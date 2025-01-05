Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 10:44, 05 January 2025| Updated: 10:44, 05 January 2025
888 3 minutes read
Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning
Picture courtesy of Marc Mintel, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings for 10 provinces in Thailand to prepare for heavy rainfall due to a monsoon. Northern Thailand is experiencing a drop in temperature by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, along with strong winds.

A high-pressure system, accompanied by a relatively strong cold air mass, is currently affecting upper Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea. This weather pattern is causing temperatures to drop slightly in these regions. The northern, northeastern, and central parts of the country are witnessing cold to very cold weather, while the eastern and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, are experiencing cooler mornings.

Advertisements

On mountain peaks and highlands, temperatures have plummeted to freezing levels, with frost occurring in some areas. Residents in these regions are advised to maintain their health due to the cold conditions and to be cautious of potential fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.

The northeastern monsoon currently influences the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea with moderate strength, resulting in heavy rainfall in certain areas of the lower southern region. The public is advised to be vigilant regarding the risks associated with heavy rain.

Related news

The Gulf of Thailand is experiencing moderate waves, with the lower Gulf witnessing waves of approximately 2 metres in height, while the upper Gulf has waves between 1 and 2 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves can exceed 2 metres. Mariners in these regions are urged to exercise caution and avoid navigating through thunderstorms.

Dust and haze in upper Thailand are at moderate to relatively high levels. However, this is expected to decrease as air circulation improves and winds strengthen.

Weather forecast

Advertisements

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates that the northern region will see cold to very cold mornings, with a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 12 to 16 degrees Celsius, while the highest range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Mountain peaks will experience very cold conditions with frost possible in some areas, and temperatures ranging from 3 to 9 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed is between 5 and 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will have cold to very cold weather with strong winds, and temperatures will decrease by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, and the highest range from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Mountain peaks will be very cold with temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed here ranges from 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, the weather will be cool to cold in the morning with strong winds and a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, with the highest from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed is between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will have cool mornings and strong winds, with a 1 to 2 degree Celsius temperature drop. The lowest temperatures range from 16 to 22 degrees Celsius, and the highest from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern wind speed is between 15 and 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 1 metre and reaching up to 2 metres offshore.

For the southern region (east coast), mornings will be cool with a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, along with thunderstorms covering 30% of the area and heavy rain in some areas, specifically in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The lowest temperatures range from 19 to 25 degrees Celsius, with the highest from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed ranges from 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with sea waves between 1 and 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (west coast) will have cool mornings in the northern parts, with thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperatures range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern wind speed ranges from 15 to 30 kilometres per hour with sea waves around 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will experience cool mornings with strong winds and a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, with the highest from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed is between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour.

Latest Thailand News
Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck Crime News

Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck

8 hours ago
Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects Crime News

Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects

8 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

8 hours ago
Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok Events

Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok

9 hours ago
Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital Crime News

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

10 hours ago
Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control Phuket News

Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control

10 hours ago
Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos Crime News

Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

10 hours ago
Drunken police officer attacks leader&#8217;s son in Uthai Thani party brawl Crime News

Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

10 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

11 hours ago
Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road Pattaya News

Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road

11 hours ago
Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident Crime News

Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident

11 hours ago
Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network Crime News

Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network

11 hours ago
Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules Thailand News

Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules

12 hours ago
Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release Thailand News

Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release

12 hours ago
Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution

12 hours ago
Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe Crime News

Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe

12 hours ago
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder Central Thailand News

Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

1 day ago
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead Northern Thailand News

Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

1 day ago
Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station Crime News

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

1 day ago
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video) Thailand News

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

1 day ago
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre Crime News

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

1 day ago
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested Crime News

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

1 day ago
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

1 day ago
Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop Bangkok News

Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop

1 day ago
Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach Crime News

Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

Published: 13:10, 05 January 2025
Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

Published: 11:45, 05 January 2025
Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

Published: 11:19, 05 January 2025
Drunken police officer attacks leader&#8217;s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

Published: 10:59, 05 January 2025