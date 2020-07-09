Pattaya
Mother and son rescued as car swept away in Pattaya’s flash floods – VIDEO
A woman and her son have had a lucky escape after the vehicle, which they were travelling in, was carried away by floodwaters in Pattaya. The city reported extensive flash flooding as a result of heavy downpours, with the worst of it around Soi Khao Noi, Pattaya Beach Road, and Pattaya Third Road.
The heavy rains lasted for up to 2 hours, with the car Sukanya Rueangsawat and her son were travelling in carried away by floods as Sukanya tried in vain to open the door. The incident reportedly took place near the railway road and Soi Khao Talo, with the car rapidly filling with water.
An employee from a nearby wastewater treatment plant spotted the vehicle and was able to smash the window and pull Sukanya and her son to safety.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Russian man found hanged in Pattaya shophouse accommodation
A 45 year old Russian man has been found dead in a Jomtien shophouse. The man was discovered just after midnight today, hanging from the doorknob of his third floor rented apartment. Police say he was due to leave Thailand today bound for Russia. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident just after midnight by the landlord in Jomtien, just south of Pattaya City.
Emergency responders arrived to find the body of the man. His name has been withheld as the Russian Embassy and the man’s family is contacted. Police report that there was no sign of a struggle or bruises and the room showed no signs of forced entry.
The 44 year old landlord told The Pattaya News that the man was scheduled to take a flight back to his hometown today. He had been stuck in Thailand during the current crisis, taking advantage of the visa amnesty. She said that the man had told here he didn’t know what to do, and did not want to return to Russia.
Pattaya police are continuing their investigation and have notified the Russian embassy and trying to contact the man’s family.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Pattaya
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
Heavy thunderstorms in and around Pattaya yesterday caused major flooding and brought much of the resort town to a virtual standstill. The rains hit around 2pm and lasted for about 2 hours. The heaviest flooding was reported on Soi Khao Noi, Pattaya Beach Road, and Pattaya Third Road. A video of the flooding can be seen HERE.
Water on some road surfaces ranged from about 50 centimetres to over a metre deep. Traffic was backed up along major arteries for several hours. Traffic police were dispatched to multiple areas to restore order and help direct traffic.
A black sedan was reported stuck in a flash flood near the railway road and Soi Khao Talo, with the water level reportedly almost reaching its roof. The driver and the passenger were safely rescued with help from local residents and traffic police.
It took about an hour and a half after the rain stopped for the water level to fall to passable levels.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
A Russian woman who allegedly murdered her one year old daughter and then tried to kill herself by jumping from a third-floor balcony, is denying all charges against her. 33 year old Anna Efimova appeared at Pattaya Provincial Court to answer the charges when she claimed her husband forced her to kill the child.
However, police say there is nothing to suggest that a husband was present, with the woman’s landlord saying she checked in just 3 days prior with only her baby daughter. Police claim nobody else visited or stayed at the apartment. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the complex to verify the comings and goings to the apartment and complex, adding that they found nobody else at the scene of the crime.
Efimova initially told police her husband had killed the child, later changing her story. The findings of forensic investigators indicate the child died as a result of blunt force trauma, apparently from being swung repeatedly against the bathroom toilet. Police found the child’s body in the bathroom, covered with towels and pieces of the broken toilet.
The child’s mother had jumped from the third floor in an apparent suicide attempt but sustained only minor injuries. Police confiscated marijuana found in the apartment, along with two bags of white powder )being tested for the presence of illegal narcotics). The woman has been discharged from the hospital and is now in police custody facing multiple charges, while officials attempt to contact her family.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
