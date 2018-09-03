Pattaya
Ladyboys nabbed for picking tourist’s pockets in Pattaya
Pattaya police have arrested two ladyboyss for allegedly stealing cash and a credit card from a British tourist and then using the card to buy t120,000 baht worth of gold ornaments.
31 year old Brit tourist James William Jack Mason had filed a complaint saying he was on Walking Street late on the night of August 31 when the two accused approached him to chat.
Tipakorn Surintham and Banchong Jantawong, both 33, were arrested on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court.
He says he soon discovered his cash and credit card missing, then got a message on his phone saying his credit card had been used at a shopping mall. Police found that the card was used to buy trinkets at a gold shop on Soi None Plub Wan and studied CCTV recordings to identify the people with the card.
Police say the accused have confessed and admitted working as a team – Tipakorn picking pockets while Banchong kept the victims distracted. They have allegedly been arrested 15 times previously on similar charges.
SOURCE: The Nation
National
She gambled. She lost.
She said she knew people. She said she had secret recordings. If it was all a gamble to help secure preferred treatment or an early release, the gamble hasn't paid off as yet.
After appearing in court in September along with her sex-mentor Alexander Kirillov, she's still awaiting the next move in the Thai legal system - likely, a date with the Courts set for January next year. Six other Russians nabbed during the sex course remain in jail as well.
Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, has stuck to her story all the while rotting in a Thai...
Pattaya
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
Pattaya police are being told to clean up their act, stop hiding behind masks and try harder to communicate better with tourists. The directive has come from Bangkok HQ.
Pattaya News is reporting that the local Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch is passing on the directive to officers on the beat. He said that "This is especially important as Pattaya is a big tourist town."
It's also important because, we're told by the Thai government, that Pattaya is now a "world class family resort."
Traffic police are being told to apply the law fairly and sort out traffic problems at the resorts, not on the spot. They are also being told to provide better service, do more to assist the public and 'clean up' their procedures when it comes to searches and arrests.
Pattaya News says that masks and balaclavas, or...
Business
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
The Thai government sees Pattaya's future as a world-class tourist destination that will evolve beyond its raunchy past.
The Mastercard Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2017 shows that Pattaya has attracted the eighth highest number of international overnight arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region, finishing just behind Hong Kong. The report indicates the Korean, German and Chinese guests are still travelling to Pattaya and looking for new activities beyond Walking Street, beaches and international food.
The Thai government's recent announcement about...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Couple arrested with drugs hidden inside snack boxes in Krabi
Police on the hunt for two ‘Malay-speaking’ assailants in Songkhla
Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
Where do you live? Planet Earth or Planet Sloth?
Ladyboys nabbed for picking tourist’s pockets in Pattaya
1.3 billion baht of fakes destroyed, overseen by Army chiefs
Autopsy results reveal German tourist died from drowning on Koh Phi Phi
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket6 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Krabi6 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket6 days ago
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
-
Phuket6 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Opinion6 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
-
National4 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
You must be logged in to post a comment Login