Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Law Enforcement

A naked man has been tracked down and taken to a hospital in Chonburi.

Pattaya Law enforcement officers were notified of the incident last night in Banglamung, Chonburi.

They arrived at 7-eleven store to find the naked foreign man on the road. Staff at the 7-eleven store told police that the man had picked some food from the store but left before paying.

A combination of the local cops, motorcycle taxi guy and even a man in a turban tried to save the man’s modesty as tourists in song thaews passed and an interested crowd gathered.

Officers were notified that the man stayed at a hotel nearby with his father and mother-in-law but they had already checked out. The foreign man was taken to Banglamung Hospital for evaluation.