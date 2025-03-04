2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

Photo via TikTok/ tubs096

Two foreign motorcyclists went viral on Thai social media after a TikTok video showed them offering a ride to two Thai monks in Pattaya. The monks rewarded them with gifts for their kindness.

The TikTok user @tubs096 shared a video of himself and his friend giving the monks a lift. In the video, the TikToker could be heard saying, “Just get a monk on the back, as you do!” He then turned the camera to his friend, who was offering a ride to another monk.

The two foreigners appeared delighted to have the opportunity to assist the monks, while the monks themselves seemed both excited and slightly fearful due to the motorcycles’ speed. One of the monks, who wore glasses, made a comment in the Isaan dialect.

“If I survive today, I will definitely never die!”

At the end of the video, one of the foreign men posed for a picture with the two monks, even wrapping his arms around their shoulders as they smiled happily.

A Thai woman also captured the moment and shared it on her TikTok account. Her video showed the two foreigners taking turns photographing each other with the monks.

The monks also blessed them and gave them holy threads as gifts. Thai monks typically give holy threads to those who show them respect, as they are believed to bring luck and auspiciousness to the wearer.

Thai netizens were amused by the way the two foreigners took pictures with the monks. In Thai culture, people rarely touch monks as a sign of respect, yet these two held the monks’ shoulders.

Even though their actions were not in line with traditional Thai Buddhist customs, netizens still found them endearing and generous.

A similar incident went viral on Thai social media last month when another foreign man requested a picture with two Thai monks at the airport. He attempted to place his arms around their shoulders but was stopped.

The monks informed him that such physical contact was inappropriate. Instead, they opted to hold his hands and even invited him and his friends to their temple, where they guided them on how to properly pay respect to a Buddha statue.