160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach set to begin by year end | The Thaiger

A 160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach looks set to begin by the end of this year. Yet ANOTHER renovation project in a long list of makeovers for the city’s naturally slim beachfronts. Talks on the project have been ongoing since September 2019 and, while movement may have stalled for a while due to the Covid-19 ‘interruption’, it looks like work is due to begin shortly. But this time, rather than the actual beaches, most of the new budget is dedicated to the infrastructure lining the sand.

The work is expected to include the addition of more footpaths, the installation of underground toilets and the creation of additional parking spaces. Pattaya City Mayor, Sonthaya Khunpluem, says the budget has been approved and work will begin on creating additional space for domestic tourists.

“Pattaya City has received a 160 million baht budget for a complete Pattaya beach renovation. We need to make as many green zones as possible to attract more Thai tourists. This includes more trees, flowers, exercise parks, playgrounds and shady areas.”

The mayor adds that the renovation is also designed to enhance the area for the elderly and the disabled, while acknowledging pleas from local residents to improve car parking in the area.

“This is one of our most important projects which has to be quickly done. We have to be ready for the upcoming tourists in the future, as well as maximising domestic tourism at this current time. The footpaths will be completely renovated, including adding walkways for disabled people and the elderly. The underground toilet project will follow all structure laws and include disabled toilets. The Pattaya Beach renovation project is expected to be started at the end of this year. We will also be finalising a regular parking plan after many requests from residents.”

Whether giving the beach area a facelift will help any of the struggling businesses in the area remains to be seen. Pattaya’s tourism sector has taken a severe beating as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of Thailand’s borders to foreign tourists. Local business owners are now pleading with the government to allow international visitors back in, saying without them, tourism in Pattaya is doomed to collapse.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News