Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A Thai fisherman man found a 7.6 gram orange pearl that is supposedly worth millions of baht on a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat. A potential buyer even plans to fly to Thailand and undergo a 14-day quarantine to see the pearl in person.
In the same province just a couple months ago, another Thai man struck it rich when he found a big load of whale vomit worth more than $4.2 million USD. Yes… whale vomit. The hardened bile is known as the more elegant name “ambergris.” The so-called “floating gold” is so expensive because it’s used as a fixative in perfume.
For Haschai Niyomdecha, who found the orange pearl, he says he went looking for pearls on Koh Phet beach after a calling from a spirit who, he says, was helping him out of poverty. Haschai, from the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima, says an old man with a long beard and dressed in white came to him the night before in his dreams and told him to visit the beach because there was a gift waiting for him.
When Haschai woke up, he went down to the beach. He walked along the coast and picked up 3 oysters, Thai media reports. He waited until he got home to open them. When he pried open an oyster, a large orange pearl. It appeared to be a marble and was about the same diameter as a 5 baht coin.
Media reports say the gem is a Melo pearl which is found in the Melo Melo sea snail rather than an oyster. However, Thai media reports the pearl was found in an oyster and photos show the pearl in an oyster shell.
Haschai has already gotten offers of 1 million baht and 5 million baht for the pearl. But Haschai has refused both offers and will check the authenticity. If the pearl is a genuine Melo pearl, then it’s worth at least 10 million baht, Haschai says.
SOURCES: Thai Residents| Daily Mail
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to receive additional AstraZeneca jabs from Asia factory, amid EU export row
AstraZeneca says it will send 150,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand from a plant in Asia, as a result of an EU ruling that restricts exports of the vaccine to countries outside the bloc. The doses had been due to come from Italy.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says officials have received a letter from the pharmaceutical giant that explains what measures are being implemented to avoid supplies being disrupted as a result of the EU ruling. In the letter, the firm calls on the government to approve the new licences and permits required, as the previous approval granted by the Food and Drugs Administration only applies to supplies coming from Europe.
Thailand is still expected to take delivery of 50,000 doses from Europe imminently, but the next 150,000 due to arrive in March and April will now come from Asia. Anutin says health officials still expect to meet the government’s vaccine rollout target.
“We have put our best efforts in to secure vaccines, and we are expecting good news to come shortly. If we get it, it will allow us to test our vaccine distribution network. Anyway, even if we don’t get it, it won’t have an impact on our plan to give 26 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Thais in June.”
He has also downplayed the urgency for vaccines, saying the outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon is now under control. Local health officials have announced tough new restrictions for factory workers in the province in an effort to suppress the spread of the virus.
Anutin says Thailand has secured an additional 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, giving it 61 million doses in total. This is enough to vaccinate 30 million Thais. Anutin points out that it’s up to AstraZeneca to ensure delivery, regardless of plans to produce the vaccine locally through Siam Bioscience.
“We have signed a contract with AstraZeneca for at least 61 million doses, not with Siam Bioscience. If Siam Bioscience’s plant can’t produce the vaccine, it means nothing to us. This is because the purchase agreement clearly stated that AstraZeneca will provide the vaccine, not Siam Bioscience.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
“Ask The Thais” is a new segment on The Thaiger where we ask some of our Thai staff to explain some of the unusual and sometimes inexplicable little nuances of Thai culture. You have a question? Send it in and we’ll get our MUCH BETTER LOOKING Thai staff to explain, from a Thai youth perspective, some of their culture and what they really think. Send us your questions below.
Crime
Police seize 500,000 baht worth of illegal whitening cream in multiple raids
More than 500,000 baht worth of unregistered skin whitening cream containing banned substances, an initial examination found, were seized in factory raids in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri and Ayutthaya.
The “Cambodian cream with red cover” was advertised on social media with claims that it could whiten skin within 7 days no matter how dark the skin is. Apparently, the product has been “rampant” in the country since 2010, according to Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general Supattra Boonserm.
Cream tested in an initial examination contained mercury, hydroquinone, retinoic acid and steroids, which are all banned by the FDA and could cause negative health effects with prolonged use, like thinning of the skin and photosensitivity. Supattra says the products also did not have the required FDA labels or other permits.
Police arrested the alleged producers, but reports do not say how many people were allegedly involved in the operation. The suspects face charges for allegedly violating Thailand’s Cosmetic Act for allegedly making and selling cosmetic products without permission. The charges carry a punishment of up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to 50,000 baht.
Altogether in the 4 raids, police seized 1,989 jars, 523 bags of mixed cream, 30 tubes of vitamin C, 80 kilograms of raw materials and equipment used in making the cream. Police say the factories had the capacity to make up to 500 jars of cream per day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
