Motorcyclist critically injured by drink driver in Pattaya car collision

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in Pattaya following a collision with a car. The incident occurred at 1am yesterday, August 8, on Sukhumvit Road near the Chaiyaphruek intersection, heading towards Sattahip, in the Nongprue sub-district of the Bang Llamung district, Chon Buri province.

Rescue volunteers swiftly responded to the scene.

Police discovered a grey Honda Jazz with severe front-end damage from crashing into the rear of a red and black Honda Wave 100 motorcycle lodged in front of the car. The motorcycle rider, an unidentified Thai man estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, was found face down on the road, suffering from severe injuries with both legs and arms broken.

Rescue personnel administered initial first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Honda Jazz, 27 year old Netnapha, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police on the scene. She explained that she was driving on the right side of Sukhumvit Road and did not notice the motorcycle until it was too late, resulting in the crash.

After the collision, she was highly distressed but called emergency services once she calmed down.

“I didn’t see the motorcycle until it was too late. I was driving on the right side of the road and suddenly crashed into it.”

Police from the Dongtan Substation are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident.

They have also conducted a blood alcohol test on Netnapha to proceed with legal actions. The results of the test have not yet been released to the media.

