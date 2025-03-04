Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

A shocking discovery at a Lopburi temple sent police officers scrambling after a black bag containing a live bomb was found inside the monk’s quarters. Police and bomb disposal teams rushed to the scene to secure the area and remove the explosive device.

The alarming incident took place yesterday, March 3 at Wat Thaduea Uthumphon in Lopburi’s Mueang district. The suspicious bag was discovered by 42 year old Sarawut, who was assisting with landscaping work at the temple.

Sarawut had been retrieving items from the monk’s quarters when he noticed an unattended black bag.

Curious, he opened it—only to be shocked to find a bomb inside.

Alarmed, he immediately alerted the temple’s residents, prompting monks and workers to evacuate the area for safety.

Local police were quickly informed, with village headwoman Vimol Duangsiakeaw of Village 4, Nikhom Sang Ton Eng subdistrict, contacting police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from Lopburi province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rot Saothong, an investigator with Lopburi City Police Station, arrived with the bomb squad, who carefully examined and secured the device.

The EOD team later confirmed that the explosive was an 81 mm mortar shell in working condition, making it a serious security threat.

The bomb was successfully removed and transported for controlled destruction, eliminating any risk to the temple and surrounding community.

However, the mystery surrounding its presence remains unanswered, raising concerns about who placed the explosive and why it was left at the temple.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the incident is linked to criminal activity, religious intimidation, or an abandoned military relic. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and questioning locals for any leads, reported KhaoSod.

The unsettling discovery sparked fears among monks and villagers, with many wondering how such a dangerous device ended up inside a place of worship.

Officials have assured the public that security measures will be heightened to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As investigations continue, police urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects to prevent potential threats.

