Blacklisted Russian gets fake passport, returns to Thailand as Romanian, caught again | The Thaiger

Blacklisted Russian gets fake passport, returns to Thailand as Romanian, caught again

The case of the Russian who was blacklisted, deported from Thailand, then flies back to Thailand as a Romanian and moves to Koh Pha Ngan. It all seemed so clever, but was easily detected.

The new chief of the Immigration Bureau, Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang, announced the arrest of the man yesterday. Sergey Milentiy was previously based on the southern Gulf of Thailand island in January of 2016. But he was fined for working illegally, given a two month sentence and fined for running a business without the correct licence.

The sentence was suspended and he was deported and blacklisted. Goodbye, farewell, ลาก่อน, adios amigo, sayonara and Прощай (goodbye in Russian).

But in September of 2018 he sneaked back into Thailand on a new fake passport posing as Romanian Sergiu Milentii. (Sergey Milentiy to Sergiu Milentii. Mmm, should have tried a bit harder Sergey.)

But immigration officials eventually caught up with him again whilst he was staying at the Up 2 You hotel on Koh Pha Ngan on May 9 this year. Sergey, or Sergiu, will now be deported again after another eight months staying illegally in Thailand.

SOURCE: SiamRath | ThaiVisa



