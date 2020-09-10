American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
A US citizen has been hit by a motorbike around 1am on Pattaya’s Beach Road. The driver of the motorbike was also seriously injured in the incident.
The American’s name has not been released by Police at this stage. When Sawang Boriboon Rescue responders arrived they found the American in shock with severe head injuries. But he was conscious at the time. He was transferred to the Pattaya City Hospital for further medical attention. He was able to identify himself to the rescue workers.
The motorbike driver, apparently a Thai national, according to police, was aged around 35 years, and had no ID with him. He was more seriously injured and unconscious when he was found, and was rushed to hospital in a reportedly critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.
According to witnesses who rushed to the aid of the 2 victims before emergency responders arrived, the American man was crossing to the beach side of the road in the area near Soi 10 and Tipp Plaza. The motorbike driver, who was allegedly speeding, hit the American man just before he reached the other side of the road, scuttling both men and the motorbike.
Pattaya Police are reviewing CCTV in the area to ascertain what happened. One witness told police that several lights were not working in the area which could have contributed to the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Chinese tourists in Pattaya
Police are continuing their investigation after a gang broke into a luxury property in Pattaya and robbed the Chinese residents at gunpoint. The original report said the thieves stole around 10 million baht worth of cash and valuables. This amount has now been revised by officials, who estimate it at around 3 million baht. The incident took place in the Nongprue district of Pattaya on Monday night, with local police officers now combing the property for evidence. The victims are both Chinese nationals, and have been named as 38 year old Su Chi Hong and 31 year old Su Long […]
Crime
Armed robbers in Pattaya target Chinese tourists in 10 million baht break-in
An armed gang of 5 men have broken into a luxury property in Pattaya, making off with around 10 million baht worth of cash and valuables. A group of Chinese tourists were staying in the property at the time, which is part of the Siam Royal View development, in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. A report in the Bangkok Post says police were notified of the robbery at around 10pm last night. They have been speaking to the Chinese guests, who cannot speak Thai, with the help of interpreters. The tourists say 5 armed men broke into the property […]
Pattaya
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
Celebrities at 10 paces. Police are investigating reports of a half-Thai ‘celebrity’ who has reported being hit in the face with a bottle at a nightclub in Pattaya. Thai media reports say that Jirat “Hiso Champ” Petnunthawong attacked openly gay 33 year old Rusameekae Fagerlund in a fit of jealousy. Jirat told police that he saw Rusameekae talking to his celeb girlfriend, Raknapak “Namwan” Wongtanatat. Jirat, who calls himself “Champ_Fabrique” on his Instagram page, says… “I’m just an ordinary guy who loves aviation, yachts, music & private islands… definitely a workaholic.” Rusameekae claims he was assaulted by Jirat at the venue last […]
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist
Thai Health Minister accepts chairman role with WHO Regional Committee
Salvage effort on Samui ferry delayed due to bad weather
Protest calling on Thai Head of State reform set for September 19
Deserters from Burmese military confirm Rohingya massacres
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
Source says 3,000 baht handout coming soon, PM says it’s a rumour
Rumours of a new coup “were pure nonsense” – Thai PM
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
Trials and tribulations 2. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in
Bangkok airport security staff file lawsuit over pay cuts
Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology3 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Business2 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Opinion4 days ago
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
- Environment4 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19
Perceville Smithers
September 10, 2020 at 10:24 am
Wish both a speedy recovery.