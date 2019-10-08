Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit

May Taylor

Published

12 hours ago 

on

Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit

PHOTO: Wikiwand

A Bangkok man has taken to social media to warn fruit lovers to check fruit thoroughly before eating it, after he was stung by a baby scorpion hiding in a bag of langsat fruit.

Pennung Chaiyachit says he put his hand in the bag, which contained about 2 kilos of the fruit, when he felt a sharp pain as if his thumb had been cut.

Mr Pennung washed his thumb and poured some rubbing alcohol on it but, despite there being no visible wound or any bleeding, his pain began to get worse and he decided to drive to hospital.

While waiting to see a doctor, Mr Pennung did an internet search which revealed a breed of tiny scorpion that can live on langsat fruit and has particularly powerful venom.

Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit | News by The Thaiger

The doctor decided to keep Mr Pennung in overnight as a precaution, giving him antibiotics and administering pain relief through IV.

Mr Pennung documented his experience on Facebook as a warning to others, advising them to always check bags of fruit thoroughly and always wash fruit before peeling.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Trending