Another Thai man claims to have found a rare Melo pearl, shell was sold at a Pattaya market | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Another Thai man claims to have found a rare Melo pearl, shell was sold at a Pattaya market
Another Thai man is claiming to have found a rare Melo pearl. The Pattaya chef says he bought a shell from a local market a decade ago and had no idea the object inside was a rare pearl. After hearing the news about the man in Nakhon Si Thammarat finding what he believes is a Melo pearl possibly worth millions of baht, 57 year old Patipat Hatthadon took the pearl off his shelf and brought it to the Gem and Jewelry Institution of Thailand where it was declared a real Melo pearl weighing 90.10 carats.
The chef bought the shell at the Larn Poe Market in Naklua 10 years ago. He found the pearl inside, but didn’t realise what it was. At first he thought the orange pearl was just a weight, like a lead ball some market vendor put inside to make the shells heavier and up the price.
“I tried to use a knife to pierce the pearl and determine what it was but it didn’t work and I had left it on a religious shelf for the past decade, unaware of what I potentially had.”
Patipat obtained a certificate from the institution. He’s keeping the pearl at a bank and he’s filed a report with Banglamung Police for legal protection due to the value of the pearl. It might be worth millions of baht. He says he’s already been contacted by numerous collectors from across the world. He’s currently considering the offers, he says.
Earlier this month, a Thai fisherman found what he believes to be a Melo pearl possibly worth 10 million baht. He found the pearl in a shell on a Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand. The news coverage, both nationally and internationally, caught police attention who say the man is a suspect in a drug case. He was arrested 2 weeks ago at his home by the beach.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Pattaya motorbike taxi allegedly attacks Chilean national
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver is being accused of attacking a Chilean national, leaving his nose broken and face bloodied. 24 year old Salvatore Andres Castromedina, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police at around 2am this morning after saying he had left a nightclub on Pattaya’s Walking Street after it had closed.
“I wanted to go to Soi Buakhao but the taxi motorbike driver attacked me while we were discussing the price. I went to the Pattaya Police Station with another taxi motorbike to file a police report.”
According to Pattaya News, the man was seen on CCTV having what appeared to be a calm discussion with 2 taxi drivers on Walking Street when he was assaulted without provocation by 1 taxi driver.
Police came to the scene of the incident after the man filed a report, and found fresh bloodstains on the ground. Police then checked the CCTV video nearby which allegedly showed the suspect donning a taxi motorbike shirt. The suspect appeared to be sitting with the alleged victim before the taxi driver stood up and assaulted him by kicking him in the face multiple times, according to the CCTV footage that was viewed by The Pattaya News.
The Chilean man was sent to the hospital for medical assistance, while police located the alleged suspect and are investigating further.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel, plunging into ditch
A driver asleep at the wheel of his car has broken both legs after the vehicle ended up in a ditch in the Banglamung area of Pattaya. The Pattaya News reports that 33 year old Nattaphon Sukmanat had to be cut out of the vehicle before being rushed to hospital for surgery.
The local police force was notified of the accident at around 6.00am yesterday and arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged car upside down in a drainage ditch. Nattaphon was trapped in the vehicle, but conscious. It took rescue workers around 30 minutes to free the driver, who told authorities that he’d fallen asleep at the wheel.
It’s understood the police will be questioning Nattaphon once he has recovered from surgery. There are no other witnesses to the accident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 4 of Thailand’s major tourism destinations are to be prioritised in the distribution of vaccines. They are Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani. In addition, a further 9 provinces with significant infection numbers are being prioritised in the rollout of the first vaccine doses arriving in the Kingdom today.
Taweesin Visanuyothin from the CCSA says 70,000 doses will go to the hard-hit “highest control” area of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second outbreak began late last year. 8,000 doses are being set aside for medical officials in the central province, along with 6,000 for frontline healthcare workers, 46,000 doses for seriously ill patients, and 10,000 doses for migrant workers and local residents.
Another 105,000 doses will be distributed to similar groups in Bangkok, in the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan, and in the western province of Ratchaburi and the Mae Sot district of Tak.
The Pattaya News reports that 14,700 doses will be sent to 4 major tourist destinations, with 4,700 going to the eastern province of Chon Buri, 4,000 to the southern island of Phuket, 3,500 to the northern province of Chiang Mai, and 2,500 going to the island of Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani.
In the case of the vaccines going to tourism spots, it is not yet known which groups will be vaccinated first, with that decision being left to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee and other related authorities.
Meanwhile, the CCSA says other plans for the 4 tourism destinations are being considered, including the possibility of “area quarantine”, which would allow vaccinated foreign arrivals to remain within certain boundaries during their quarantine period. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been pushing for a vaccine passport policy for vaccinated visitors, while PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government may consider lifting quarantine restrictions for vaccinated tourists.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
