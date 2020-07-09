Outgoing army chief says no plans for US base on Thai soil | The Thaiger

Politics
Outgoing army chief says no plans for US base on Thai soil
Outgoing army chief Apirat Kongsompong, is denying that the US is seeking to establish a military base on Thai soil. At a press briefing, Apirat said that Thai and US troops have only carried out joint military drills, code-named Cobra Gold, and nothing more. The drills are a multinational exercise held annually in Thailand.
Apirat insisted the US did not ask to use Thailand as a stage for a base but admitted that US troops left behind some of their military equipment deployed during the drills, but says reporters shouldn’t read too much into this. However, Singapore has a longstanding agreement with Thailand, giving it access to a military area in Sai Yok district in the western Kanchanaburi province, in order to reportedly conduct military training. That agreement is renewed every 3 years.
Apirat also defended the 2 day visit by the US Army Chief of Staff James McConville and his delegation after an activist criticised the government for not sending the visitors into the mandatory quarantine that was imposed for all visitors. He says the delegation will be tested for Covid-19 before and upon arrival to Thailand. Tests will be performed by doctors from the Public Health Ministry, Phramongkutklao Hospital, and Thai Airways International staff. These procedures will become a model for future visits by foreign delegations.
“Don’t stir up issues that might create conflict in the region.”
The US delegation are the first group of foreigners to officially visit Thailand since the country began lifting Covid-19 restrictions. McConville will meet Apirat and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha today and tomorrow.
In a related development, General Narongpan Jitkaewthae is widely expected to replace Apirat as army chief during the annual military reshuffle at the end of September. A military source told Bangkok Post that the reshuffle dominated a pre-session discussion shortly before a meeting between top military officials and the Royal Thai Police yesterday.
The source says that this time around the reshuffle will involve high ranking personnel whose names were brought up during the pre-session discussion. The source said a list of high ranking officers up for promotion will likely be presented to the chief of the defence forces next week before it’s forwarded to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also serves as defence minister.
Apirat said yesterday he will retire at the end of September, adding he will no longer be active in handling government affairs after that month. He denies he will seek to extend his tenure as army chief. Apirat has also been rumoured to have long term political aspirations.
”I will pass the baton to the next army chief on Sept 30 when my duties will come to an end. There is absolutely no need to prolong my tenure.”
SOURCES; Bangkok Post | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
NOTE: Yesterday, The Thaiger referred to the bill as allowing “same sex marriage”. Our headline was incorrect. We have corrected the story with updated information. We apologise for the error.
The Thai cabinet yesterday endorsed a bill allowing registration of same-sex couples, as well as legal amendments to ensure same-sex couples have the same rights and privileges as opposite-sex couples. The bill and the amendment will now be put to a vote in the Thai parliament.
The government’s deputy spokeswoman says the new Civil Partnership Bill and the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code will “ensure fairness for people of all gender identification”. The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. Marriage registration will be available to consenting same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. One or both must be Thai.
“The Civil Partnership Bill is a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders… This strengthens the families of people with sexual diversity and is appropriate for the present social circumstances.”
But the bill is already coming under heavy criticism. A “No to Civil Partnership Bill” hashtag is trending on Thai social media saying the new bill isn’t equivalent to marriage. They point out that the bill doesn’t ensure the same rights as those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples, and it doesn’t recognise engagement of same sex couples.
Minors who seek such civil partnership certification must have the consent of their parents, legal guardians or a court.
Spouses of civil partners will have the same legal rights as married husbands and wives, notably including with regard to personal and jointly-held property. Civil partners can adopt a child, or a partner can adopt an adoptive child of a spouse. When a partner dies, the survivor will have the same inheritance rights as conventional married couples under the Civil and Commercial Code. Sections of the code concerning married couples will also apply to civil partners.
Some of the key points of the Bill include…
- Consenting same sex couples, who want to register their partnership, must be at least 17 years old and at least one must be a Thai national
- In case the same sex couple are minors, they must have the consent of their parents, guardians or the court. After the registration of the partnership, the minors will be regarded as adults
- Either member of the same sex partnership can act on behalf of the other, as with a heterosexual married couple.
- A same sex couple can adopt a child
- In case one of the partners dies, the survivor has the same rights and duties as a surviving heterosexual spouse
The Justice Ministry, which proposed the bill and the legal amendments, will monitor the effectiveness of the changes and plan other legal amendments to ensure compliance with those already enacted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
The Thai cabinet has today endorsed a bill allowing registration of same-sex couples, as well as legal amendments to ensure same-sex couples have the same rights and privileges as opposite-sex couples. The bill and the amendment will now be put to a vote in the Thai parliament.
