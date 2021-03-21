Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION | Thaiger

Opinion
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
OPINION
The following article was written by an American who works as an English teacher in Bangkok. He regularly attends pro-democracy rallies in Bangkok and has volunteered with medical organisations at some of the protests. He asked to remain anonymous due to fears that openly speaking out about Thai politics could affect his legal status in Thailand. His opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Thaiger staff.
It’s a unique time to be an expat in Thailand. For many of us, the Covid-19 pandemic turned our lives upside down. Some of us were separated from family and loved ones for months. Venues that once were filled with familiar faces were empty. Jobs were lost, wages cut, and bureaucracies had to be navigated. In those times, we foreigners often turned to our Thai friends and family for assistance and support.
While the pandemic halted travel and shutdown business, basically putting the world as we knew it on pause, the cries among young Thais for democratic reforms continued. Since July, just as tight disease control measures were easing, pro-democracy demonstrations have been nearly constant. We expats have been inexcusably absent. You will see far more western faces during a casual stroll through the mall than at a pro-democracy rally. This has to change.
We have all benefitted greatly by having Thai people in our lives. They are our friends, wives, husbands, children, and family. We cannot idly stand by while they bravely march in the streets for democracy. They have been here for us and now it is time that we do the same for them.
We are not leaders in this fight, nor should we be, but we can lend our support to the movement. Make no mistake: this movement is a Thai movement. They do not need to be saved by western people. They don’t need us to educate them in the ways of democracy. They do not need our leadership. However, we can still modestly contribute by showing up and applauding our loved ones’ courage. We can then share their bravery with the larger world.
Of course, there is a fear that involvement in these rallies could lead to our work permits and visas being revoked. However, we, as “farangs,” are often aloof to the ongoings around us. Surely, we could not be held accountable for taking part in what we thought was a group gardening project, Hunger Games cosplay, early Songkran celebration, or free outdoor concert. Wait, officer, this isn’t Khao San road? How do I get there?
In all seriousness, any fear of legal repercussion pales in comparison to the personal sacrifices of leaders like Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul. She is a hero not only for Thai people but to all people fighting against oppression. People outside of Thailand need to know Rung’s name. They also need to know the names of those that imprisoned her. We can help make that happen.
The coverage of the pro-democracy movement outside of Thailand has been disappointing. Yes, #whatshappeninginthailand was briefly trending, but continuous in-depth coverage has been lacking. While the western media still covers the protests, it has never really dominated the news cycle. Most of the western world still knows nothing about Thailand’s violent history of military coupes. Major historical events, such as Black May, or the 1976 massacre, are not common knowledge outside of Thailand. Worst still, western news outlet’s coverage of lese majeste law, which prohibits insulting the monarchy, is sometimes reduced to patronizing articles of Asian exoticism, basically “look at those eccentric Asians with their quirky laws!”
It is a sad and regrettable fact that western media outlets will care more about Thais’ fight for democracy if there are western faces in the crowd. More expatriates mean more international media coverage. Increased international media coverage creates a press nightmare for the current government and will increase calls from the international community for democratic reforms. Economic and political pressure from outside of Thailand could help force the Thai government to finally accept the reforms demanded by the protesters.
We, as foreigners, should strive to educate ourselves on the history and culture of Thailand. Not only does our presence at protests add to our own awareness, but it can also help increase awareness of what is happening in Thailand, in our home countries. We can help shine a light on the courageous and brave actions of our Thai friends. We can further amplify their voice to an audience outside of Thailand.
On a darker note, being present at protests helps protect our loved ones from an unimaginable, but historically relevant, concern. If there are westerners in the crowd, it is less likely that government forces will turn to deadly force. It is unlikely that live ammunition would ever be used on a demonstration that boasts a heavy foreign-national presence. Doing so would result in an international incident and swift condemnation. We can ensure that our loved ones are protected simply by standing beside them. It is a very simple, yet beautiful, way we can contribute.
Most rallies are a diverse affair. Grandmas march side by side with young students. LBTQ+ groups, Environmentalist, and feminist groups hand out flyers as robed monks gingerly stroll through the crowd. On stage, folk artists are followed by hip-hop groups. All of Thailand is represented at these events. It is a welcoming and inclusive space, and yet, we are largely missing in action. So, let’s support the people who love us. They march for a better Thailand, not just for Thais, but for us. Now is the time to join them in their march, milk tea and rubber duck in hand, toward a better future.
Got a Thailand-related topic you feel strongly about? Submit a story to editor@thethaiger.com. In the subject of the email, please write “OPINION: (suggested headline).”
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Opinion
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
The following article was submitted by Patrick Mattimore, an experienced writer living in Pattaya. During his time in Beijing from 2009 to 2012, Patrick wrote a regular web column for China Daily and occasional op-eds for the print edition as well as the Global Times. He moved to Phuket in 2014 and wrote a regular psychology column for the now-defunct English-language newspaper the Phuket Gazette. His opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Thaiger staff.
A recent article in the Nation Thailand, suggests why it’s imperative we turn a critical eye to news reports in Thailand. The headline in the March 17 edition of the Nation reads: “80% of motorcycle accidents caused by cars cutting in: study.” My first thought upon seeing that headline was “Wow that seems awfully high.” It turns out that it probably is.
My second thought was to wonder where that information came from and that question was answered in the first sentence of the article. A study was conducted by Yamaha, Honda, and the Thailand Accident Research Centre (TARC).
The next logical step is to ask how that research was collected. The article answers that question by informing readers that an in-depth accident investigation studied 1,000 road accidents between 2016 and 2020.
But here’s the head scratcher. The Nation then reported “that motorcycle riders’ perceptual failure is the major cause of accidents.” What? Didn’t we learn in the headline that the vast majority of accidents are caused by cutting cars? How does that square with motorcyclist’s perceptual failure being the major cause of accidents?
The article never attempts to explain the apparent contradiction. The study has not yet been posted on TARC’s website, so there’s no help there. There is also no prior research to support the proposition that four-out-of-five motorcycle accidents in Thailand are caused by cutting cars.
So, what’s the harm? There are at least two problems when the media publishes a story like this one. First, there is the danger that the story will be picked up by other news sources, thereby multiplying the damage. In this case, The Thaiger has already published a part of the article and broadcast it on YouTube.
The second danger is that whenever reputable news sources publish less than exemplary stories, the sources damage their own credibility. Readers become skeptical that they can trust the individual offending media and, more generally, the press as a whole.
During my time living in China, my writing often focused on the Chinese press, particularly its reliance on poorly researched subjects, misleading polls, and statistical anomalies. My takeaway was not that the Chinese press was purposely distorting news, but that the media often just didn’t get stories right or simplified stories to a degree that made them worthless.
We have become cognizant that our opinions can be influenced by “fake news” and everywhere we turn we learn that various forces are trying to influence us by creating stories out of whole cloth.
Just as damaging to our mental health and cognitive well-being, however, are news stories that we trust to be accurate, from sources we respect, that through no malicious intent, are simply wrong. It therefore becomes incumbent on us, as consumers of the news, to dig deeper into media reports that seem a bit off the rails or, as in this case, appear to have cut some corners.
Got a Thailand-related topic you feel strongly about? Submit a story to editor@thethaiger.com. In the subject of the email, please write “OPINION: (suggested headline).”
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Opinion
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a nightclub in Tampa, Florida has taken it too far by placing a giant Buddha statue at its rooftop bar, allowing drunk people to sit and pose for photos, and even jump off on the statue. Businesses play an important role in society, and when they misuse a religious figure or image that is highly respected in other countries, it can lead to widespread ignorance and misconception.
If you’ve been in Bangkok, you’ve likely seen some of the billboards by the Knowing Buddha Organisation put up to educate foreign tourists that Buddha is not for decoration and tattoos of the Buddha are extremely inappropriate. Some tourists in other Southeast Asian countries have faced arrest and deportation for having a Buddha tattoo, unaware it is illegal and extremely inappropriate to have the Buddha image on their body. Knowing Buddha says “the world has gone too far in using Buddha images wrongly, with lack of consideration.”
The Tampa nightclub is just adding to the misconception and leading to more cultural unawareness. Go go dancers posed in front of the Buddha in a photo posted on the club’s Instragram page. One woman at the club sat on the Buddha as she chugged a bottle of what appears to be champagne. Another woman posted a photo of her basically in her underwear sitting on the Buddha statue and wrote the caption “Pray to your goddess.”
Tangra Club is in Ybor City, a historic Cuban district in Tampa known for its wild and eclectic nightlife. It’s got just about everything for everyone – numerous drag shows, both male and female go go dancers, dive bars, raves, craft beer bars, Cuban cigar lounges, a Coyote Ugly bar, night clubs with music of all the popular genres, even a fetish club.
