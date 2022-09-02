Pattaya
Deputy Mayor says Pattaya’s Walking Street makeover almost finished
Following an inspection this week, Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai has announced that the resurfacing of the city’s famous Walking Street is almost finished. Manoch, along with other authorities, inspected Walking Street on Wednesday. He said the resurfacing is about 95% complete, with only the street art left to complete. He added that advertising signs obstructing the street must be put away or made parallel to venues within three months.
The 30 million baht resurfacing project on Walking Street is part of Pattaya officials’ plans to make the street more beautiful, orderly, and family-friendly. The project aims to clean up the redlight district street and draw in tourists of “all ages,” according to former mayor Sontaya.
Manoch said the street used to be in worse shape because it was dug up to bury underground wires and pipes. But Monach says that after the digging, Walking Street was resurfaced with paving blocks to make it more beautiful, and now 95% of the project is finished, with only varnishing and painting yet to be completed. Local artists will add colourful murals to the street.
In the past, officials have made different statements about how much of Walking Street’s makeover has been completed. In January, Pattaya officials, led by the former city mayor, Sontaya Klunpluem, announced that 80% of the renovation of Pattaya Walking Street had already been completed.
The mayor revealed electric and communication wires had been buried underground, the street refurbished, footpaths painted, drainage improved, and a retractable roof installed allowing visitors to enjoy the street both day and night.
But after Pattaya City Council Chairman Bunlue Kullavanich inspected the Walking Street resurfacing project in June, he said the project was 27% complete. Business operators on the street blamed the authorities for causing a public nuisance and spoiling the city’s reputation because of the unfinished road renovation project.
Hopefully, Walking Street’s makeover will be completed soon.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Elephant invades home and steals fermented fish in eastern Thailand
Deputy Mayor says Pattaya’s Walking Street makeover almost finished
Virus expert tells Thailand’s masses to top up for pandemic fight
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
52 kilometre car chase for suspects with millions of meth pills in South Thailand
UPDATE: German activist gets a warning from Thailand police
Thai woman forced into prostitution in Dubai seeks help for 3 imprisoned friends
Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour
Prayut returns PM’s car to Government House
Anti-Thai government group plans to hold rally despite bad timing
Thailand to host APEC CEO Summit 2022 with a focus on post-Covid economies
Bangkok’s most expensive neighbourhoods 2022
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Thailand1 day ago
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Thailand3 days ago
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
-
Crime3 days ago
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
-
Thailand2 days ago
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Recent comments: