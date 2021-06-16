Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral

Police arrested 2 men who allegedly killed a shark near Koh Phi Phi off the coast of Krabi in the Andaman Sea. A video posted on the social media app TikTok shows a man firing his gun at a shark that was hooked on a fishing rod. Men reeled in the line and pulled the injured shark onboard. It bled on the boat floor as it flopped around next to another what appeared to be a lifeless shark. The clip went viral and caught the attention of the Krabi marine police.

30 year old Alongkorn Chonlathee and 26 year old Prakai Uiwong were arrested on charges of fishing illegally and killing an endangered animal. Krabi marine police inspector Thaweelap Suwannareuk says Prakai killed the shark. Police say the men have admitted to the crime.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates