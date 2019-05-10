Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya

1 hour ago

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Eleven vehicles have been damaged after a collision allegedly caused by a drunk driver in a sedan in Pattaya early this morning.

Mueang Pattaya Police were notified of the incident at 4.30am this morning on Pattaya Tai Road in Chon Buri.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the damaged Nissan sedan on the road. Nearby they found the driver, 22 year old Surachai Takaew, who tested positive for a high blood alcohol reading (he was drunk AS!).

Eleven motorbikes were also damaged in the incident, which were scattered all over the road. Some of the motorcyclists received minor injuries.

One of the injured told police, “The sedan was speeding before it collided with all the motorbikes.”

The driver was taken to police station and is now facing legal action.

