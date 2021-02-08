Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges | The Thaiger

image
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges

Caitlin Ashworth

11 mins ago

PHOTO: Amarintv
The Thai man who found what is believed to be a rare orange pearl worth millions of baht was arrested on drug charges. Turns out he’s a suspect in a drug case. And with his multimillion baht find getting both national and international media attention, Thai police were able to track him down and arrest him at his home by a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

37 year old Haschai Niyomdecha said he was called to the Koh Phet beach by a spirit who told him there was a gift waiting for him. Reports say he found the 7.6 gram pearl in either an oyster or a Melo Melo snail shell. If the orange pearl is a genuine Melo pearl, it could be worth 10 million baht.

Thai media says police had previously found 16,000 methamphetamine pills, known as yaba, by Haschai’s home. After seeing reports that Haschai was back at his home, Thai police obtained a search warrant and raided the home, seizing drug paraphernalia. Haschai was arrested on charges of using and possessing crystal methamphetamine.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

    Brian

    Monday, February 8, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    I have a lot of questions.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers

Caitlin Ashworth

24 hours ago

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Stock photo by free stocks

An alleged illegal transnational surrogacy ring, posed as a cleaning company, was busted by Thailand’s cybercrime police after surrogate mothers were unable to deliver the children to buyers overseas due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, investigators say.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided 10 locations suspected of being involved in the underground transnational surrogacy network, arresting 3 alleged agents and 4 Thai women who are believed to be surrogate mothers.

Officers also found 2 infants, 6 months old and 8 months old, in the raids. The bureau partnered with the Department of Special Investigation, as well as other agencies including the US Embassy in Thailand, for the investigation.

Thai women were lured into the illegal surrogacy network through social media and were paid more than 500,000 baht each to bear children for parents overseas, according to the bureau’s commissioner Kornchai Klayklueng. By posing as a cleaning company, the surrogacy network managed to operate in Thailand for a number of years.

Thai women would travel to Cambodia for an embryo transfer and then return to Thailand where they would stay until they gave birth, Kornchai says. The babies would then be given to parents overseas.

The investigation was launched after a woman, believed to be a surrogate mother involved in the illegal network, gave birth to a premature baby with multiple health problems including a brain haemorrhage. Investigators say they discovered many other Thai women had travelled abroad for an embryo transfer.

The suspects face charges for violating the Protection of Children Born by Assisted Reproductive Technology in Medical Science Act and the Anti-Participation in Transnational Organised Crime Act.

Last year, another alleged illegal surrogacy ring was busted and a umber of Thai and Chinese nationals were arrested. The network allegedly used Thai women to carry babies for Chinese couples. A Thai doctor was also arrested on charges of human trafficking.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat

Maya Taylor

2 days ago

Saturday, February 6, 2021

PHOTO: ViralPress

A 33 year old British man has been arrested on the holiday island of Samui for allegedly firing gunshots from a speedboat while high on drugs. According to a report in the UK’s Daily Mail, Benjamin Robert Simpson, a cryptocurrency trader, allegedly fired a handgun several times, in the direction of the Four Seasons Hotel, where he was a guest. He allegedly fired the gun while on a speedboat with the boat’s driver, Geerati Glinubol, after both men had taken meth.

It’s understood the boat belongs to Simpson, who had hired Geerati as his driver. Simpon originally arrived in the Kingdom as a tourist, but then began trading cryptocurrency. According to Chatchewin Nakmoosik from the local police force, both men took meth before embarking on a speedboat cruise around the island. It’s understood that Simpson then fired several gunshots towards the Four Seasons Hotel, where terrified staff called the police. Police were waiting at the hotel when Simpson returned from his speedboat trip and he was immediately arrested, along with Geerati.

Police say Geerati has confessed to taking drugs with Simpson, telling police that the Briton then bragged about how many guns he had and fired several rounds into the sea, frightening people on nearby beaches. Officer Chatchewin says that in a subsequent search of Simpson’s room, police found a 9mm Beretta pistol and 31 bullets, as well as a revolver with 49 bullets. Officers also seized a plastic bag containing nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine, as well as several meth pipes.

“Hotel staff heard guns being fired so they called the police. They said the gunshots were near the hotel and they were scared. We arrested Benjamin Robert Simpson in the hotel room and found 2 guns and methamphetamine. We put him in handcuffs and kept him at the police station while we investigate and check CCTV.”

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19

Caitlin Ashworth

3 days ago

Friday, February 5, 2021

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Thai police arrested 35 people for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus. Some posts shared online claimed that migrant workers had broken out of a quarantine facility, another claimed that the coronavirus is actually not a virus, but a bacteria somehow connected to 5G spectrum radio frequencies.

Only 4 people actually wrote posts online with false information while the other 31 people shared fake news posts. Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission teamed up with police for the crackdown on fake news regarding the pandemic.

Those who wrote the posts will be charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and the Emergency Decree. They could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht, according to the chief liason officer for the Anti-Fake News Centre, Phanthana Nuchanart.

“Those who shared fake news were let off with a warning but were told to delete or edit their posts…Please verify the information you receive with related agencies before posting or sharing to avoid breaking the law.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

