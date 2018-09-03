Bangkok
1.3 billion baht of fakes destroyed, overseen by Army chiefs
by Jitraporn Senwong
The Army has overseen the destruction of more than two million seized counterfeit items worth a combined street value of 1.3 billion baht. The ‘ceremony’ was held at an army base in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district today (Monday).
Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon oversaw the event and watched as fake “brand-name” clothing, bags, shoes, sunglasses, cell phones, cosmetics – and wristwatches – were crushed at Army Air Defence Command Units headquarters.
The Royal Thai Police contributed 187,332 confiscated items, the Customs Department 1,732,965, and the Department of Special Investigation 181,050.
Prawit says more counterfeit goods would be seized as the government continues to improve the efficiency of a system to protect intellectual property, especially in law enforcement and amid campaigns to raise public awareness about the problem.
“Everyone should help in this effort so that we have only legal products on the market,” Prawit said, thanking all agencies for working to suppress counterfeits, from production and distribution to imports and exports.
Prawit said the effort had last year succeeded in lifting Thailand from the US government’s Priority Watch List on intellectual property policies and enforcement to the better-regarded Watch List.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.
The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.
When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.
The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.
Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers sta...
Bangkok
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
The women’s rights supporters said the national police office order of August 28 was backward and discriminatory. It didn’t only undermine women’s rights and violate the Gender Equality Act, but would affect victims of sex crimes since it is female police who mostly worked as interrogators in such cases, they said.
In rape cases, the law requires female officers to conduct the interview to minimise the victims’ discomfort.
Pol Col Chatkaew Wanchawee, a female interrogator who rose to the rank of superintendent, usually the highest a female can attain at a police station, says women investigators play a key role in questioning victims of sexual crimes.
She says the law was that male policemen can deal with...
Bangkok
Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint
She was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. She couldn't have chosen a worse target to crash her car into.
The incident took place near the mouth of Soi Suksawat 35 around 11.30pm. Pol Lt Colonel Pradit Plaiduan said that the crash ended up with four damaged motorcycles and the SUV with a dented front bumper and shattered windshield.
57 year old Issaree Assawachaichat of Nakhon Pathom was tested and allegedly found to had a .124 milligrams of alcohol reading, well above the .50 milligram legal limit.
She was taken to hospital along with police sergeants Major Suriya Boontawan and Sommai Khunthong and civilian motorcyclists Rawiroj Yimlamai, Siripen Khamnet, Ketsadaporn Anathamsomat and Jatuphum Daikrajai.
Continue Reading
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Couple arrested with drugs hidden inside snack boxes in Krabi
Police on the hunt for two ‘Malay-speaking’ assailants in Songkhla
Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
Where do you live? Planet Earth or Planet Sloth?
Ladyboys nabbed for picking tourist’s pockets in Pattaya
1.3 billion baht of fakes destroyed, overseen by Army chiefs
Autopsy results reveal German tourist died from drowning on Koh Phi Phi
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket6 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Krabi6 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket6 days ago
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
-
Phuket6 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Opinion6 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
-
National4 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
You must be logged in to post a comment Login