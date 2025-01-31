Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya’s tourism sector

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
117 2 minutes read
Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya’s tourism sector
Photo courtesy of Matichon via The Pattaya News

Investors are set to inject 40 billion baht into Pattaya, focusing on new hotels and attractions to enhance tourism.

On Wednesday, January 29, Wallaya Traisorat, CEO and President of Asset World Corporation (AWC) announced the opening of Meliá Pattaya Hotel, a 234-room property with an investment exceeding 2 billion baht. This hotel targets workcation travellers, digital nomads, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) visitors, young lifestyle seekers, and luxury tourists desiring premium stays.

Advertisements

Meliá Pattaya is part of AWC’s Lifestyle Destination development plan, featuring the flagship Aquatique Destination Pattaya between Soi 6 and the Hard Rock, located between Beach Road and Second Road, along with six other hotels.

The overall project involves a total investment of more than 30 billion baht, aiming to elevate Pattaya as a leading seaside tourist destination and reinforce Thailand’s role as a sustainable tourism hub globally. Wallaya mentioned that AWC’s hotels have experienced increased occupancy rates and room prices due to the tourism resurgence.

Related Articles

Archwin Asavapokin, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of Land & Houses (LH) shared that the company currently manages seven hotels valued at 14.7 billion baht. Six of these have been transferred to a real estate investment trust (REIT), with three more under development.

Upcoming projects include the 50-storey Grande Centre Point Lumpini on Rama IV Road, opposite One Bangkok. This mixed-use development, valued at 4.8 billion baht, will feature 12,700 square metres of office space and a 512-room hotel, set to open on April 1.

Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri 2, previously the Peninsula Plaza, will offer 509 rooms with a 4.6 billion baht investment, opening in the first quarter of 2026. Grande Centre Point Pattaya 3, a 494-room hotel with a 4.3 billion baht investment, is slated to open in the first quarter of 2027 in Naklua. Each hotel will feature approximately 500 rooms.

Advertisements
Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya's tourism sector | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon via The Pattaya News

Archwin explained the company’s strategy.

“After three years of operation, we plan to transfer these hotels to a REIT and use the funds to develop new projects and expand our portfolio.

“Our focus on Pattaya, with three new hotels, is because it offers year-round tourism for all people regardless of ages, unlike Phuket, where tourism is seasonal.”

Reports also suggest that Land & Houses is planning a fourth hotel in Pattaya, near Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya, with an estimated investment of 4 to 5 billion baht, reported The Pattaya News.

Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya's tourism sector | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon via The Pattaya News

Latest Thailand News
Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video) Crime News

Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video)

6 minutes ago
Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up Phuket News

Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up

22 minutes ago
Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa Crime News

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

2 hours ago
Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle Chiang Mai News

Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle

2 hours ago
Drunk Thai woman crashes pickup into 11 parked vehicles in Pattaya Crime News

Drunk Thai woman crashes pickup into 11 parked vehicles in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thailand gears up for Chinese tourist surge amid charter flight push Bangkok News

Thailand gears up for Chinese tourist surge amid charter flight push

2 hours ago
Israeli man arrested for trying to exchange fake dollars in Pattaya Crime News

Israeli man arrested for trying to exchange fake dollars in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai seafood exports to US unaffected by fishing gear concerns Business News

Thai seafood exports to US unaffected by fishing gear concerns

2 hours ago
Grim discovery: Elderly couple finds neighbour dead in Sisaket Crime News

Grim discovery: Elderly couple finds neighbour dead in Sisaket

3 hours ago
Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya&#8217;s tourism sector Business News

Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya’s tourism sector

3 hours ago
Five Thai hostages released after year-long ordeal in Gaza Thailand News

Five Thai hostages released after year-long ordeal in Gaza

3 hours ago
Thai lawyer Sittra charged in 111m baht fraud case Bangkok News

Thai lawyer Sittra charged in 111m baht fraud case

3 hours ago
Burning rubber: Blazing inferno engulfs Bangkok car plant Bangkok News

Burning rubber: Blazing inferno engulfs Bangkok car plant

3 hours ago
5 Frenchmen arrested for running police checkpoint in Phuket Crime News

5 Frenchmen arrested for running police checkpoint in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thailand to modernise railway with 184 new diesel railcars by 2030 Thailand News

Thailand to modernise railway with 184 new diesel railcars by 2030

4 hours ago
Living the dream to living the screams: British man’s tale of survival Krabi News

Living the dream to living the screams: British man’s tale of survival

4 hours ago
Businessman assaults delivery rider at gunpoint in Bangkok Bangkok News

Businessman assaults delivery rider at gunpoint in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Cool front chills North Thailand while the south gets stormy Thailand News

Cool front chills North Thailand while the south gets stormy

4 hours ago
Thai PhD student goes missing in Japan amid exam stress Crime News

Thai PhD student goes missing in Japan amid exam stress

5 hours ago
Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge? Thailand News

Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge?

20 hours ago
Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video) Central Thailand News

Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video)

20 hours ago
4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts Crime News

4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

20 hours ago
British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip Crime News

British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip

20 hours ago
Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder Central Thailand News

Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder

20 hours ago
Rama 2 Road collision leaves two injured in Samut Songkhram Road deaths

Rama 2 Road collision leaves two injured in Samut Songkhram

21 hours ago
Business NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
117 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

2 hours ago
Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle

Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle

2 hours ago
Drunk Thai woman crashes pickup into 11 parked vehicles in Pattaya

Drunk Thai woman crashes pickup into 11 parked vehicles in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thailand gears up for Chinese tourist surge amid charter flight push

Thailand gears up for Chinese tourist surge amid charter flight push

2 hours ago