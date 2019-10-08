Netizens praise locals and westerner for helping injured on busy Phuket street | The Thaiger

Phuket
Netizens praise locals and westerner for helping injured on busy Phuket street
PHOTO: kapook.com
Saranyou Hassanai has shared pictures on her Facebook page of a motorcycle incident which caused injuries to two people and prompted positive comments about passers-by, both locals as well as a young western woman, that rushed to help the victims immediately on the busy street.
The two injured were a 60 year old Chinese tourist and a Thai woman who were hit by a motorcycle and were laying, injured, on the street in front of a Muslim restaurant, opposite the Rawai Princess Hotel.
Saranyou explained that the witnesses gathered around to help the injured before the rescue teams and ambulance reached the scene. The western woman was sitting on the hot road with a wet cloth to cool the injured Chinese lady down and keep her calm.
‘The locals and this western woman rushed to help the two injured immediately. I am in admiration; this western woman who sat on the road under the heat and the locals who put on the umbrella for her and the injured.”
“She helped wipe the sweat from the injured woman, helped her with her inhaler and provided companionship whilst waiting for the rescue. I would like to thank her on behalf of Thai people.”
Some would think the foreigner and Thais rushing to help the woman is just something that should happen anyway but, culturally, many Thais don’t like to get involved with these situations fearing the legal system and “bad spirits” from the victims.
SOURCE: kapook.com
Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO
Last night (October 7), Phuket local shrines gathered for the final day parades of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, which took place from September 29 to October 7.
Almost all of the Chinese shrines in Phuket had their Mah Song walking around the city with members of the shrine holding palanquins adorned with Chinese gods for blessing people lining the streets for the parade.
In front of houses and shops, there were worship tables set to welcome the Mah Song. Along the street where the parade passed, there were plenty of fire crackers continuously blasting along with fireworks.
The parades wound their way through the streets of Phuket Town, as they have for centuries, heading to the cape of Saphan Hin, where they invited the Chinese Gods from heaven nine days before. Any firecrackers not used during the annual festival are liberally thrown into the parade, a cacophony of noise, acrid smoke and thousands of spectators.
Once at Saphin Hin, the ceremony begins to send the Gods back to heaven after nine days of blessing people who witnessed the vegetarian festival, ate at the street side stalls or joined in any of the processions. A bonfire at Saphan Hin was an auspicious and spectacular farewell to the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor gods who have walked the Earth during the festival.
All of the shrines around Phuket, principally around Phuket Town and Kathu, also brought down the Go Teng pole, which is the sign of this year’s festival coming to a close.
PHUKETAnd so the Phuket Vegetarian Festival finishes with a bang. Phuket Town.
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, October 7, 2019
Fire in Phuket house kills two, injures two
PHOTO: Phuket Hot News
This morning around 3am the Ratsada Municipality fire fighters received a report about a fire at a house in Srisuchart Grand Ville village. The incident killed a two women as well as injuring two of the house owners.
The team brought two fire trucks to the scene along with an extra truck from Phuket municipality. It was a 2-storey town house on fire, on both floors, and there was a lot of smoke making it difficult to extinguish. It took about an hour to control the blaze.
The officers found 2 injured, 37 year old Chumpon Jitwarin and 27 year old Darin Panyarot, the owners of the house. After investigating the house inside, the team found two bodies. One was in front of the door on the ground floor and the other inside a bedroom on the upper floor. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.
They were later identified as 25 year old Supak Chantarat and her 23 year old partner Chuleeporn Hembut. Their bodies were send to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.
22 year old Akkapon Songchoo, the neighbor who witnessed the incident, said that at about 3.30am his brother and sister heard a noise that sounded like glass breaking so they went out to check and found that there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house from both floors, so they rushed to the scene and asked for help.
They also saw two people jumped from the second floor and were injured when they hit the ground. They all tried to break the glass door at the front of the house to help the other two stuck inside, but couldn’t.
The man dragged the water pipe from his house to try to extinguish the flames but the fire was too strong at this stage.
Boonmee Jitwarin, the father of Chumpon, one of the house owners, said that his son and his daughter-in-law lived in the house. His son is a pork butcher in a market.
The casualties are the niece of his daughter-in-law and her girlfriend. They only moved in 3 months before the incident. Forensic police are currently investigating the scene to identify the cause of fire. They believe that the fire started on the ground floor before expanding to the upper floor.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Phuket lawyer to sue his client for defamation and unpaid bills of 100 million baht
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
On September 30, Narongrit Netikietiwong, the lawyer of Chanwit Kitlertsiriwattana, Managing Director of Phukhaohokluk Company, who claims to own the land on Naka Noi Island, went to Phuket Media Association to file an official complaint against his client.
This follows a report that Chanwit made to the police, accusing the lawyer of “defrauding him”.
Narongrit explained that Chanwit went to file a report to the Royal Thai Police, saying he has been “conned by scammers” regarding the purchase of land on Naka Noi Island, east of Phuket.
Chanwit claimed that a “fraud gang” managed to con him out of 80 million baht in exchange of a land deed on Naka Noi Island.
Phuket Hot News reports that, apart from reporting to the police, Narongrit’s former client also hosted a press conference with many media mentioning the lawyer’s name and accusing him of being fraudulent. Narongrit said that the two have never met before Chanwit started hiring him.
Chanwit initially bought 24 rai of land on Naka Noi Island, on a Nor Sor 3 Kor type land title, but later received a complaint that the land was illegally owned, so Chanwit hired Narongrit as a lawyer to work on the case against the DSI who were trying to revoke the title.
Narongrit said that he succeeded and Chanwit won the case.
Later, Chanwit hired Narongrit to work on another case, this time a land fight against a Thai celebrity who owned the land just next to his. This time Chanwit offered Narongrit a 100 million baht wage if he could win the case. Narongrit had to file documents and information he gathered to Pol Gen Srivara Ransibhramanakul to prove that the Thai celebrity’s land papers were illegal. Narongrit brought Chanwit with him on the day that he filed the documents.
After filing the document, the Royal Thai Police set up a committee to work on the case and urgently sent a letter to the Director General of Department of Lands to withdraw the land paper that belonged to the celebrity.
“This means the work was accomplished back on November 16, 2017, when the Royal Thai Police sent the letter the Department of Lands to withdraw the papers. The 80 million baht that Chanwit claimed as payment in the news isn’t true. I haven’t received anything from him.”
After winning the case against the Thai celebrity, the outstanding payments went from 100 million to 180 million baht, including all the services provided to make Chanwit’s land paper valid.
He checked with the Royal Forest Department, Area 12, about the condition of the land and found that the land wasn’t located in a permanent forest nor a preserved forest so he managed to get an “ownership certificate” from the Royal Forest Department for his client.
Chanwit expanded the land in his possession from 50 – 70 rai.
Chanwit insisted to have land papers for the property which took a long time from the Thalang land office to the administrative court. However, in the end, the lawyer succeeded on getting Chanwit ownership of the land, which means his job was done.
Chanwit then made another contract hiring him to work on the land papers. On the contract signing date, when Chanwit had to pay him the first amount of 5 million baht, Chanwit said he didn’t have money and cancelled all the contracts they had made.
Later on, Chanwit spoke to the media claiming that his lawyer “is a fraud”.
“I want to ask if this is called fraud or not? I want to ask Chanwit to think if he already paid me 100 million baht or not? I cannot issue the land papers for him but I did my job as a lawyer and made him able to own the land,” Narongrit said.
He said that Chanwit’s news that was released to the media damaged his reputation and he is going to sue Chanwit for defamation as well as other charges.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
