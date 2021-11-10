Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A fight on Pattaya Beach over an affair on TikTok. (via Pattaya News)
image
image

A fistfight that broke out and gathered a crowd on Central Pattaya Beach near the mall resulted in 5 people being arrested. Pattaya City Police were alerted of a fight at around 10:30 in the evening on Monday night and went to the scene to investigate.

In the patrol unit arrived, they found a few fights on and around the beach and a small crowd of teenagers who had gathered to watch the drama, with a few of the onlookers taking videos on their phones. The first fistfight was next to the beach and involved 2 men that were about 25 years old. The second fight was nearby on the beach between 2 women said to also be around the age of 25.

Aside from the four people physically fighting, a fifth person was taken into custody, though the Pattaya police did not specify whether they were taking part in the actual fight or involved in the melee in some other way.

The group had apparently met up at the beach as a safe public place to discuss some drama. One of the women was having an affair with the other’s boyfriend and had posted stories about the relationship on her TikTok account. The TikTok posts went viral and resulted in the man being fired from his job. They decided to meet to try to resolve to conflict, but the discussion quickly gave way to blows.

The police broke up the fighting, while each side blamed the other for escalating the argument to physical violence. All 5 people involved were charged with fighting in public and causing a public nuisance and were each charged a 1,000 baht fine.

The names of the people and the TikTok account in question were not released by the Pattaya Police, and the physical fight was said to have not resolved the dispute. But the police warned against public fighting saying that the city had a zero-tolerance policy for it.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-10 11:58
Meanwhile in other gripping important world news Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married in Birmingham. There was no reported fighting at her wedding
image
Tanuki
2021-11-10 12:03
Well at least it was only a fist-fight.. Jealous Thai youths often have to use a knife or a gun in many situations like this to cure their rage inside. (Tik Tok.. I have never watched a single 1 of…
image
gummy
2021-11-10 12:08
Just now, Tanuki said: Well at least it was only a fist-fight.. Jealous Thai youths often have to use a knife or a gun in many situations like this to cure their rage inside. (Tik Tok.. I have never watched…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand43 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | PM stresses Thailand-US Partnerships, Ban Chinese ATK | November 10
Thailand51 mins ago

British Foreign Secretary arrives in Thailand for talks with government officials
Pattaya60 mins ago

Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Sponsored2 days ago

Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Haters on YouTube, Thai politics, Phuket Seafood festival | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.128
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai Cabinet gives the green light for procurement of Molnupiravir
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

FDA warns against smuggled Johnson & Johnson vaccines
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai government defends sale of antigen test kits banned in the EU
Environment2 hours ago

Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases and 62 deaths
Crime2 hours ago

Singapore delays intellectually disabled drug trafficker’s execution due to Covid infection
Crime3 hours ago

Officials to get tough on people smugglers, use MoUs to bring workers in legally
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Let’s try that again: US to attempt another donation of 1 million vaccine doses
Southeast Asia3 hours ago

The UN says more than 3 million people in Myanmar need life-saving aid
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid Pets, Bangkok Sinking, Long Term Residency | Nov. 9
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Indonesia to administer Covid-19 boosters once 50% are fully vaccinated
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending