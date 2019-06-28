Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital
PHOTOS: Pattaya Law Enforcement
A naked man has been tracked down and taken to a hospital in Chonburi.
Pattaya Law enforcement officers were notified of the incident last night in Banglamung, Chonburi.
They arrived at 7-eleven store to find the naked foreign man on the road. Staff at the 7-eleven store told police that the man had picked some food from the store but left before paying.
A combination of the local cops, motorcycle taxi guy and even a man in a turban tried to save the man’s modesty as tourists in song thaews passed and an interested crowd gathered.
Officers were notified that the man stayed at a hotel nearby with his father and mother-in-law but they had already checked out. The foreign man was taken to Banglamung Hospital for evaluation.
แตกตื่นทั้งถนนต่างชาติเพี้ยนแก้ผ้ายืนกลางสามแยกเมื่อเวลา 23.00 น.วันที่ 27 มิถุนายน 2562 เจ้าหน้าที่เทศกิจรับแจ้งเหตุมีบุคคลสติไม่ดีแก้ผ้าล่อนจ้อนยืนอยู่กลางถนน สามแยกหลังเขาพระตำหนัก ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี หลังรับแจ้งจึงนำกำลังรีบไปตรวจสอบที่เกิดเหตุบริเวณกลางสามแยกที่มีนักท่องเที่ยวสัญจรไปมาอย่างคับคั่ง พบนัดท่องเที่ยวชาวต่างประเทศ เป็นผู้ชาย ผิวขาว ลักษณะผอม สูงประมาณ 2 เมตร ยืนเปลือยกายล่อนจ้อนอยู่กลางถนน โดยไม่แคร์สายตายของผู้ที่ผ่านไปมา เจ้าหน้าที่พยายามนำกางเกงมาให้สามใส่ แต่เจ้าตัวก็ไม่ยินยอม จึงเอาผ้าขนหนูมามัดให้ แต่เจ้าตัวก็พยายามถอดออกอีก เจ้าหน้าที่ก็จับผ้ามัดใส่ให้อีกครั้งแล้วให้นั่งลงสงบสติอารมณ์กับพื้นเบื้องต้นไม่มีผู้ใดทราบว่าต่างชาติคนดังกล่าวเป็นใคร เนื่องจากไม่มีเอกสารแสดงตัวบุคคลแต่อย่างใด ซึ่งต่างชาติคนดังกล่าวมีอาการทางประสาท จึงได้พาตัวไปพักสงบสติอารมณ์ยังเมืองพัทยาก่อนจะส่งไปรักษาตัวต่อไป
Posted by เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News on Thursday, 27 June 2019
Crime
Beach vendor nabbed after stealing from Pattaya tourist
PHOTOS: Pattya Message
A Pattaya beach vendor has been caught by a local and foreign beach-goers after stealing from a tourist on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.
Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident yesterday on Jomtien Beach. The suspect had already been bailed up by Thai and foreign tourists at the beach.
A 66 year old German female tourist told police that while she was at the beach, the suspect snatched her bag and ran away. She shouted for help. A 49 year old Thai man Siripop Kanlapan says he heard the shout before chasing after the thief and catching him.
The man was taken to the local police station to face legal action.
Pattaya
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
Pattaya’s police chief has been transferred, the foreign bar owners are being deported and will be blacklisted. This has been the swift retribution for local senior police and the owners of ‘Coming Bar’ for allowing prostitution and under-age sex on their premises.
In addition, the Bang Lamung district police chief says the offending bar will be shut for five years for “damaging the image of tourism in Pattaya and Thailand”. Yesterday reports emerged of a raid of the Coming Bar in Soi 6 where evidence of sex-for-sale and a 17 year old sex worker was found. The owners of Coming Bar are a consortium of Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai nationals.
The Thaiger reported on the raid HERE.
Chonburi’s police chief has removed the acting head of the Pattaya police Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet and four of his deputies from active duty pending an investigation. They have been accused of allowing the prostitution to continue under their watch. Amnat Charoensri, the Bang Lamung district chief, says that he’s ordered the bar shut for five years.
Channel 7 reports that the foreign owners of Coming Bar in Soi 6 would all be deported and blacklisted from re-entering Thailand in the future.
Just two weeks ago Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet was part of a contingent of police and officials making a ‘spot raid’ on Pattaya’s Walking Street and proudly announcing that their visit had shown no signs of prostitution or illegal activities in the city’s infamous red light district. Read that story HERE.
Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet, the deputy Chonburi police chief told media that if tourists or the public see any evidence of prostitution they can call 191. He also advised tourists that there was a Tourist Police office at the end of the street where officers can be informed directly.
Somebody did.
เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ ทหาร ปล่อยแถวกวดขันสถานประกอบการเมืองพัทยา มีการตรวจการลักลอบค้าประเวณี เรื่องเด็กอายุต่ำกว่ากฎหมายกำหนด
Posted by PattayaupdateNews on Thursday, 6 June 2019
SOURCE: Channel 7
Pattaya
Teenager dies after motorbike collision in Chonburi – VIDEO
VIDEO: Padung Klahran / Pattaya Message PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
A teenager has died after a motorbike accident in Chonburi.
Pattaya Message reports that a Facebook user, Padung Klahran, yesterday posted a video clip from a dash cam which shows the motorbike driver losing control of his bike before colliding with barriers.
The accident happened in Banglamung, Chonburi on Sunday. The motorbike driver was 16 year old Chaiwat Banglueang. He was pronounced dead a the scene due to serious head injuries.
กล้องหน้ารถจับภาพหนุ่มขับจยย.เสียหลักล้มไถลกระแทกแบริเออร์ไม่ได้ถูกเหยียบซ้ำจากกรณีมีมีหนุ่มขับขี่จยย.เสียหลักล้มแล้วถูกรถเหยียบศีรษะซ้ำทำให้เสียชีวิตคาที่ บนถนนสาย 36 กระทิงลาย ม.1 ต.หนองปลาไหล อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี ส่วนคู่กรณีหลบหนีไปตามที่ได้เสนอข่าวไปแล้วนั้นล่าสุดเมื่อวันที่ 24 มิถุนายน 2562 ผู้เสื่อข่าวรายงานว่าบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิล์คมีสมาชิกบนเฟสบุ๊ก ชื่อPadung Klahran ได้นำคลิปจากกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะเกิดเหตุไว้ได้ เป็นรถจักรยานยนต์ขับขี่มาแล้วเสียหลักส่ายไปส่ายมาก่อนจะลื่นลื่นไถลไปกับพื้นถนน ทั้งรถแล้วร่างผู้บาดเจ็บกระเด็นไปอัดกับแท่นแบริเออร์อย่างจัง ทำให้ผู้บาดเจ็บมีบาดแผลขนาดใหญ่ที่ศีรษะ มีเลือดไหลออกมาจำนวนมาก แล้วเสียชีวิตในเวลาต่อมา ซึ่งหลังเกิดเหตุก็มีพลเมืองดีลงมาช่วยเหลือและแจ้งเจ้าหน้าที่ช่วยเหลือดังกล่าวเบื้องต้นทราบชื่อผู้เสียชีวิตคือผู้ตายนายไชยวัฒน์ บางเหลือง อายุ 16 ปี นักเรียนชั้นมัถยมศึกษาปีที่ 5 โรงเรียนแห่งหนึ่งในจังหวัดชลบุรี ทางเจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยฯเก็บรักษาไว้ที่โรงพยาบาลบางละมุง ซึ่งทางญาติก็จะได้ติดต่อรับศพไปประกอบพิธีทางศาสนาต่อไป
Posted by Pattaya Message on Sunday, 23 June 2019
(Warning: Graphic content)
Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital
