2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
403 1 minute read
2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return
Photo via TikTok/ tubs096

Two foreign motorcyclists went viral on Thai social media after a TikTok video showed them offering a ride to two Thai monks in Pattaya. The monks rewarded them with gifts for their kindness.

The TikTok user @tubs096 shared a video of himself and his friend giving the monks a lift. In the video, the TikToker could be heard saying, “Just get a monk on the back, as you do!” He then turned the camera to his friend, who was offering a ride to another monk.

The two foreigners appeared delighted to have the opportunity to assist the monks, while the monks themselves seemed both excited and slightly fearful due to the motorcycles’ speed. One of the monks, who wore glasses, made a comment in the Isaan dialect.

“If I survive today, I will definitely never die!”

Related Articles

At the end of the video, one of the foreign men posed for a picture with the two monks, even wrapping his arms around their shoulders as they smiled happily.

A Thai woman also captured the moment and shared it on her TikTok account. Her video showed the two foreigners taking turns photographing each other with the monks.

Foreign motorcyclists give Thai monks a lift in Pattaya
Photo via TikTok/ tubs096

The monks also blessed them and gave them holy threads as gifts. Thai monks typically give holy threads to those who show them respect, as they are believed to bring luck and auspiciousness to the wearer.

Thai netizens were amused by the way the two foreigners took pictures with the monks. In Thai culture, people rarely touch monks as a sign of respect, yet these two held the monks’ shoulders.

Even though their actions were not in line with traditional Thai Buddhist customs, netizens still found them endearing and generous.

Foerigners ride Thai monks in Pattaya
Photo via TikTok/ rjannie

A similar incident went viral on Thai social media last month when another foreign man requested a picture with two Thai monks at the airport. He attempted to place his arms around their shoulders but was stopped.

The monks informed him that such physical contact was inappropriate. Instead, they opted to hold his hands and even invited him and his friends to their temple, where they guided them on how to properly pay respect to a Buddha statue.

Thai monks ride foreigners motorcycles in Pattaya
The monk gave them holy threads. | Photo via TikTok/ rjannie
@tubs096

#fyp #thailand

♬ original sound – Tubs

@rjannie

พัทยาอะไรก็ได้ ต่างชาติแว้นมาส่งพระ ถ่ายรูป 1 กรุบ พระผูกข้อมือให้พร้อมบทสวด โคตรจะเก๋ 5555555 #พัทยา #flypシ

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – เจนนนนนนนนน – เจนนนนนนนนน

Latest Thailand News
Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20% Thailand News

Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20%

10 hours ago
Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured Bangkok News

Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured

10 hours ago
2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return Pattaya News

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

10 hours ago
Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video) Thailand News

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

10 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime Thailand News

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

10 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots Thailand News

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

10 hours ago
Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement Bangkok News

Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement

10 hours ago
Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight Phuket News

Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight

10 hours ago
Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks Business News

Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks

10 hours ago
Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy Thailand News

Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy

11 hours ago
Thailand &#038; China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy Thailand News

Thailand & China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy

11 hours ago
Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama Phuket News

Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama

11 hours ago
Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video) Thailand News

Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video)

11 hours ago
Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach

11 hours ago
Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew Phuket Travel

Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew

11 hours ago
Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam Phuket News

Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam

11 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase

11 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets

12 hours ago
Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid Crime News

Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid

12 hours ago
Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case Phuket News

Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case

12 hours ago
Search continues for missing student in Nan River Thailand News

Search continues for missing student in Nan River

12 hours ago
DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case Thailand News

DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case

12 hours ago
Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business

12 hours ago
Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok Crime News

Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok

12 hours ago
Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists

13 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
403 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

10 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

10 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

10 hours ago
Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement

Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement

10 hours ago