, resulting in him being shot in the leg.

Pattaya police, spearheaded by Police Chief, Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, responded swiftly to reports of gunfire and injuries at approximately 2.16pm on Jomtien Second Road in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Upon arrival, officers found Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaimet Chaiwanruj, Deputy Superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, and his team apprehending Adisak Chanthong, also known as Jo Jomtien who had a gunshot wound in his right leg.

Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon provided first aid before transporting him to the hospital under police custody.

At the scene, authorities discovered an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, which had crashed into a median strip, with its front driver’s side tyres completely destroyed.

Bloodstains, presumed to be from Adisak, were present, and a black backpack containing drugs was found inside the vehicle.

The backpack was discovered to hold 30 grammes of methamphetamine, 150 methamphetamine pills in packets, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and a 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. All items were collected as evidence.

Na Jomtien police revealed that the arrest followed an undercover operation designed to catch Adisak, who was suspected of drug dealing.

Officers lured him to a meeting on Soi Pattaya-Jomtien 11. However, during the transaction, Adisak attempted to escape by vehicle. The police pursued him and shot at the tyres to halt his escape, but Adisak continued driving despite the damage.

The car chase concluded when Adisak’s vehicle lost control and crashed. Even then, he refused to surrender, allegedly brandishing a handgun at the officers. In response, the police shot him in self-defence, hitting him in the leg, which compelled him to finally surrender.

Police reveal that the suspect is currently receiving treatment for his injury and will face interrogation and subsequent legal proceedings upon his recovery, reported Pattaya News.