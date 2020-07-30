Pattaya
Mayor says only half of Pattaya’s security cameras are working
Pattaya’s mayor says only about half of the city’s security cameras are working. In an interview with associated Thai press, Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem told reporters “There are slightly over 2,000 CCTV cameras in Pattaya in total at this time. We also have a dedicated CCTV control centre that’s manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
“However, some of them are broken and some are damaged from recent electric cable fires. Only roughly 50% of the CCTV cameras in Pattaya work currently. This is a major safety issue and also makes it more difficult to properly track and stop crime.”
“Now, we are working on improving the current outdated system and will be upgrading to a wireless CCTV camera system. This is expected to be finished sometime next year. This will bring all current cameras to working condition.”
“In addition, we will add more cameras in current blind spot areas to make a total of 3,000 CCTV cameras in Pattaya. This is part of a long term strategic goal to be able to make Pattaya safe for residents and the millions of tourists that visit the city yearly in normal times.”
The mayor added that all CCTV infrastructure upgrades and additional cameras, nearly a thousand more in total, is expected to be completed by 2023 with a budget of 50 million baht.
Pattaya’s CCTV cameras were used to track the suspects in the case of Tuesday’s fatal shooting of a motorbike taxi driver
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
2 men have been arrested for the shocking daylight shooting murder of a motorbike taxi driver in Pattaya on Tuesday. The Pattaya News reports the suspects were nabbed in Chon Buri province’s Bang Saen district early this morning. Police found a blue Honda PCX motorbike, which they believe was used in the shooting, in front of an apartment building in Nongprue yesterday evening. This was due to tracing security footage of the motorbike’s route through the city after fleeing the scene of the shooting. With the help of the building’s manager, they determined which room the motorbike’s owner lived in. […]
Crime
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Police now say yesterday’s shocking daytime murder of a motorbike taxi driver in South Pattaya appears to have been well planned and say they’re already tracking down 2 suspects. 47 year old Prathum Saartnak was shot once in the head around noon yesterday behind Pattaya School 8, near the famous Walking Street area. He had just finished dropping off a passenger from the Bali Hai Pier, where he is based. A security camera caught the suspects speeding away on a motorbike. Pattaya’s police chief told The Pattaya News that the incident appeared to have been well thought out, with the […]
Pattaya
Pattaya woman, infant son escape house fire unharmed – VIDEO
A woman and her son in Pattaya’s Nong Prue district escaped an early morning house fire after the boy cried out and woke up his mum. Firefighters were notified of the blaze at 3am today. Firefighters, emergency responders and reporters arrived at the house which was already engulfed in flames. Bystanders, including the home’s residents, were standing outside in a panic. The 28 year old mother, named only as “Wi”, and her 1 year old son had escaped from the blaze with no injuries. Wi told reporters she was sleeping in the main bedroom with her son. She says the […]
Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Mayor says only half of Pattaya’s security cameras are working
Drug dealer shoots policeman, escapes in Korat
Anti-coup activist acquitted of sedition, cybercrime charges
Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel
Student flash mob in Chiang Mai as anti-government protests keep popping up
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
Pro-monarchy students plan Bangkok rally
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Bangkok3 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Expats3 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
- Events2 days ago
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis