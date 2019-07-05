Koh Larn locals urge Pattaya officials to fix their coastal bridge | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Koh Larn locals urge Pattaya officials to fix their coastal bridge
Koh Larn business owners are calling on Pattaya municipal officials to attend to the repair of the Tien Beach bridge, which they say is close to collapsing. Koh Larn is off the coast of Pattaya in the Gulf of Thailand.
Pattaya Mail reports that locals say there have been no lights on the bridge for a decade, and now neglect and a lack of any maintenance is causing the foundations of the bridge, over a rocky shoreline, to collapse.
Most of the 500 metre span of concrete bridge has no railings, the steel posts and foundation are rusting away and various parts of the structure are already missing. Residents fear the bridge could collapse at any time.
Business owners want Pattaya city hall officials to immediately renovate the bridge before someone gets hurt and “damages the reputation of the island”.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
by Nanthapong Siwilai – TMN Cable TV
A Swiss man has shared his story of love-gone-wrong-in-Thailand to TMN Cable TV in Pattaya. It’s a story of riches-to-rags, a story all to common and another cautionary tale of expats seeking love and companionship in the Land of Smiles.
Now Tony Niko, originally from Switzerland, is sweeping up at a temple in Jomtien, south of Pattaya battling to make ends meet each day. But it wasn’t always like this.
According to TMN, he used to earn at least 300,000 baht a month running a building extension firm in his home country. He employed 50 people. Then he decided to come to Thailand. He says he was the “‘ when he met the love of his life on Walking Street, Pattaya (the first of many ‘aha’ moments in the story).
Her name was Leuchakorn.
The happy couple spent seven years together. As the story goes, Tony bought her a house, a car and a land in Rayong. Tony financed a new laundry business for her as well. Tony told TMN Cable TV that he had a nest egg of 10 million baht in Thailand in the early days. Surely, along with their local businesses, the money would be enough to last.
Then Tony asked her the big question. He proposed to Leuchakorn for the pair to be married and continue living in wedded bliss, Thai-style.
According to the story Leuchakorn then told Tony that she couldn’t marry him at the she was going to work ‘up country’. The house and land were sold, of course in her name, and then (roll the drums)…
… she vanished.
Posted by Nanthapong Siwilai on Wednesday, June 5, 2019
And that’s about it. Tony says he has nothing left and searched for Leuchakorn for three years, but to no avail.
He says he still loves her and wants to be re-united and continue their life together. For now he lives at a local temple and helps keeping the grounds clean whilst being helped out by some locals who know him.
Tony is now 56 years old, intends to keep living in Thailand and says he has nothing but that he is ‘happy’.
SOURCES: TMN Cable News | ThaiVisa
Pattaya
Foreigner falls from 11th floor of Pattaya condo
PHOTO: Manager Online
An unidentified foreigner has fallen to his death from the 11th floor of a Pattaya condo.
Emergency responders were called to View Talay 6 Condo just after 6pm last evening (Wednesday) after condo staff reported that a man had died. They told police that the man, believed to be aged between 30 -40, arrived at the condo inquiring about renting a room. While checking a room on the 11th floor he fell to his death. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are checking CCTV to find out what caused the man to fall from the building.
The man’s body was taken to Banglamung Hospital. Police have not released the man’s name at this stage.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Pattaya
Pattaya police inspect three local bars following resident complaints
Police have conducted spot inspections at three bars in the Third Road area of Pattaya. The inspections occurred on July 2 around 2am after a tip-off from a “concerned citizen” that the businesses were open past the legal closing times and disturbing residents with “loud noise and rowdy patrons”.
PattayaOne.news report that the three Thai clubs – “Samed Chill”, “Depending Bar” and “Makkasan” – were all found to be open past their legal closing times and were serving alcohol.
“Samed Chill” had a well disguised entrance, appearing to be closed, but was in full swing inside with many customers still drinking. Police checked customer IDs and drug tested all the patrons at each venue. Two underage customers (under 20 years old) were found at “Samed Chill” and one man tested positive for illicit drugs.
The owners and management of the three clubs will face legal proceedings and multiple charges, including the suspension of their operating licenses and closure for up to five years.
SOURCE: PattayaOne.news
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later
Koh Larn locals urge Pattaya officials to fix their coastal bridge
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Bangkok locals cry foul after their Chinese opera performance closed down
A year on – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Top 10 most boring news stories
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Mariam the baby dugong ‘goes live’ soon
Sperm Whale found on Krabi beach had digested plastic bottles
‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building
Bangkok’s BTS becoming too expensive for Thai passengers
Foreigner falls from 11th floor of Pattaya condo
Airbnb estimates direct economic impact in Thailand exceeds 33.8 billion baht
The Kings Cup Scrabble competition is on in Bangkok
Ja New thanks those that support him and updates his health
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
Trending
- Opinion14 mins ago
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
- Pattaya16 hours ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
- Opinion3 days ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- Bangkok2 days ago
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
- Business4 days ago
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
- News16 hours ago
Top 10 most boring news stories
- Crime4 days ago
Phang Nga OrBorTor President forced to resign over pedophilia
- Bangkok3 days ago
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok