Blacklisted Russian gets fake passport, returns to Thailand as Romanian, caught again | The Thaiger

Blacklisted Russian gets fake passport, returns to Thailand as Romanian, caught again
The case of the Russian who was blacklisted, deported from Thailand, then flies back to Thailand as a Romanian and moves to Koh Pha Ngan. It all seemed so clever, but was easily detected.
The new chief of the Immigration Bureau, Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang, announced the arrest of the man yesterday. Sergey Milentiy was previously based on the southern Gulf of Thailand island in January of 2016. But he was fined for working illegally, given a two month sentence and fined for running a business without the correct licence.
The sentence was suspended and he was deported and blacklisted. Goodbye, farewell, ลาก่อน, adios amigo, sayonara and Прощай (goodbye in Russian).
But in September of 2018 he sneaked back into Thailand on a new fake passport posing as Romanian Sergiu Milentii. (Sergey Milentiy to Sergiu Milentii. Mmm, should have tried a bit harder Sergey.)
But immigration officials eventually caught up with him again whilst he was staying at the Up 2 You hotel on Koh Pha Ngan on May 9 this year. Sergey, or Sergiu, will now be deported again after another eight months staying illegally in Thailand.
SOURCE: SiamRath | ThaiVisa
Twitter’s Thailand Top Ten – Q1 2019
Twitter continues to grow as a popular social App in Thailand.
Now Twitter have announced their first ever brand index for Thailand – Top 10 Brands on Twitter in Thailand. Measured by engagement over the first quarter of the year (January 1 – March 31, 2019), here are the Top 10 Brands on Twitter in Thailand…
1. AIS (@AIS_Thailand)
2. Oishi Drink Station (@OishiDrinkTH)
3. Watsons Thailand (@WatsonsThailand)
4. Samsung Mobile Thailand (@SamsungMobileTH)
5. MK Restaurants (@MK_Restaurants)
6. KBank (@KBank_Live)
7. 7-Eleven Thailand (@7ElevenThailand)
8. L’Oréal Paris TH (@LOrealParisTH)
9. Wall’s Thailand (@Walls_Thailand)
10. Lays Thailand (@laysthailand)
Goodbye iTunes, hello new dedicated Apps
In January 2001 Apple announced iTunes. It changed everything in the music industry and has gone on to spawn other more modern forms of music purchases and sharing. It was a true ‘disrupter’ for the time. Then, just eight months later would come the iPod which fundamentally changed the way we listen to music as well.
Now Apple is introducing three new apps to replace iTunes. Whereas iTunes was revolutionary for its time now there are newer entertainment sharing models – Spotify, Pandora and Netflix. Heard of them?!
Apple announced yesterday that iTunes will be replaced by Music, TV and Podcasts. iTunes will still exist as a standalone iOS app and on Windows PCs and all your songs and libraries will be migrated across to to the new apps, well at least on Mac devices (stay tuned for PC migration tools as well).
But the move to phase out iTunes didn’t come as a total surprise as the company has been pushing users towards the Apple Music subscription service so they can charge a monthly fee instead of waiting for you to buy a few songs.
The company said users will still be able to purchase and download songs through iTunes’ Music store within the Music app, and can buy movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app.
Apple formally launched iTunes in 2001 but its music store, launched in 2003, changed the way we buy and listen to music. The format came at a time the music business struggled with online piracy and file-sharing sites. With a fresh and clean user interface, simple billing and an intuitive catalogue, iTunes offered a much better experience than any other platform at the time.
Phuket’s new town planning code will radically change island
Thailand’s Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is finalising sweeping new development regulations for Phuket. The island’s MICE industry is expected to be a big winner from the proposed changes (more below).
In April the draft regulations were issued for public comment and it is expected the new set of rules will come into effect over the next year, pending reviews by the Ministry of Interior.
The biggest change in the regulations will be implementation of a FAR allocation (floor area ratio) to land size that is typically used in urban locations to manage density, according to Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com.
“The existing Town & Planning act expires in March 2020 and drafts are circulating for local input, as this is a national framework under the Ministry of the Interior. The shift to a FAR based urban-type zoning and development framework is a logical move and addresses the reality of the island becoming an urbanised entity. It’s certainly a move in the right direction.”
“Expect a rapid escalation of permit applications by developers looking to get in front of the changes over the next few months, though its not yet clear when the final rules will come into effect.”
Meanwhile, Phuket’s MICE industry (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), are about to get a big infrastructure boost. As south east asia’s most popular holiday island for decades, it has suffered from not being able to host large meetings due to the lack of facilities for anything other than small conferences and events. That’s about to change according to Thapana Boonyapravit, president of the Thai Association for Town Planning.
He notes that the boom is made possible by a new town planning blueprint to regulate land use and infrastructure development.
Controversially, the report includes new developments along the crowded west coast and would allow developers to construct buildings up to 15 storeys high along the coast. And up to 25 storeys high in the centre areas of the island.
But Khun Thapana says that the new town plan provisions could attract up to 300 billion baht of investment for the island.
- Government plans to spend one billion baht constructing four convention centres, each with a 3,000 pax capacity
- A MICE district will be constructed near Patong Beach in the next five years
- Roads to the Airport will be upgraded and new public bus serves added
- A new Airport would be constructed at a cost of 70 billion baht
- 280 billion baht budget to construct 70,000 new residential homes
Khun Thapana says that the full implementation of the new town planning blueprint will drive up property prices by two or three times.
