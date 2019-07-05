Bangkok locals cry foul after their Chinese opera performance closed down | The Thaiger

Residents in a Bangkok community are complaining about a condo project’s ‘official complaints and the police’s intervention which closed down their traditional staging of Chinese operas at the local Chinese shrine.

They say the condominium was opened just a few years ago on Soi Narathiwas Ratchanakharin 14, while their traditions have lasted decades.

Earlier this week, a Chinese opera performance was about to conclude at about 10pm at night when policemen turned up and demanded that the actors and actresses stop their performance immediately in response to complaints from residents at the condo.

“The show was about to end in just five to 10 minutes. But still, police forced the troupe to end it abruptly. It’s the first time I saw such an intervention,” Charlie Chew said via his Facebook account.

He felt it was unfair for a ‘newcomer’ to force long-time residents in the community to give up their tradition.

“Chinese operas will be staged just a few days each year. Before you move in, you must be aware that there is a Chinese shrine here,” he lamented.

Uploaded just on Wednesday, his post has attracted thousands of reactions. It has also been shared more than 2,500 times. Many locals living near the shrine have also come forward to defend their tradition. They insist that they cannot consider Chinese opera to be “noise pollution”.

SOURCE: The Nation