Right in the beating heart of all the madness is Tangra Club with a giant, sparkling statue of Buddha sitting in the meditation pose at the club’s “Paradise Rooftop Bar.” If you want to talk about misuse, well that’s it.
The “Super Bowl streaker” even hit up the club the other week and jumped off the Buddha before taking off his shirt, revealing the same pink one-piece he wore when he ran nearly-naked across the football field, interrupting the Super Bowl game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The #SuperBowlStreaker back it again at the Bucs private celebration party 🤦🏻♂️😂
Posted by Tangra Nightclub on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The Buddha looks like it’s become a logo for the club. They even put an eye patch and Mardi Gras beads on a graphic of the Buddha with pirate ships in the background on a promotional post for its after party for Gasparilla Pirate Festival, an annual parade and reenactment of the pirate invasion by local legend Jose Gaspar. Basically a pirate-themed Mardi Gras. The caption said “Our Buddha is Gaspy ready…Are you?” One commenter even asked “Do you have a name for your Buddha?”
On the club’s website, it says the Tangra’s “multi million dollar renovation will feature pieces & furnishings made #EXCLUSIVELY for Tangra Nightclub by European artists, architects and craftsmen.”
If the Buddha statue was done by a highly paid artist, you would think at least one person would have done a little research… like a quick Google search. Instead they’re just cashing in on a trend they don’t seem to understand. And in America, Buddha is in fashion.
For the American “millennial hippie” (that’s what I’m calling them), Buddhism seems to be based on meditation and opening the “third eye.” And a lot of Americans don’t even get into Buddhism until they’ve tripped on acid a dozen times and decided to start on some psychedelic path to what they think is “enlightenment.” There’s even Buddha ecstasy pills and Buddha LSD blotter sheets. (Google it.) Take what you want from other religions when exploring your spirituality, but don’t put Buddha on a blotter sheet.
Americans who are into “Buddhism” often say they’re “spiritual, but not religious” and that Buddhism is actually a “philosophy, not a religion.” (I guess that’s why no one cares about breaking the no drugs and alcohol rule.) An associate professor for religious studies heard the same thing and wrote an article about it for the website The Conversation called “Why so many Americans think Buddhism is just a philosophy.”
Other Beat poets, hippies and, later, New Age DIY self-helpers have also paradoxically mistaken Buddhism for a kind of self-indulgent narcissism, despite its teachings of selflessness and compassion. Still others have commercially exploited its exotic appeal to sell everything from “Zen tea” to “Lucky Buddha Beer,” which is particularly ironic given Buddhism’s traditional proscription against alcohol and other intoxicants.
With the lack of travel over the past year due to the pandemic, it’s likely that the cultural divide will only grow. Based on the Tangra Club’s Instagram, it looks like they’re only adding to cultural ignorance among Americans.
Want to know what’s considered respectful? Visit knowingbuddha.org.
Caitlin Ashworth is a writer and editor at The Thaiger. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the views of The Thaiger staff.
Got a Thailand-related topic you feel strongly about? Submit a story to editor@thethaiger.com. In the subject of the email, please write “OPINION: (suggested headline).”
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
OPINION
Whilst many of us have been finding ways to cope with lockdowns and restrictions related to Covid-19, or trying to hang on to jobs and keep our family safe, others have used their spare time to indulge in an elaborate alternate universe of plandemics, sheeple and evil 5G. Bill Gates is apparently the devil in human form and ‘Q’ isn’t the grumpy gadget man for James Bond any more.
As the Covid-19 pandemic keeps evolving as a harsh reality, so has the infodemic. Whilst the scientists have battled to develop vaccines, news and social media platforms have been in a battle of facts. Normally intelligent people are denouncing the wearing of masks, refuse to consider getting vaccinated and believe 5G networks ‘infect’ people with Covid-19. Elaborate videos have been produced, at great expense, full of unsubstantiated nonsense, alternate statistics, claims that the coronavirus is “just a flu” and that the impact of the virus has been vastly exaggerated.
It’s now becoming increasingly simple to brand the people who indulge in these fantasies as ‘cultists’, unable to extricate themselves from the world of make believe, feeding off each other and the curated posts sent to them on their chosen social media platforms.
There’s also a whole new language where terms of derision are used to replace facts and reasoned argument. Almost all of the conspiracy theories, and the people promoting them, emerge from the US.
In what’s become somewhat of a new cult of alternate facts, welcome to the nouveau lingo of the Covid conspiracy world…
Plandemic
aka. ‘Scamdemic’.
Plandemic usually refers to two conspiracy theory documentaries produced this year by Mikki Willis. Until May, Mikki Willis was best known for posting ‘nice’ viral videos of his family online. His first documentary was hugely popular, the second sunk without a trace.
The much-viewed first documentary has since been thoroughly debunked and discredited. Both feature Judy Mikovits, an equally discredited scientist who was formerly worshipped in the anti-vaccine movement, despite her denials. In the documentary she maintained that a malevolent global “elite” (below) caused the pandemic in order to seize power, money and control the wider population – sort of a collective noun for Bond villains.
Among her other claims, face masks can activate the Covid-19 virus. Her nonsense has been completely dismantled by just about every scientist and medical practitioner. Unfortunately the documentaries came at a time when the US was in the midst of its first quasi-lockdown and clocked up a credible 7 million views on YouTube before it was removed. You can still see it if you really dig into a few dark corners of the internet.
In her book, ‘Plague of Corruption’, Mikovits compares herself to Galileo and Martin Luther King jnr.
A Pew Research Centre survey asked people in the US if they had heard the theory that Covid-19 was “intentionally planned” by people in power. 71% of US adults said they had. A third of the respondents said it was “definitely” or “probably” true.
Follow the breadcrumbs – the world according to ‘Q’
Originally used as a means of navigation in the Grimm’s penned “Hansel and Gretel’ tale, where the children drop breadcrumbs along the way into the forest so they can then find their way back home, the breadcrumbs are now tidbits of knowledge you must follow to learn the truth – that is the truth according to American conspiracy theorists QAnon. In a long line of famous American cults, QAnon is the latest, the most politically toxic and widespread.
Greatly simplifying, QAnon claim that former US President Donald Trump has been spearheading a secret war, between golf games, against “well known” Satan-worshippers and paedophiles – the new President Joe Biden being one of them according to QAnon. A whole secret, satanic cult of paedophiles, (not only paedophiles but ‘cannibalistic paedophiles’), all Democrats of course, exists in an underground cult. Hillary Clinton was also one of them.
It all comes from the mouth of the anonymous “Q” who posts the stories on encrypted message services and then get shared around social media. Not to be confused with Q from James Bond who was responsible for ejector seats in Aston Martins, poison pens and guns fitted to license plates.
These messages from “Q drops” or “crumbs”explain facts about a “cabal” within the “elite”, or the secret war , referred to as the “cbts”, or “calm before the storm”. The series of “breadcrumbs are then shared and spread online by people that have the time to understand facts from an unknown person sprouting outrageous nonsense.
It would be laughable except that the QAnon theories (a poor use of the word ‘theories’) were circulated in the White House by a number of staffers that subscribe to the trail of breadcrumbs, dragging other down the Q-inspired rabbit hole.QAnon is now considered a ‘cult’ by US prosecutors.
Sheeple
If you’ve had the wool pulled over your eyes regarding the “truth” of Covid-19, or are easily led astray, you’re one of the Sheeple (alternate spelling – ‘sheople’).
Unless you’re wallowing in your own self-righteous, unprovable alternate reality, YOU are sheeple… you don’t have the clarity of vision and intellect to understand the “truth”. Luckily, for the rest of us, the accusers have the time and commitment to bring us up to speed with their facts, and can usually reel them off at pace. And then repeat them over and over to MAKE SURE the sheeple understand.
YOU sheeple just follow the main stream media (which is any media that reports news they don’t like)… you are just part of the uninformed flock.
Bill Gates
Just throw his name into any Covid-19 conversation and stand back.
Wikipedia lists Bill Gates as ‘William Henry Gates III’, an American business magnate, software developer, and philanthropist. He is best known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. Our generation has seen the young geek, sometimes competitor and sometimes collaborator with Apple’s Steve Jobs, grow into the cardigan-wearing philanthropist who, along with his wife, have formed one of the largest private foundations in the world.
They get their foundation involved in all sorts of public health projects but, according to conspiracy theorists, are spreading evil around the world.
Now Bill Gates, earlier seen as a geek-version of Mr Rogers, is now the voodoo doll for Covid-19 conspiracy theorists.
Back in 2015, an unassuming-looking Bill Gates came on stage at a TED conference in Vancouver to issue a dire warning…
“If anything kills over 10 million people over the next few decades, it is likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than war.”
So, he knew all about it! Aha! Now Bill Gates is leading a class of global “elites” (below) and leading efforts to depopulate the world, a sort of Dr. Evil, with hair. His ‘vaccine’ has some tracking device that will be able to track us once we’ve been vaccinated. All this is a surprise to Bill Gates.
“I’m very surprised by the course of these conspiracy theories and of course the ones involving me are completely incorrect. I hadn’t been a part of conspiracy theories up until this and it’s ironic because I talked about the risk of a pandemic in 2015.”But he WOULD say that, wouldn’t he!”It is novel that you have a pandemic and you have social media, and somehow the true messages aren’t as titillating or as exciting as the conspiracy-type message.”
5G
Once a term referring to the fifth generation of mobile technology, the worldwide role out 5G somehow got wound into any number of conspiracy theories involving Covid-19 and the plandemic, sorry pandemic. Whilst most of us eagerly looked forward to the introduction of 2G,3 G and 4G, and the faster internet speeds and services, 5G came along at the same time as Covid-19. So OF COURSE they have something to do with each other.
No longer just a technology, 5G is now front and centre of any self respecting conspiracy theorist. Exposure to 5G antennas would give you Covid-19, apparently “altering your cells” in a way that was never quite explained, and WHAMMO, you had the coronavirus. That Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications giant, was behind some of the leading 5G technology, just added fuel to the story – they are a Chinese company so they MUST be spreading evil… and Covid-19.
Elites
1. a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society.
Not any more. Once the so-called elite drove around, or were driven around, in their black Mercedes Benz, shopped at those stores on the first floors of fancy shopping centres and puffed cigars whilst counting their millions. Now the “Elite” are a secret society of people who are complicit in planning and carrying out the biggest hoax in history – the Covid-19 pandemic.
The “elite” have conspired with governments to keep us sheeple (yes YOU) in compliant control. Most governments find it difficult to role out stimulus payments and pick up the rubbish on time, let alone conspire to do anything in a secret, controlled manner. Any self-respecting elite usually does everything they can NOT to be involved in governments, anywhere.
The Great Reset
Not what we do to our computers after tearing our hair out for an hour. This baseless conspiracy theory, known as the ‘Great Reset’, claims a group of world leaders “orchestrated” and planned the pandemic to take control of the global economy.
The conspiracy theory has its origins in a genuine plan entitled ‘The Great Reset’, drawn up by the World Economic Forum – now used as somewhat thin ‘evidence’ that The Great Reset is true. The WEF is an annual conference for high-profile figures from politics and business.
The plan explores how countries might recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic but has never mentioned any control or broader policy covering world populations.The recovery plan has now been interpreted as a sinister plan, first by fringes of the conspiracy theory networks and then taken up by conservative commentators and then shared around social media.
Do you have any other favourite theories that keep popping up, or new words to add to the list? Tell us below…
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai government negotiating another 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses from China
Covid-19 quarantine: 119 new infections, restrictions to be relaxed after April 1
Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers
Anti-government Bangkok protest descends into scuffles between activists and police
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thailand battling mental health concerns caused by the pandemic
Thais want tougher consequences for repeat drunk drivers – Dusit Poll
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Patong official denies wastewater to blame for macro algae bloom along beachfront
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Watch your step, hundreds of red sea urchins wash up on Patong Beach
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Events1 day ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Protests2 days ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
- Thailand3 hours ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Crime3 days ago
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
- Thailand4 hours ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Crime3 days ago
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets
Gosport
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 9:22 am
American style of intervention into others domestic affairs.
David Martel
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 9:57 am
Western liberal media is not about to support a democracy movement anywhere. Democracy is under attack and it is losing. Then the part about “joining in” to show support. I get the concept, but I don’t like foreigners protesting in my country and don’t think I’ll be a visitor in Thailand and protest. If you don’t like it, leave it. Especially if you are a not a citizen.
Anthony BRady
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 10:23 am
Either lock this idiot up or deport him.
BJ
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 10:37 am
Some Thais want democracy, some don’t. Who are you to decide who is right?
Look at your own country, black are fighting white, white are fighting vegetarian, vegetarian are fighting Asian, Asian are fighting lgbt++
America is on fire