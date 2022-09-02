Deputy Mayor says Pattaya’s Walking Street makeover almost finished

Following an inspection this week, Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai has announced that the resurfacing of the city’s famous Walking Street is almost finished. Manoch, along with other authorities, inspected Walking Street on Wednesday. He said the resurfacing is about 95% complete, with only the street art left to complete. He added that advertising signs obstructing the street must be put away or made parallel to venues within three months.

The 30 million baht resurfacing project on Walking Street is part of Pattaya officials’ plans to make the street more beautiful, orderly, and family-friendly. The project aims to clean up the redlight district street and draw in tourists of “all ages,” according to former mayor Sontaya.

Manoch said the street used to be in worse shape because it was dug up to bury underground wires and pipes. But Monach says that after the digging, Walking Street was resurfaced with paving blocks to make it more beautiful, and now 95% of the project is finished, with only varnishing and painting yet to be completed. Local artists will add colourful murals to the street.

In the past, officials have made different statements about how much of Walking Street’s makeover has been completed. In January, Pattaya officials, led by the former city mayor, Sontaya Klunpluem, announced that 80% of the renovation of Pattaya Walking Street had already been completed.

The mayor revealed electric and communication wires had been buried underground, the street refurbished, footpaths painted, drainage improved, and a retractable roof installed allowing visitors to enjoy the street both day and night.

But after Pattaya City Council Chairman Bunlue Kullavanich inspected the Walking Street resurfacing project in June, he said the project was 27% complete. Business operators on the street blamed the authorities for causing a public nuisance and spoiling the city’s reputation because of the unfinished road renovation project.

Hopefully, Walking Street’s makeover will be completed soon.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News