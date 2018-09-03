Connect with us

Bangkok

1.3 billion baht of fakes destroyed, overseen by Army chiefs

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

by Jitraporn Senwong

The Army has overseen the destruction of more than two million seized counterfeit items worth a combined street value of 1.3 billion baht. The ‘ceremony’ was held at an army base in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district today (Monday).

Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon oversaw the event and watched as fake “brand-name” clothing, bags, shoes, sunglasses, cell phones, cosmetics – and wristwatches – were crushed at Army Air Defence Command Units headquarters.

The Royal Thai Police contributed 187,332 confiscated items, the Customs Department 1,732,965, and the Department of Special Investigation 181,050.

Prawit says more counterfeit goods would be seized as the government continues to improve the efficiency of a system to protect intellectual property, especially in law enforcement and amid campaigns to raise public awareness about the problem.

“Everyone should help in this effort so that we have only legal products on the market,” Prawit said, thanking all agencies for working to suppress counterfeits, from production and distribution to imports and exports.

Prawit said the effort had last year succeeded in lifting Thailand from the US government’s Priority Watch List on intellectual property policies and enforcement to the better-regarded Watch List.

STORY: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Eight people have been injured after gas leaking from tumble dryers in a 24 hour laundromat in Bangkok's Din Daeng district exploded early today (Monday).

Sutthisarn police station was alerted at 2.30am to the explosion at the laundromat, which is located in a shophouse at the front of Soi Inthamara 36.

The eight injured were rushed to Paolo Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital.

When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that blast had caused severe damage inside the shop and to the buildings and vehicles around it.

The shop, which opened just three days ago, was offering a free promotional service.



Police found four 48 kilogram gas cylinders connected to the dryers sta...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Men-only police academy riles rights groups

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Rights advocates are raising concerns over the Royal Thai Police’s new policy of banning female applicants from the police cadet academy, saying the move undermines women’s rights and affects the prosecution of sex crimes.

The women’s rights supporters said the national police office order of August 28 was backward and discriminatory. It didn’t only undermine women’s rights and violate the Gender Equality Act, but would affect victims of sex crimes since it is female police who mostly worked as interrogators in such cases, they said.

In rape cases, the law requires female officers to conduct the interview to minimise the victims’ discomfort.

Pol Col Chatkaew Wanchawee, a female interrogator who rose to the rank of superintendent, usually the highest a female can attain at a police station, says women investigators play a key role in questioning victims of sexual crimes.

She says the law was that male policemen can deal with...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Woman ploughs SUV into Bangkok police checkpoint

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

A 57 year old woman has ploughed her Toyota SUV into a police checkpoint in Bangkok’s Rat Burana district last night, injuring two officers and four motorcyclists.

She was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. She couldn't have chosen a worse target to crash her car into.

The incident took place near the mouth of Soi Suksawat 35 around 11.30pm. Pol Lt Colonel Pradit Plaiduan said that the crash ended up with four damaged motorcycles and the SUV with a dented front bumper and shattered windshield.

57 year old Issaree Assawachaichat of Nakhon Pathom was tested and allegedly found to had a .124 milligrams of alcohol reading, well above the .50 milligram legal limit.

She was taken to hospital along with police sergeants Major Suriya Boontawan and Sommai Khunthong and civilian motorcyclists Rawiroj Yimlamai, Siripen Khamnet, Ketsadaporn Anathamsomat and Jatuphum Daikrajai.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending