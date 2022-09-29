Connect with us

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival

Photo by Sawang Boriboon Foundation Facebook.

It’s not just Phuket celebrating the annual Vegetarian Festival, dwellers in Pattaya are also gathering for free vegetarian food

From now until October 5, anyone can eat yummy vegetarian meals for free at the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in the Naklua sub-district of Bang Lamung District. Sawang Boriboon is a Thai-Chinese foundation. It can provide meals for 300 people per seating. People can eat there during three different sessions:

-Morning sessions from 8.30am to 9.30

– Lunchtime from 12pm to 1.30pm 

– Evening sessions from 5pm to 6.30pm

The foundation has posted photos on its Facebook page of happy locals getting their free meals.

Seating at the foundation is divided into two zones: one zone for people wearing all white, and another zone for those who are not. The foundation is still following Covid-19 precautions including requiring face masks and social distancing at tables. 

The foundation’s Facebook page lists the address as 454 Moo 4, Naklua Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi Province, Thailand

Meanwhile, Thailand’s biggest and most famous Vegetarian Festival is carrying on in Phuket. The festival kicked off on Monday, with locals and representatives from Chinese shrines in the Yaowarat area attending the opening ceremony.

Locals joined the parade in white dresses with yellow vegetarian flags in their hands. Some 1,790 plates of vegan stir-fry noodles were given away to people.

Tourists also often flock to the festival to enjoy the activities. Spirit mediums are at every shine throughout the festival each day to channel the gods and spirits and offer blessings. Both neighbourhood residents and people passing by are invited to receive blessings.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

