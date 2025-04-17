Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

A twisted robbery turned violent and left a grilled pork vendor fighting for her life — all for a few thousand baht and a methamphetamine (meth) binge.

A 21 year old man has been arrested after launching a savage attack on a 55 year old street vendor in Chon Buri, striking her in the head with a brick before fleeing with 5,000 baht. The cash, he later admitted, was used to buy meth.

The horrifying assault occurred at around 5am yesterday, April 16, along Chanamnuea-Phanthong Road in Mueang subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom district.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as 55 year old Kotchakorn, had already been rushed to Phanat Nikhom Hospital by a concerned local. She had been selling grilled pork when she was attacked.

According to officers, Kotchakorn suffered severe head trauma, including a brain haemorrhage, and was experiencing persistent vomiting. Her condition remains critical.

Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life | News by Thaiger

After launching a rapid investigation, police traced the suspect, 21 year old Nattawut, to a marshland in Na Prathet subdistrict. He was found with an unregistered blue motorcycle and promptly taken into custody.

“Nattawut confessed to using a stone to hit the vendor before stealing her money and fleeing,” a police spokesperson said. “He admitted the 5,000 baht was used to buy meth.”

Kotchakorn was conscious long enough to recount the brutal details to her 32 year old son, Peerawat.

“She told me the attacker posed as a customer before hitting her in the head and taking the money she’d saved to buy supplies,” Peerawat said. “We’re grateful to the police for catching him so quickly. He could’ve hurt someone else.”

Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life | News by Thaiger

The case has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding harsher punishments for violent drug-fuelled crimes, reported KhaoSod.

Police have vowed to press the full extent of the law against Nattawut.

Meanwhile, Kotchakorn remains hospitalised, with her family hoping for a miracle recovery as she battles life-threatening injuries caused by a senseless act of violence.

