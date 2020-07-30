Pattaya murder suspects arrested | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
2 men have been arrested for the shocking daylight shooting murder of a motorbike taxi driver in Pattaya on Tuesday. The Pattaya News reports the suspects were nabbed in Chon Buri province’s Bang Saen district early this morning. Police found a blue Honda PCX motorbike, which they believe was used in the shooting, in front of an apartment building in Nongprue yesterday evening. This was due to tracing security footage of the motorbike’s route through the city after fleeing the scene of the shooting. With the help of the building’s manager, they determined which room the motorbike’s owner lived in.
With a search warrant, police inspected the room, where they found both a firearm and clothes that they believed were used in the shooting. The 2 suspects were not in the room. Police later traced and arrested them in Bangsaen and they were reportedly taken back to Pattaya for questioning.
The names of the suspects have not been released to the press. Pattaya Police say the murder appears to have been well planned, and that they’re still working on a motive, but believe it’s debt related.
Politics
Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes
Despite a UN deadline, the family of abducted activist Wanchalerm “Ta” Satsaksit says that authorities have yet to offer any explanation of his fate. He is believed to have been kidnapped in front of his Phnom Penh apartment on June 4. His sister, Sitanan Satsaksit says she has yet to hear any word from either the Cambodian or Thai governments nearly 2 months after her brother went missing, despite calls from various civil rights groups for the 2 countries to investigate the case. “Neither the Thai side nor Cambodian side has updated us. There is no indication that they have […]
Crime
Drug dealer shoots policeman, escapes in Korat
Police are hunting for a drug dealer who shot an undercover agent yesterday and fled after realising he was caught in a sting operation in Khong district of the lower northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, aka Korat. The officer was seriously wounded and rushed to hospital. 38 year old Phadungsil Lohakart allegedly shot the agent, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, after realising it was a trap. 2 other police officers were waiting in a car nearby. Officer Song Tuaykrathok was hit in the chest and right arm and was admitted to ICU at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. […]
Thailand
Anti-coup activist acquitted of sedition, cybercrime charges
A pro-democracy activist was acquitted today of sedition and cybercrime charges for criticising the ruling junta back in 2014. He was accused of violating Section 116 of the Criminal Code and the Computer Crime Act by posting messages against the 2014 coup that deposed PM Yingluck Shinawatra. The messages were posted between May 30 and June 4, 2015, when martial law was in effect and criticising the government was illegal. In its verdict handed down today, the court said 52 year old Sombat Boon-ngamanon didn’t violate sedition laws as he was merely expressing his political opinions and no one protested […]
