Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges | The Thaiger

The Thai man who found what is believed to be a rare orange pearl worth millions of baht was arrested on drug charges. Turns out he’s a suspect in a drug case. And with his multimillion baht find getting both national and international media attention, Thai police were able to track him down and arrest him at his home by a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

37 year old Haschai Niyomdecha said he was called to the Koh Phet beach by a spirit who told him there was a gift waiting for him. Reports say he found the 7.6 gram pearl in either an oyster or a Melo Melo snail shell. If the orange pearl is a genuine Melo pearl, it could be worth 10 million baht.

Thai media says police had previously found 16,000 methamphetamine pills, known as yaba, by Haschai’s home. After seeing reports that Haschai was back at his home, Thai police obtained a search warrant and raided the home, seizing drug paraphernalia. Haschai was arrested on charges of using and possessing crystal methamphetamine.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

