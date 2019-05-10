Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Eleven vehicles have been damaged after a collision allegedly caused by a drunk driver in a sedan in Pattaya early this morning.
Mueang Pattaya Police were notified of the incident at 4.30am this morning on Pattaya Tai Road in Chon Buri.
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the damaged Nissan sedan on the road. Nearby they found the driver, 22 year old Surachai Takaew, who tested positive for a high blood alcohol reading (he was drunk AS!).
Eleven motorbikes were also damaged in the incident, which were scattered all over the road. Some of the motorcyclists received minor injuries.
One of the injured told police, “The sedan was speeding before it collided with all the motorbikes.”
The driver was taken to police station and is now facing legal action.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach
PHOTOS: Sophon TV
Sophon TV, ever watchful on the state of Pattaya’s beaches, reports that a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the beach in Pattaya was a “filthy mess”. A local operator is blaming the tourists.
“From North to South Pattaya the beach is a disgrace”, according to Sophon TV.
“The water is black and horrible.”
They note that the tide line is strewn with plastic bags, spirit bottles, beer bottles, foam containers and a lot of other general rubbish.
Ladda Limkun, a beach operator, blamed the tourists for the mess.
“People who eat and drink on the beach just don’t clean up after themselves. And tourists on boat trips just toss their trash in the sea meaning it washes up on the shore. The authorities have been slow to react to the latest eyesore of rubbish,” she added.
SOURCE: Sophon TV
Pattaya
Pattaya temple thief foiled on her 2nd attempt
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
A woman previously wanted for stealing 40,000 baht from a local temple has been thwarted from doing the same at the Najomtien Temple in Pattaya.
The un-named woman in her mid-20s masqueraded as a snack seller and entered the temple’s rectory on May 3.
She was stopped by 79 year old Lungta Thonghor Tammateero who asked what she was doing. She said that she had come from upcountry to earn money and sold him four bags of “khao mao” before leaving.
The man reported the suspicious woman to police, saying she had had arrived at the temple with a drunk-looking man in his 30s and two young girls in a broken-down saleng.
Police speculate the suspect lives somewhere between Najomtien and Huay Yai police stations and asked anyone who spots her to call the Najomtien police.
On April 29 it’s believed the same woman stole 35,000 baht in salary that was for cooks at the Nong Jobtao Temple from a bag in the rectory, and another 5,000 baht from a bowl while the monks slept.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe
PHOTO: Ruk Siam News
A foreign pensioner arrived back at his Pattaya home earlier today to find that the house had been ransacked. 69 year old Christopher Knight – nationality unknown – found the safe smashed open and 16,000 Euros (around 560,000 baht) missing.
Run Siam News reports that a CCTV server and alarm system had been ripped out and thrown in the pool in an apparent attempt to hide evidence. The theft occurred at a bungalow in the Lakeview Exclusive Villa in Soi Praphanimit in Pattaya.
Nong Prue police are continuing their investigation. The property was checked for fingerprints and the wet CCTV equipment is being examined to see if anything can be recovered. A video on Ruk Siam News showed the aftermath of the theft this morning.
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News
