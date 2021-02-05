Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

A Thai fisherman man found a 7.6 gram orange pearl that is supposedly worth millions of baht on a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat. A potential buyer even plans to fly to Thailand and undergo a 14-day quarantine to see the pearl in person.

In the same province just a couple months ago, another Thai man struck it rich when he found a big load of whale vomit worth more than $4.2 million USD. Yes… whale vomit. The hardened bile is known as the more elegant name “ambergris.” The so-called “floating gold” is so expensive because it’s used as a fixative in perfume.

For Haschai Niyomdecha, who found the orange pearl, he says he went looking for pearls on Koh Phet beach after a calling from a spirit who, he says, was helping him out of poverty. Haschai, from the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima, says an old man with a long beard and dressed in white came to him the night before in his dreams and told him to visit the beach because there was a gift waiting for him.

When Haschai woke up, he went down to the beach. He walked along the coast and picked up 3 oysters, Thai media reports. He waited until he got home to open them. When he pried open an oyster, a large orange pearl. It appeared to be a marble and was about the same diameter as a 5 baht coin.

Media reports say the gem is a Melo pearl which is found in the Melo Melo sea snail rather than an oyster. However, Thai media reports the pearl was found in an oyster and photos show the pearl in an oyster shell.

Haschai has already gotten offers of 1 million baht and 5 million baht for the pearl. But Haschai has refused both offers and will check the authenticity. If the pearl is a genuine Melo pearl, then it’s worth at least 10 million baht, Haschai says.

SOURCES: Thai Residents| Daily Mail

