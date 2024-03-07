Chanthaburi noodle shop owner returns 300,000 baht overpayment

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the heart of Chanthaburi, a remarkable event transpired at 6pm on Tuesday, March 5.

Samart Wongnapa, a 49 year old noodle shop proprietor, found himself in the spotlight of local media. The cause of this sudden attention was his commendable action of returning an accidental overpayment of 300,000 baht (US$8,417) to a group of Chinese customers who had dined in his establishment located in Mueang, Chanthaburi.

Earlier in the day, around noon, four Chinese gem merchants had frequented Samart’s noodle shop. They ordered a total of seven dishes, racking up a bill of just 210 baht (US$6). However, a major mishap occurred during the payment process.

The Chinese customers, intending to transfer the total amount of their bill through a mobile banking platform, inadvertently sent 333,210 baht (US$9,349) instead.

Upon receiving the notification, Samart was quick to spot the error. Without hesitation, he reached out to the Chinese customers, informing them about the mistake and expressing his intention to return the excess payment.

The customers, taken aback by Samart’s honesty and integrity, offered him a reward of 1,000 baht (US$28) for his kind act. However, Samart, understanding the mistake and acting on a principle of fairness and honesty, declined the reward.

Samart stated, in a conversation with local reporters, that it is standard practice for him to return any overpayment to his customers, no matter the amount. He believes that running a business comes with the responsibility of fairness and integrity towards all patrons.

Furthermore, Samart’s noodle shop is more than just a place for satiating hunger. Amid the challenging times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the noodle shop has served as a beacon of hope.

Samart revealed that they have been voluntarily preparing meals for medical teams and other officers working tirelessly to combat the pandemic. This gesture, he said, was their contribution to humanity during these trying times, reported The Pattaya News.