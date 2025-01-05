Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A significant accident involving multiple vehicles occurred yesterday, January 4, in Bang Lamung, drawing attention to road safety in the area. At 7.16am, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre in Pattaya responded to reports of a serious collision on S.R. Road. The accident left four individuals injured and involved a white pickup truck, a second pickup, and a trailer truck.

The white pickup, driven by 51 year old Sengiam Dee-on, was discovered heavily damaged by the roadside. Witnesses described how the vehicle attempted to overtake a trailer but ended up colliding with another pickup driven by 51 year old Chaiwichit Narawong.

Advertisements

This sequence of events resulted in the white pickup veering off into the nearby woods after hitting the trailer truck.

Rescue teams from Pattaya were quick to arrive at the scene, administering first aid to the injured parties before transporting them to a local hospital for further treatment.

Chaiwichit recounted the incident, explaining that the white pickup tried to pass the trailer unsuccessfully, leading to the collision with his vehicle, reported The Pattaya News.

Eyewitnesses supported Chaiwichit’s account, noting the high speed at which the white pickup was travelling and the failed overtaking manoeuvre that precipitated the crash. Local police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the accident.

Advertisements

In related news, tragedy struck when a pickup truck lost control and collided with a tree, leaving six people dead, including four children, on a highway in Surat Thani. The incident occurred on January 2 at 7.11am. Police were notified of a pickup truck crash on Asia Highway 41, near kilometre marker 124/500, opposite the Chaiya Transport Office in the Pa We sub-district of Chaiya district.

The devastating accident saw the front of the Toyota pickup truck, registered in Bangkok, severely damaged after hitting a tree in the median.