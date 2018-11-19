Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets | The Thaiger

More than 100 Chinese-speaking Thai tour guides have today protested and filed an official complaint to tour companies to stop supporting illegal tour guides. The complaints have become a regular fixture in the PR game between tour guides and the provincial officials.

This morning about 100 Chinese-speaking Phuket tour guides protested by walking along the road in Wichit and handing out letters to tours companies not to support illegal tour guides.

The leaflet stated states “to every tour company in Phuket”.

“Your companies have brought a lot of Chinese tourists to Phuket which generates a lot of income. We thank you that you are supporting Phuket tourism.”

“There is a lot of news that speaks about illegal tour guides who have stolen our jobs. We are now in trouble as tours guiding is a reserved occupation for Thai people only.”

“Any tour operator who breaks the law shall be fined up to 500,000 baht. We hope that we will get cooperation from you.”