The government’s deputy spokeswoman says the new Civil Partnership Bill and the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code will “ensure fairness for people of all gender identification”. The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. Marriage registration will be available to consenting same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. One or both must be Thai.
“The Civil Partnership Bill is a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders… This strengthens the families of people with sexual diversity and is appropriate for the present social circumstances.”
But the bill is already coming under heavy criticism. A “No to Civil Partnership Bill” hashtag is trending on Thai social media saying the new bill isn’t equivalent to marriage. They point out that the bill doesn’t ensure the same rights as those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples, and it doesn’t recognise engagement of same sex couples.
Minors who seek such civil partnership certification must have the consent of their parents, legal guardians or a court.
Spouses of civil partners will have the same legal rights as married husbands and wives, notably including with regard to personal and jointly-held property. Civil partners can adopt a child, or a partner can adopt an adoptive child of a spouse. When a partner dies, the survivor will have the same inheritance rights as conventional married couples under the Civil and Commercial Code. Sections of the code concerning married couples will also apply to civil partners.
The amended Civil and Commercial Code will prohibit a man or a woman from getting married if he or she already has a civil partner. A man or a woman can face a divorce lawsuit if he or she treats someone else as a civil partner.
Some of the key points of the Bill include…
- Consenting same sex couples, who want to register their partnership, must be at least 17 years old and at least one must be a Thai national
- In case the same sex couple are minors, they must have the consent of their parents, guardians or the court. After the registration of the partnership, the minors will be regarded as adults
- Either member of the same sex partnership can act on behalf of the other, as with a heterosexual married couple.
- A same sex couple can adopt a child
- In case one of the partners dies, the survivor has the same rights and duties as a surviving heterosexual spouse
The Justice Ministry, which proposed the bill and the legal amendments, will monitor the effectiveness of the changes and plan other legal amendments to ensure compliance with those already enacted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai activist cries foul on government over US diplomat skirting quarantine
A transparency campaigner dubbed ” Thailand’s complainer-in-chief ” is accusing the government of negligence for allowing the chief of the US army to enter the country without having to go through a mandatory quarantine upon arriving. Activist Srisuwan Janya says he fears the visit of a delegation from the country with by far the most Covid-19 cases (not to mention deaths) in the world might reintroduce the virus to the Thai population.
“The US army chief and his delegation will come from the country with the world’s highest confirmed cases. We can’t be certain whether they will be free of the virus. The government has taken the promised measures for granted, to exclusively subserve the delegation’s benefit. ” The delegation, led by the US army chief of staff James McConville, will visit Thailand tomorrow and Friday, but the government says they’ll be required to follow strict measures.
Thailand began a partial border reopening on July 1 , in which limited groups of foreigners are permitted to fly into the country with the condition of a mandatory 14 day quarantine at specified facilities. However, exceptions are made for official guests and business people traveling on a special agreement with the government.
Srisuwan says he’ll file a complaint tomorrow against the government’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration at the Anti-Corruption Commission. He also criticized Deputy PM and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for not wearing a mask and failing to observe social distancing measures during the Fourth of July party held by the US embassy in Bangkok on Saturday.
“The government has repeatedly preached to the people to not let their guard down, but it turns out that people within the government have the privilege to be spared from those measures.”
American diplomats also did not wear masks in photos posted online by Anutin. The photos have since been deleted.
Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the CCSD, says the Thai government could not impose a mandatory quarantine for the delegation because it is only a short visit. The US officials will still be required to take virus tests before and after their arrival in Thailand, and to wear masks at all times. Health and security officials will follow them throughout the trip and they won’t be allowed to stray from the itinerary during their 2 day visit.
The American delegation will be the first group of foreigners to pay an official visit to Thailand on a special agreement during the pandemic. The group is scheduled to meet PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the army chief Apirat Kongsompong on Thursday.
The US ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre recently paid a courtesy call on Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak at the beginning of his tour of the Kingdom. DeSombre chose not to wear a facemask during the visit.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Russian man found hanged in Pattaya shophouse accommodation
Activists want Thailand to lead total ban on wildlife trade
Outgoing army chief says no plans for US base on Thai soil
Mother and son rescued as car swept away in Pattaya’s flash floods – VIDEO
Student activists gather in Bangkok to oppose emergency decree
US Covid-19 cases surge past 3 million
Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
Long weekend sees 1.4 million domestic tourists take to the road
Doctors say Covid-19 first wave may be over, but warn against complacency
UK’s Kew Green Hotels launches 7 properties in Bangkok
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway closed by flooding again – VIDEO
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand growing more expensive for expats
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
90 minute Covid-19 test at BKK being tested
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Woman survives 4 storey fall in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
- Education2 days ago
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”
- Expats22 hours ago
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
- Pattaya3 days ago
Russian woman allegedly kills own baby and survives suicide jump