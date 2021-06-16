Connect with us

Crime

Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Screenshot/ TikTok

Police arrested 2 men who allegedly killed a shark near Koh Phi Phi off the coast of Krabi in the Andaman Sea. A video posted on the social media app TikTok shows a man firing his gun at a shark that was hooked on a fishing rod. Men reeled in the line and pulled the injured shark onboard. It bled on the boat floor as it flopped around next to another what appeared to be a lifeless shark. The clip went viral and caught the attention of the Krabi marine police.

30 year old Alongkorn Chonlathee and 26 year old Prakai Uiwong were arrested on charges of fishing illegally and killing an endangered animal. Krabi marine police inspector Thaweelap Suwannareuk says Prakai killed the shark. Police say the men have admitted to the crime.

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending