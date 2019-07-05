Bangkok locals cry foul after their Chinese opera performance closed down | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok locals cry foul after their Chinese opera performance closed down
They say the condominium was opened just a few years ago on Soi Narathiwas Ratchanakharin 14, while their traditions have lasted decades.
Earlier this week, a Chinese opera performance was about to conclude at about 10pm at night when policemen turned up and demanded that the actors and actresses stop their performance immediately in response to complaints from residents at the condo.
“The show was about to end in just five to 10 minutes. But still, police forced the troupe to end it abruptly. It’s the first time I saw such an intervention,” Charlie Chew said via his Facebook account.
He felt it was unfair for a ‘newcomer’ to force long-time residents in the community to give up their tradition.
“Chinese operas will be staged just a few days each year. Before you move in, you must be aware that there is a Chinese shrine here,” he lamented.
Uploaded just on Wednesday, his post has attracted thousands of reactions. It has also been shared more than 2,500 times. Many locals living near the shrine have also come forward to defend their tradition. They insist that they cannot consider Chinese opera to be “noise pollution”.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar is now open at Bangkok’s landmark, the King Power Mahanakhon building.
Located in the heart of Sathorn and directly connected to Chong Nonsi BTS station, the new dining venue is situated on the 76th and 77th floor of the famous pixelated building. Inspired by the Chao Praya river and the concept of an eclectic journey, a visit to the upscale modern brasserie allows one to step into an exotic escape from the usual hustle and bustle of Bangkok.
Tastefully designed indoor and outdoor seating areas, along with exclusive VIP lounges offer a comfortable dining venue for guests to enjoy world-class mixology and unique dishes. As Wilson Associates’ latest interior masterpiece led by Tristan Auer, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is Bangkok’snewest iconic dining destination.
Marc Begassat, Managing Director of King Power Mahanakhon said, “Following the successful launch of Thailand’s highest observation deck last November, it is a pleasure to announce the opening of Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar.”
The modern brasserie features a menu of sophisticated Western and Asian dishes along with signature creations by Executive Chef Joshua Cameron. Previously based in New York’s world-renowned Eleven Madison Park, the well-travelled US native finds culinary inspiration from his passion for travel and exploring international flavors. The menu is accompanied by an extensive list of classic cocktails and over 100 curated wines with an emphasis on natural wines.
An outdoor terrace is transformed to resemble an urban jungle, surrounding guests in abundant greenery to evoke the feeling of a forest in the sky. Designed by Tristan Auer’s world famous team at Wilson Associates, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is a journey that represents an urban escape for the modern city dweller and worldly traveller.
“The eclectic, yet elevated nature of this oasis in the clouds mirrors the style that our team is known around the world for bringing to our work,” said Auer, Principal of Wilson Associates’ Paris Atelier.
“Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar was designed to be equal parts welcoming and energetic, and we are honored to have been selected as the team to bring that vision to life.”
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar will be led by Johan Per Simon Davidsson, a legendary force behind the success of multiple unique concept venues in the Bangkok hospitality industry. With over 15 years of high profile management experience and a passion in cocktail innovations, visitors can expect spectacular beverage, entertainment and shows in the near future.
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is open daily for dinner and drinks from 5pm – 1am . For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.mahanakhonbangkokskybar.com
Bangkok
Bangkok’s BTS becoming too expensive for Thai passengers
The ultra-useful BTS network around Bangkok is becoming too expensive for many Thais, and is more expensive than international equivalents.
The BTS Skytrain system is already too costly when compared to basic wages in Thailand, according to a recent research paper by the The Thailand Development Research Institute.
It says that low-income earners can only afford to pay 11.7 baht per trip, well under the BTS starting fare price of 16 baht. This is even less than the average of 28.3 baht fare for all three commuter rail services carrying passengers around Bangkok.
The reports says that, based on current fare schedules, rates could rise to over 100 baht for a ride between the Purple Line’s MRT Bang Yai, in the Bang Bua Thong district in the western outskirts, to a downtown station. In terms of cost-per-kilometre travelled by train, the average fare in Bangkok stood at 14.8 baht, as opposed to 12.4 baht in London, 2.3 baht in Singapore and 4.08 baht in Hong Kong.
The report also points out inconsistencies between the BTS (Skytrain) and MRT (Underground). A BTS passenger would be charged 37 baht when travelling from Sala Daeng to Asok, compared to 23 baht when commuting by MRT between Silom and Sukhumvit stations, an equivalent length journey.
Because of high fares the report says that fewer commuters could use the electric rail lines, and operators would have to shoulder high operating costs.
There are currently three electric rail systems traversing the capital: the BTS Skytrain, the MRT and SRT Airport link. They are operated by privately owned conglomerates under lucrative concessions granted by the Thai government.
Learn more about the Bangkok BTS HERE.
Bangkok
The Kings Cup Scrabble competition is on in Bangkok
The 34th Brand’s International Scrabble Championships will be held at Central Westgate in Bang Yai, Bangkok, for four days starting today running through to Sunday, July 7. It’s one of the largest Scrabble tournaments in the world, in terms of the number of players, drawing as many as 8,000 players. Thailand has produced two world champions as well as many top international players. School teams from all over Thailand will also be competing at the event.
Many Thais are mad about Scrabble, the world’s most popular word game, and call it “Crossword Game”.
Competitors will be vying for the annual ‘King’s Cup’, including world four time champion from New Zealand, Nigel Richards. Also heading to Bangkok this year are previous winners Komol Panyasophonlert, a former local world championship runner-up, and Helen Gipson from Scotland.
Competitors will also be coming from the UK, US, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India and Pakistan.
New words that will be ‘official’ this year include ‘Farang’ (a caucasian in Thailand) and ‘Sriracha’ (a spicy sauce).
In a big Scrabble controversy, one person missing this year will be a leading Thai player who was a former finalist. It was confirmed that he has been banned for life after allegedly being caught cheating at a tournament in Sri Racha, Chon Buri last month.
He was exposed as a cheat for “palming an eighth tile” and “entering an event fraudulently”, according to a national association based in Bangkok back in 2017.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
PHOTO: Thailand’s disgraced Pichai Limprasert (right) met World Number 1 Nigel Richards of New Zealand in the King’s Cup final in July 2016 – ThaiVisa
