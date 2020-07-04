Body of unidentified Asian man found floating off Pattaya’s Koh Sak

The body of an unidentified man has been found floating floating off Koh Sak in Pattaya Bay yesterday afternoon. Pattaya City Police were notified of the gruesome discovery about 2pm. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene, 2 kilometres from Koh Sak.

The man, of Asian descent but unknown nationality, appeared to be in his thirties, and was wearing short jeans and a black T-shirt. There was no sign of a struggle found on his body. Police believe that the man had been dead for at least 3 days before the body was discovered.

A local fishing boat captain told The Pattaya News that that he believes that the man might be a missing sailor, who reportedly fell off a boat 2 days ago while drinking. The incident was reported to police. The unidentified body was taken to a local hospital to determine the cause of death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News