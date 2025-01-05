Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

Picture courtesy of Marc Mintel, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings for 10 provinces in Thailand to prepare for heavy rainfall due to a monsoon. Northern Thailand is experiencing a drop in temperature by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, along with strong winds.

A high-pressure system, accompanied by a relatively strong cold air mass, is currently affecting upper Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea. This weather pattern is causing temperatures to drop slightly in these regions. The northern, northeastern, and central parts of the country are witnessing cold to very cold weather, while the eastern and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, are experiencing cooler mornings.

On mountain peaks and highlands, temperatures have plummeted to freezing levels, with frost occurring in some areas. Residents in these regions are advised to maintain their health due to the cold conditions and to be cautious of potential fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.

The northeastern monsoon currently influences the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea with moderate strength, resulting in heavy rainfall in certain areas of the lower southern region. The public is advised to be vigilant regarding the risks associated with heavy rain.

The Gulf of Thailand is experiencing moderate waves, with the lower Gulf witnessing waves of approximately 2 metres in height, while the upper Gulf has waves between 1 and 2 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves can exceed 2 metres. Mariners in these regions are urged to exercise caution and avoid navigating through thunderstorms.

Dust and haze in upper Thailand are at moderate to relatively high levels. However, this is expected to decrease as air circulation improves and winds strengthen.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates that the northern region will see cold to very cold mornings, with a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 12 to 16 degrees Celsius, while the highest range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Mountain peaks will experience very cold conditions with frost possible in some areas, and temperatures ranging from 3 to 9 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed is between 5 and 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will have cold to very cold weather with strong winds, and temperatures will decrease by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, and the highest range from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Mountain peaks will be very cold with temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed here ranges from 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, the weather will be cool to cold in the morning with strong winds and a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, with the highest from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed is between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will have cool mornings and strong winds, with a 1 to 2 degree Celsius temperature drop. The lowest temperatures range from 16 to 22 degrees Celsius, and the highest from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern wind speed is between 15 and 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 1 metre and reaching up to 2 metres offshore.

For the southern region (east coast), mornings will be cool with a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, along with thunderstorms covering 30% of the area and heavy rain in some areas, specifically in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The lowest temperatures range from 19 to 25 degrees Celsius, with the highest from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed ranges from 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with sea waves between 1 and 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (west coast) will have cool mornings in the northern parts, with thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperatures range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern wind speed ranges from 15 to 30 kilometres per hour with sea waves around 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will experience cool mornings with strong winds and a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, with the highest from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed is between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour.