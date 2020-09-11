image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Border police camps to be turned into quarantine centres

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Border police camps to be turned into quarantine centres | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online
    • follow us in feedly

Border patrol police camps might be turned into quarantine bases for migrants workers employed through a labour program, but the government just needs the officers’ permission first. The plan would provide employers a cost efficient option for the mandatory 14 day quarantine and Covid-19 testing whilst allowing for migrants to return to work in Thailand since fleeing back to their homes across the borders during the local outbreak in April and May.

The migrants are allowed to enter the country as part of a labour program to help with worker shortages, and typically the employer pays for the quarantine costs. The quarantine hubs would be a cheaper option while also maintaining health standards, according to Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin. He says they just need to get the “okay” from border police before turning their camps into quarantine spaces.

Migrant workers have been an important engine for Thailand’s construction and agricultural industries with millions taking up the jobs many Thais consider ‘lowly’.

In Chanthaburi, some longan fruit plantation owners have quarantine space on site, Suchart says. He adds the on-site quarantine will serve as an example for other border province employers looking to hire migrants.

Outbreaks in the neighbouring countries Myanmar and Cambodia have led Thailand to increase border patrol in fear that the virus might spread into the country by those crossing the border illegally. Dozens of migrants have been arrested in the recent weeks, many saying they are entering Thailand for work.

Safety precautions are also in place for those coming in close contact with those from neighbouring countries. Head of Ranong’s port security centre Nat Charatsakun says 100 cargo vessels enter the province daily with hundreds of Burmese crewmen on board. He says they follow strict measures to make sure there is no physical contact between Burmese crewman stopping by and Thais who work at the ports.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Myanmar locksdown parts of Yangon as Covid-19 cases spike

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Myanmar locksdown parts of Yangon as Covid-19 cases spike | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Myanmar Times

Myanmar is responding to its sudden spike in cases by increasing restrictions and curfews in the largest city Yangon. Burmese health authorities have reported another record daily spike in Covid-19 cases. 261 new infections were reported yesterday taking its overall cases to 2,150. Curbs on entry into Yangon and the Burmese capital Naypyitaw are also now in place. The graph tells the story… Health authorities are now issuing stay-at-home orders to more than 50% of the greater Yangon city area – some 2.5 million people directly affected by the ramping up of restrictions and lockdowns. Government institutions will remain open […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

22% rise in suicide cases indicates links with Thai economy and lockdowns | The Thaiger

An apparent rise in Thailand’s suicide rate, related to the country’s current business conditions, restrictions and ongoing world pandemic, is concerning health officials. The data was announced yesterday, to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, The Mental Health Department has released a report indicating 2,551 people had killed themselves from January to the end of July, 2020. That is up a palpable 22% compared to the same first 6 months of last year… 459 more cases were reported than the same time last year. Health officials are citing “personal problems, economic pressures, depression and alcohol abuse” for the rise in cases that […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand tries to seal land borders to prevent migrants bringing virus into country

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Thailand tries to seal land borders to prevent migrants bringing virus into country | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wikimedia

Officials have ordered all provinces bordering Myanmar to increase patrols and surveillance, in an attempt to stop illegal migrants crossing over the leaky borders into Thailand. Myanmar is currently experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections, leading to concern here that illegal Burmese migrants entering the Kingdom without health checks or quarantine may spread the virus. Security has been stepped up at all land borders in an effort to prevent undocumented migrants from entering Thailand, with 23 Cambodian nationals detained in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, yesterday, after being smuggled into the country. There have been increasing reports of such arrests, […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending