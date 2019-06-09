We cast our eyes into Thailand’s political crystal ball | The Thaiger

Opinion
We cast our eyes into Thailand’s political crystal ball
The new Thai government, still being legoed together after more than two months since the election, is fragile at best, terminal at worst. The government faces serious problems, no matter if you see it as a defacto military rule, a democratic hatchet job or a fair election (cough).
• Prime Minister Prayut will now face lengthy debates, and even ridicule, as the parliamentary system labours through any new legislation. This isn’t something he is going to like. For the past five years if he’s ordered his minions to jump, the answer was ‘how high?!’ Now the process is going to be a lot slower with scrutiny, especially media scrutiny, as new policy is aired and debated in social media and on the floor of the parliament. How often will he even bother turning up?
• Palang Pracharat – who have won their position in power with a favourable Charter, banning some opponents during and after the election through the Election Commission, offered cabinet positions to opposing MPs to gain their vote for the PM (and now appear likely to renege on their promises) – show all the signs of acute denial of the situation they face. They don’t have a majority of MPs on the floor and each vote will rely on a coalition bonded with glue that is already showing signs of failing.
• The parties that won the most and third highest MP votes in Parliament – Pheu Thai and Future Forward – are going to be a formidable opposition. If the Democrats and Bhumjaithai MPs have a falling out with Palang Pracharat over cabinet positions (a situation that seems more likely by the day), Palang Pracharat can’t win any majority votes in the lower house, including a no-confidence vote. With Democrat and Bhumjaithai votes, added to Pheu Thai and Future Forward, any legislation put to the vote by the PM and Palang Pracharat, will be soundly beaten.
Today a Dusit poll indicates that 73.6% those surveyed believe that a Palang Pracharat-led coalition government will last no more than a year. But 44.1% of respondents to a NIDA Poll believe the government will survive its four-year term. (Poll numbers rounded to the nearest .1%)
Suan Dusit University’s poll sought the opinions of 1,128 people between June 6–8 and the National Institute of Development Administration’s (NIDA) polled 1,265 people on June 6 and 7.
The NIDA poll showed 26.8% of the respondents are happy that the country can now move forward after parliament elected Prayut Chan-o-cha as the new PM, against 24.8% who say they were disappointed as the country’s economy may remain stagnant.
The Dusit Poll showed 63.3% were disappointed that the Democrat party joined the Palang Pracharat coalition, but 24.2% believe the party wanted the ministerial posts.
Looking into Thailand’s political crystal ball is unreliable at the best of time. For now it appears that another election may have to be called, even before the end of the year. Of course there is another option.
SOURCE for poll information: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Opinion
Thai businesses locked out of potential $237.2 million medical cannabis market
by Daragh Anglim
Thailand is emerging as a frontrunner in the nascent Asian cannabis market. With 175 clinicians now qualified to prescribe cannabis-based medicines in the country, Thailand is at the cusp of a major breakthrough in realising the commercial and societal benefits of medical cannabis.
The Asian Cannabis Report published in May by leading market analysts and advisors Prohibition Partners, forecasts that the Thai cannabis market will be worth US$237.2 million by 2024 should medical access open up.
In February, the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) took the landmark decision to approve the use of cannabis for research and medical purposes. This cemented Thailand’s position at the vanguard of medicinal cannabis in Southeast Asia, as the first country in the region to use cannabis to treat Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, drug-resistant epilepsy and pain and nausea in cancer patients.
The NLA’s decision will theoretically allow medical practitioners to prescribe cannabis-based treatments to people living with a range of chronic and debilitating conditions.
Currently, there are only two officially sanctioned plantations in Thailand which are permitted to grow a strain of cannabis that is low in psychoactive compounds – less than 1% THC – to supply hospitals or government research institutes. All medical cannabis must be grown indoors to prevent illegal trade and ensure quality.
While the Thai government is still tightly controlling the production and supply of the market, foreign companies such as GW Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceutical are alert to developments and have begun to file patent requests. The Thai Department of Intellectual Property has denied requests from the British and Japanese companies. Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong recognised that cannabis ‘is Thailand’s future cash crop’ and hard-working domestic businesses will naturally be concerned that if future patents are granted, international parties will get a head-start and dominate the potentially lucrative market.
In order for Thai businesses to reap the rewards medical cannabis can bring, legislation needs to be clarified. Right now, all eyes will be on regulations due to be published next month. It is believed that these will establish licensing and prescribing criteria for medical practitioners, but it is yet to be seen whether Thai farmers and businesses can expect the same clarity around domestic cultivation.
Whether in Oceania, Europe or North America, the evidence is unquestionable; citizens and governments across the globe are rapidly waking up to the potential of developing medical cannabis markets, and, provided legislation keeps apace, Thailand is well placed to lead the pack in Asia.
Daragh Anglim is Managing Director of Prohibition Partners, leading market analysts and advisors for the emerging cannabis industry.
• The view expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of The Thaiger or its staff. The article is published to enhance the understanding of the issues related to partial legalisation of medical cannabis in Thailand.
Opinion
OPINION: The Phoenix shouldn’t be auctioned off today
The Phoenix is going up for auction today. The auction is being held by Thailand’s AMLO (Anti Money Laundering Office) as the investigation is now complete and the vessel is no longer needed for evidence. Interested bidders have been able to inspect the vessel as it sits at the Rattanachai Shipyard in Phuket.
The Phoenix is the boat that sank last July in a sudden storm that hit the area south of Phuket. The boat capsized and sank. The Captain and crew were some of the first people to get into the life rafts. Many Chinese passengers were stuck downstairs and drowned when the boat sank to the bottom of the Andaman Sea.
But, with a starting price of 900,000 baht, it may sound like a steal if you’re wanting a second hand tour boat which, new, would have cost millions of baht to build.
You would hope that the simple business process of today’s auction will start with some mention of the 47 souls that succumbed to the poor design, poor duty of care and poor application of marine laws and inspections that caused the boat to sink in the first place.
But we suspect that nothing of that sad tale will even be mentioned. Just 10 months following the incident, today’s auction is far too soon. But the boatyard is likely charging ongoing hard-stand fees and that would be the main driver to get rid of the boat.
Let’s remember the AMLO are auctioning a boat not fit for purpose. The design of the vessel has already been partially responsible for the death of 47 Chinese tourists whose only mistake was to trust Thai authorities and the boat’s operators that Phoenix was seaworthy and safe to take them on a day tour.
Last December, the Thai Immigration Bureau Chief, Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn (at the time), deemed the Phoenix a floating disaster, waiting to happen.
“This boat only has one watertight door. It should have four watertight doors. Glass should be a marine glass grade. In this boat passengers couldn’t break the glass to escape. Also, a converted truck engine had been used instead of proper marine-grade engine.”
“Cement blocks were used to help balance the boat and keep it upright. Experts analysis has matched the actual vessel with the original plans and design of the boat.”
Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, leading the investigation of the Phoenix sinking
Whatever the buyer of the second hand tour boat thinks they’re buying there will have to be fundamental changes to parts of the design and engineering of the vessel to make it capable of carrying paying passengers ever again.
In the original myth, the phoenix was a bird that lived for 500 years before it built its own funeral pyre, burst into flame, and died, consumed in its own fiery inferno. Soon after, the mythical creature rose out of the ashes, in a transformation from death to life. This story of becoming ‘born again’ predates the story of the well-worn phrase “phoenix rising from the ashes”.
And here it is, about to rise again, most likely picked up by another tour boat company in the region, re-sprayed, re-named (usually considered bad luck for a boat) and pressed into service again as a money-making venture.
The new owners will need to disguise the boat’s tragic history well as very few Asian customers would ever step foot on a boat with so many unhappy ghosts inhabiting it.
The auction is far too soon and doesn’t accompany any recognition of the tragedy or the destructions of lives and families that must never be forgotten.
Phoenix in happier days as a Chinese tour boat work-horse
Bangkok
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
Sad news yesterday when The Nation announced it was going to stop the daily publishing of its newspaper. After 48 years, The Nation Multimedia Group is shutting up shop on its daily newspaper.
It wasn’t entirely unexpected and is a decision that every newspaper has either already made, is constantly reviewing or will have to make in the future, probably soon. The Nation Multimedia Group’s CEO maintained that there would be no reductions in editorial staff. When these announcements are made there is always promises of a rosy online future and no reductions in staff. In reality there has to be a reduction in staff to make the transition from paper to online fiscally possible.
For The Nation it was somewhat of a perfect storm of problems that precipitated yesterday’s announcement to go online-only.
Thailand’s expat and english-speaking demographic is changing. The numbers of English-speaking expats is dropping (not a lot) but the numbers of non English-speaking expats is growing. The same is reflected in the tourist mix passing through the Kingdom these days. It’s just an evolutionary transition that’s also reflected in the nationalities buying property in Thailand.
A hard core of expats, some of The Nation’s devout readers, are also finding it increasingly difficult to stay in Thailand. Take a long-term British expat for example, living happily on their UK pension and spending long days by the beach. With the British pound plunging against the Thai baht the real cost of living has gone up, a lot, for many of these long-termers. Then add the steadily rising costs of living in Thailand and new requirements for long-stay visas and the long days at the beach are getting more expensive and more complex.
Then
The expat mix is also getting a lot younger. You guessed it, younger people are more inclined to read their news and seek information online.
Finally, the advertising revenue for newspapers is getting very thin on the ground. Newspaper advertising is expensive, non-intuitive and certainly not ‘real time’ as demanded by both readers and advertisers. Why would any sane business owner place an ad in their newspaper when, for a fraction of the cost, they can directly target THEIR buyers with an online ad. AND it’s totally measurable.
Just current economic conditions – a strong baht, falling exports and political uncertainty – are eating into business advertising spend and confidence as well.
There’s also a lot more choice for advertisers these days as the revenue creeps away from the old triumvirate of press, radio and TV. At the same time online platform traffic soars in numbers and new platforms and innovations get added every day.
Now
The Nation’s daily paper is just another victim of the relentless technological march.
The people (me included) who used to make it a daily habit to trawl through the pages of the dailies are getting older, moving across to the online platforms, or simply dying or leaving Thailand. At the same time a few thousand smartphones will be bought today bringing almost instantaneous news to their screens, along with hundreds of choices of media, opinions, formats and, yes, advertisements.
The sight of people travelling on public transport, or walking around, heads buried in their screens is scary to us ‘old-timers’. But the smartphone, and to a lesser extent tablets, laptops and desktops, is where people will increasingly source just about everything they need to know. They will ‘choose’ what they want to read, not some editor’s view of the world or slanted choices of news to publish.
It’s a sad day when any venerable banner, like The Nation, has to cease publishing but we, the consumers, have determined their fate, and the fate of the remaining newspapers in Thailand, by making the move online. The publishers are adjusting to the new technology as well and following the new money-trail.
The Nation will publish its last daily newspaper on June 28.
The Thaiger has an editorial partnership with the Nation Multimedia Group.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
We cast our eyes into Thailand’s political crystal ball
Little Marium growing up in a Dugong Thai nursery
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand
Cannabis Walk Thailand 2019 says progress made but challenges ahead
Facing headwinds in 2019, Thai economy looks better for 2020
Not everyone is happy with the closure of Thailand’s National Park hot spots
In 12 months Future Forward has grown into a leading Thai political force
Grab adds another layer of riding security in Malaysia. Selfies.
Driver shot at Songkhla checkpoint after shootout with soldiers
Two US tourists fined and awaiting deportation for graffiti
Thai Medical Council warns local men against penis enlargement scams and bogus treatments
Government set to clampdown on overcharging in the pet medical care industry
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
Trending
-
Entertainment3 hours ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Hot News1 day ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Phew! No prostitutes in Pattaya’s Walking Street – Police
-
Expats1 day ago
Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly
-
Election2 days ago
Palang Pracharat are warned not to renege on Thai ministry promises
-
Business1 day ago
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket warned of flash flood and land slides – VIDEO