Connect with us

Pattaya

Navy officer jumps in to save driver after car plunges into Chon Buri canal

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Navy officer jumps in to save driver after car plunges into Chon Buri canal | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

An officer from the Royal Thai Navy has been thanked by the driver he rescued after the man’s car plunged into a canal in Sattahip, in the eastern province of Chon Buri. Lieutenant Commander Boonlert Kunmkrong says he checked his rear-view mirror while driving and saw the car behind him enter the canal. He stopped his vehicle and jumped into the water to help the driver escape.

Navy officer jumps in to save driver after car plunges into Chon Buri canal | News by The Thaiger

Lieutenant Commander Boonlert. PHOTO: The Pattaya News

For his part, the driver, named as Patipat Sathorn, says his car hit a large pothole in the road, which caused it to flip into the canal. He was not injured in the accident and says he is grateful to the Navy officer for getting him out and potentially saving his life.

According to a report in The Pattaya News, local police say the road in question is in need of repair, adding that they have been in touch with relevant agencies to carry out the work.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    me

    July 21, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    props!

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 21, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    I read there was a drought in Chon Buri!
    Maybe I had been reading fake news.
    Well done navy man. You probably saved Patipat’s life.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Indian national drowns while swimming at Pattaya beach

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Indian national drowns while swimming at Pattaya beach | The Thaiger
PHOTO: FritzDaCat/Wikimedia

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation says an Indian man has drowned at Pattaya beach after going for an early morning swim. It’s understood the man, whose identity is being withheld until his family has been notified, was at the beach with a group of Thai and foreign friends when he headed into the water alone. Friends say the man, believed to be in his mid to late twenties, was a frequent swimmer. PHOTO: The Pattaya News Shortly after entering the water around 4am, the young man called out for help and disappeared below the water. His friends alerted Pattaya police […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.fivestarvagabond.com

Despite the easing of nearly all restrictions imposed to suppress the Covid-19 virus, Thailand’s people are still very much feeling the lingering effect of the shutdown. An ongoing ban on nearly all international arrivals has crippled the tourism industry, meaning many nightlife venues in places like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket remain shut. A report in The Pattaya News shows the full extent of the economic toll in Pattaya, where unemployed and homeless people are being forced to take refuge in abandoned beer bar complexes, mostly in the Soi Buakhao area of ​​the city. While some people were struggling financially prior […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Florian Wehde on Unsplash

The spokesman for Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, says that despite his initial concerns, there has been no new spike in virus cases following the re-opening of the country’s nightlife. While discussing phase 5 of the easing of Covid restrictions, Dr. Taweesin admits that many medical experts, including himself, had been uneasy about the move. However, he says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was anxious for people to return to work. In places like Pattaya, nearly 80% of businesses are in the entertainment and hospitality sector. Dr. Taweesin says that 2 and a half weeks after the re-opening […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending