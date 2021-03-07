Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION | Thaiger

Opinion
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a nightclub in Tampa, Florida has taken it too far by placing a giant Buddha statue at its rooftop bar, allowing drunk people to sit and pose for photos, and even jump off on the statue. Businesses play an important role in society, and when they misuse a religious figure or image that is highly respected in other countries, it can lead to widespread ignorance and misconception.
If you’ve been in Bangkok, you’ve likely seen some of the billboards by the Knowing Buddha Organisation put up to educate foreign tourists that Buddha is not for decoration and tattoos of the Buddha are extremely inappropriate. Some tourists in other Southeast Asian countries have faced arrest and deportation for having a Buddha tattoo, unaware it is illegal and extremely inappropriate to have the Buddha image on their body. Knowing Buddha says “the world has gone too far in using Buddha images wrongly, with lack of consideration.”
The Tampa nightclub is just adding to the misconception and leading to more cultural unawareness. Go go dancers posed in front of the Buddha in a photo posted on the club’s Instragram page. One woman at the club sat on the Buddha as she chugged a bottle of what appears to be champagne. Another woman posted a photo of her basically in her underwear sitting on the Buddha statue and wrote the caption “Pray to your goddess.”
Tangra Club is in Ybor City, a historic Cuban district in Tampa known for its wild and eclectic nightlife. It’s got just about everything for everyone – numerous drag shows, both male and female go go dancers, dive bars, raves, craft beer bars, Cuban cigar lounges, a Coyote Ugly bar, night clubs with music of all the popular genres, even a fetish club.
Right in the beating heart of all the madness is Tangra Club with a giant, sparkling statue of Buddha sitting in the meditation pose at the club’s “Paradise Rooftop Bar.” If you want to talk about misuse, well that’s it.
The “Super Bowl streaker” even hit up the club the other week and jumped off the Buddha before taking off his shirt, revealing the same pink one-piece he wore when he ran nearly-naked across the football field, interrupting the Super Bowl game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The #SuperBowlStreaker back it again at the Bucs private celebration party 🤦🏻♂️😂
Posted by Tangra Nightclub on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The Buddha looks like it’s become a logo for the club. They even put an eye patch and Mardi Gras beads on a graphic of the Buddha with pirate ships in the background on a promotional post for its after party for Gasparilla Pirate Festival, an annual parade and reenactment of the pirate invasion by local legend Jose Gaspar. Basically a pirate-themed Mardi Gras. The caption said “Our Buddha is Gaspy ready…Are you?” One commenter even asked “Do you have a name for your Buddha?”
On the club’s website, it says the Tangra’s “multi million dollar renovation will feature pieces & furnishings made #EXCLUSIVELY for Tangra Nightclub by European artists, architects and craftsmen.”
If the Buddha statue was done by a highly paid artist, you would think at least one person would have done a little research… like a quick Google search. Instead they’re just cashing in on a trend they don’t seem to understand. And in America, Buddha is in fashion.
For the American “millennial hippie” (that’s what I’m calling them), Buddhism seems to be based on meditation and opening the “third eye.” And a lot of Americans don’t even get into Buddhism until they’ve tripped on acid a dozen times and decided to start on some psychedelic path to what they think is “enlightenment.” There’s even Buddha ecstasy pills and Buddha LSD blotter sheets. (Google it.) Take what you want from other religions when exploring your spirituality, but don’t put Buddha on a blotter sheet.
Americans who are into “Buddhism” often say they’re “spiritual, but not religious” and that Buddhism is actually a “philosophy, not a religion.” (I guess that’s why no one cares about breaking the no drugs and alcohol rule.) An associate professor for religious studies heard the same thing and wrote an article about it for the website The Conversation called “Why so many Americans think Buddhism is just a philosophy.”
Other Beat poets, hippies and, later, New Age DIY self-helpers have also paradoxically mistaken Buddhism for a kind of self-indulgent narcissism, despite its teachings of selflessness and compassion. Still others have commercially exploited its exotic appeal to sell everything from “Zen tea” to “Lucky Buddha Beer,” which is particularly ironic given Buddhism’s traditional proscription against alcohol and other intoxicants.
With the lack of travel over the past year due to the pandemic, it’s likely that the cultural divide will only grow. Based on the Tangra Club’s Instagram, it looks like they’re only adding to cultural ignorance among Americans.
Want to know what’s considered respectful? Visit knowingbuddha.org.
Caitlin Ashworth is a writer and editor at The Thaiger. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the views of The Thaiger staff.
Got a Thailand-related topic you feel strongly about? Submit a story to editor@thethaiger.com. In the subject of the email, please write "OPINION: (suggested headline)."
Opinion
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand | OPINION
by Andrew J. Wood
In a move largely expected after intense lobbying from the huge Travel and Tourism industry here in Thailand, the government approved the waiving of quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors arriving on Phuket from July 1, the first significant reopening for the popular tourism destination.
An economic panel chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday approved the proposal by Phuket’s private sector and business groups to inoculate at least 70% of the island’s residents to reopen for vaccinated tourists, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
Thai tourism and airline businesses, with the support of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thai Hotels Association (THA), Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), SKAL THAILAND, PATA TH, International Air Transport Association (IATA), #OpenThailandSafely campaign, Board of Airline Representatives Business Association (BAR), Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT), all commended the government on its success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand, however expressed their wish to now restart tourism from overseas for vaccinated travellers.
Phuket has been without any new Covid-19 cases for 89 days. Phuket authorities have approved plans to welcome visitors without quarantine on July 1 to stimulate the local economy, and will have one million Covid-19 vaccine doses before that. There is an urgent need for foreign tourists here, to stimulate both the economy and tourism sector. Before, a local resident earned about 40,000 baht per month on average. In February this fell to about 8,000 baht. Without some change, this will fall to 1,964 baht in July, which is below the poverty line.
A survey revealed that foreigners are interested in visiting Phuket but without undergoing quarantines. Local official says those foreigners who visit without undergoing quarantine, will be tracked using the Covid-19 tracing mobile app.
The government plans to test the reopening plan in Phuket before other key tourist hot spots, such as Koh Samui, to help restart the tourism industry battered by a year without its millions of tourists who contributed to one-fifth of the economy before the pandemic. Koh Samui, following Phuket, is also asking for approval to allow foreign travellers to skip quarantine requirements. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, says he is hopeful for Samui to receive approval.
The approval for Phuket means it will reopen three months earlier than the rest of the country, which is expected to reopen for those who are fully vaccinated only in October.
Andrew J. Wood was born in Yorkshire England, he is a professional hotelier, Skalleague and travel writer. Andrew has over 40 years of hospitality and travel experience. He is a hotel graduate of Napier University, Edinburgh. Andrew is a past Director of Skal International (SI), National President SI Thailand and is currently President of SI Bangkok and a VP of both SI Thailand and SI Asia. He is a regular guest lecturer at various Universities in Thailand including Assumption University’s Hospitality School and the Japan Hotel School in Tokyo.
Opinion
Bangkok fiddles whilst Chiang Mai burns – who’s behind the annual smoke season?
OPINION
In the December 2020 outbreak of Covid in the seafood markets along the coast of Samut Sakhon Burmese migrant workers, many of them entering Thailand illegally, bore the brunt of the blame. The Thai media reported widely that it was the fault of the illegal migrants. But the source of the migrants, trafficking gangs working for larger corporations to bring cheap labour into the country, was little reported.
Similarly, the farmers in Thailand’s far north are weathering much of the blame for the burning of bio-waste, crop preparation and pre-harvesting of sugar cane, and the clouds of smoke and smog it causes. Again, there has been little focus on the multi-national corporations and conglomerates who put the famers under incredible pressure to provide quick and cheap crops, and grow food to feed livestock before they are slaughtered for their other products.
Charoen Pokphand is Thailand’s largest and most prominent agriculture business.
In the CP document “Maize Factsheet 2021” it says…
“…since the severe haze crisis in 2015, joins society in all sectors to solve the problems that arise, and also realises the importance of social and environmental responsibility.”
Maize remains the largest component of animal feed. It is mixed into food for chickens, pigs, ducks, cows and even fish. Wheat and soy are also part of the mixture for the livestock menu, again grown almost entirely in Thailand’s north for local livestock consumption.
“Maize Factsheet 2021” also lists the CP policy “not to encourage planting in mountainous areas or conserved forest areas”.
The document say all the right things, in the usual corporate gobbledegook, but the proof is in the pudding and that proof floats across the skies of northern and northeastern Thailand every day during the annual crop-burning season, roughly from January to April each year. Inconveniently, the season fits in with the lighter north-easterly airflow, the reversal of the wet season monsoon, which blows the smoke and air pollution south into central Thailand, Bangkok, and sometimes even further south.
The previously lush, green mountainous regions of northern Thailand turn into a choking hell from the maize, sugar and rice plantation burn-offs. Despite CP’s carefully curated words, the problems in the north becomes worse each year.
Today (Sunday, March 21) Chiang Mai ranks the world’s 4th worst air pollution in the world, a ranking it often tops this time of the year. The rankings are put together, in real time, by AirVisual.com.
The ASEAN Agricultural Commodity Outlook report in 2016 reported that maize (corn) plantation areas in Thailand increased by 77,880 hectares between 2008 and 2015. But even the 4.6 million tonnes of corn produced in 2015 still only provided 90% of the nation’s demands – there was none left over to export. The demands for livestock feed have increased yearly since then with a resulting increase in air pollution. And severe cases of respiratory disease.
Last week it was reported that over 250,000 people are suffering from respiratory and related diseases in Thailand’s north. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, was quoted in Bangkok Post saying that the medical issues are due to excessive PM2.5 dust particles in the atmosphere as a result of local wildfires and burn offs that have produced heavy smog in the region.
He says that the seasonal smog, often blanketing populated areas like Chiang Mai, has “greatly affected people with respiratory diseases, with young children and the elderly being the most vulnerable”. Ailments like asthma, eye infections and coronary artery disease have been attributed to the increase in pollution which has seen over a quarter of a million people undergoing medical treatment at hospitals and clinics. And that’s only since the beginning of 2021. Most of those suffering from respiratory problems fall into the age group between 45-54 years old. Read more HERE.
A recent Greenpeace report attributes 14,000 deaths last year in Thailand to air pollution. Dr Rungsrit Kanjanavanit, a cardiologist at Chiang Mai University, told Bangkok Post he wasn’t surprised.
“PM2.5 is more related to adverse health effects because it’s so small that it can enter the bloodstream, similar to smoking,… every 22μg/m³ of PM2.5 is equivalent to everyone, including newborns and the elderly, smoking one cigarette.”
A 2013 study indicated that, for every 10μg/m³ increase in PM2.5 particulate, there is a 6% increase in total mortality in overall population and 1.03 years of shortened life-span.
Watch our story about the annual smoke and smog problem in Thailand’s north…
Last week The Thaiger broadcast the daily Thailand News Today from Chiang Mai and Jett, the presenter, noted that the looming and sacred mountain of Doi Suthep, with its hilltop temple in easy view from much of the city centre, had vanished and unseen much of the recent weeks.
Northern farmers have a long tradition of burning their agricultural waste, but the worsening smog and haze has grown progressively worse in the last 2 decades, in concert with rising corn prices and pressure on smaller farmers to switch to the agri-business crop. It was an easy sell for the farmers, as corn could quick cash as it could be harvested in just four months, ready for another planting.
These farmers sell their corn through contract farming arrangements or directly to the Charoen Pokphand group.
CP not only guaranteed the purchase price, but also subsidised some of their start-up costs, which would be deducted from the harvested crop profits. Corn crops also produce stubble, husk and other bio-waste, which weighs at least as much as the corn it produces. All that needs to be disposed. And that means burning because the smaller farmers have no means to mechanically reduce and process the waste into re-useable, recyclable product.
In 2016 the Singapore Armed Forces sent 2 specially equipped helicopters to help fight the fires in Thailand’s north. Charoen Pokphand, also behind the growing of corn in Vietnam, Laos and northern Myanmar – was singled out by Singapore reporters. The conglomerate denied responsibility for the haze at that time but responded to the international criticism by cancelling farming contracts in Mae Chaem, to the west of Chiang Mai city near the Myanmar border, a notorious “hot spot” for crop fires in the province.
Farmers who were getting paid 16 baht per kilogram for the corn five years ago now lament that they only receive 12 baht per kilogram.
But, although it is clear that Charoen Pokphand have at least contributed to the annual smoke and air pollution problems, there are plenty more fires being lit just over the borders, in Myanmar and Laos. In both cases the governments have done little more than pay lip service to any attempts by the Thai government to tackle the regional problem.
In the meantime Bangkok fiddles whilst Chiang Mai burns. The northern capital, with enough problems relating to the lack of tourists, is now having photos of its worsening smog problem broadcast around the world – hardly the sort of advertisement it needs right now.
The NASA/Firms fire maps, in virtually real time, show that Thailand’s north, and the farming zones directly across its borders, are the most active in the world.
Opinion
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
OPINION
The following article was written by an American who works as an English teacher in Bangkok. He regularly attends pro-democracy rallies in Bangkok and has volunteered with medical organisations at some of the protests. He asked to remain anonymous due to fears that openly speaking out about Thai politics could affect his legal status in Thailand. His opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Thaiger staff.
It’s a unique time to be an expat in Thailand. For many of us, the Covid-19 pandemic turned our lives upside down. Some of us were separated from family and loved ones for months. Venues that once were filled with familiar faces were empty. Jobs were lost, wages cut, and bureaucracies had to be navigated. In those times, we foreigners often turned to our Thai friends and family for assistance and support.
While the pandemic halted travel and shutdown business, basically putting the world as we knew it on pause, the cries among young Thais for democratic reforms continued. Since July, just as tight disease control measures were easing, pro-democracy demonstrations have been nearly constant. We expats have been inexcusably absent. You will see far more western faces during a casual stroll through the mall than at a pro-democracy rally. This has to change.
We have all benefitted greatly by having Thai people in our lives. They are our friends, wives, husbands, children, and family. We cannot idly stand by while they bravely march in the streets for democracy. They have been here for us and now it is time that we do the same for them.
We are not leaders in this fight, nor should we be, but we can lend our support to the movement. Make no mistake: this movement is a Thai movement. They do not need to be saved by western people. They don’t need us to educate them in the ways of democracy. They do not need our leadership. However, we can still modestly contribute by showing up and applauding our loved ones’ courage. We can then share their bravery with the larger world.
Of course, there is a fear that involvement in these rallies could lead to our work permits and visas being revoked. However, we, as “farangs,” are often aloof to the ongoings around us. Surely, we could not be held accountable for taking part in what we thought was a group gardening project, Hunger Games cosplay, early Songkran celebration, or free outdoor concert. Wait, officer, this isn’t Khao San road? How do I get there?
In all seriousness, any fear of legal repercussion pales in comparison to the personal sacrifices of leaders like Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul. She is a hero not only for Thai people but to all people fighting against oppression. People outside of Thailand need to know Rung’s name. They also need to know the names of those that imprisoned her. We can help make that happen.
The coverage of the pro-democracy movement outside of Thailand has been disappointing. Yes, #whatshappeninginthailand was briefly trending, but continuous in-depth coverage has been lacking. While the western media still covers the protests, it has never really dominated the news cycle. Most of the western world still knows nothing about Thailand’s violent history of military coupes. Major historical events, such as Black May, or the 1976 massacre, are not common knowledge outside of Thailand. Worst still, western news outlet’s coverage of lese majeste law, which prohibits insulting the monarchy, is sometimes reduced to patronizing articles of Asian exoticism, basically “look at those eccentric Asians with their quirky laws!”
It is a sad and regrettable fact that western media outlets will care more about Thais’ fight for democracy if there are western faces in the crowd. More expatriates mean more international media coverage. Increased international media coverage creates a press nightmare for the current government and will increase calls from the international community for democratic reforms. Economic and political pressure from outside of Thailand could help force the Thai government to finally accept the reforms demanded by the protesters.
We, as foreigners, should strive to educate ourselves on the history and culture of Thailand. Not only does our presence at protests add to our own awareness, but it can also help increase awareness of what is happening in Thailand, in our home countries. We can help shine a light on the courageous and brave actions of our Thai friends. We can further amplify their voice to an audience outside of Thailand.
On a darker note, being present at protests helps protect our loved ones from an unimaginable, but historically relevant, concern. If there are westerners in the crowd, it is less likely that government forces will turn to deadly force. It is unlikely that live ammunition would ever be used on a demonstration that boasts a heavy foreign-national presence. Doing so would result in an international incident and swift condemnation. We can ensure that our loved ones are protected simply by standing beside them. It is a very simple, yet beautiful, way we can contribute.
Most rallies are a diverse affair. Grandmas march side by side with young students. LBTQ+ groups, Environmentalist, and feminist groups hand out flyers as robed monks gingerly stroll through the crowd. On stage, folk artists are followed by hip-hop groups. All of Thailand is represented at these events. It is a welcoming and inclusive space, and yet, we are largely missing in action. So, let’s support the people who love us. They march for a better Thailand, not just for Thais, but for us. Now is the time to join them in their march, milk tea and rubber duck in hand, toward a better future.
Got a Thailand-related topic you feel strongly about? Submit a story to editor@thethaiger.com. In the subject of the email, please write "OPINION: (suggested headline)."
Craig
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:52 pm
Typical American. I’m an American and somethings we do are looney. Whether it’s conspiracy theories or jumping off a Buddha, there seems to always be a show of little respect. Unfortunately, many bring that lack of respect here and I’ve probably been put into that category, too.
Ynwapso
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:05 pm
Who cares? Thai people don’t even follow any of the basic Buddhist teachings. It’s funny to think that Thailand is a Buddhist country with everything that’s going on. But humans are always good at finger pointing so let’s focus on things that absolutely don’t matter but make up for good headlines.
Brian
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:38 pm
This is a little hard to take seriously. I’m not sure I’ve met a Thai person who meditates as much as I do. The Buddha doesn’t mind being treated disrespectfully at that bar. The Buddha advised people to meditate, not to light incense and bow and such. Let’s get real. Are any Thai people actually upset about this? Do those people meditate?
Me and John Forever
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:43 pm
Funny, because Thais have ben using Buddha images inappropriately for millennia. In buddha’s teachings he expressly asked adherents to NOT build temples and worship or revere images of him
Ray
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:32 pm
In western Europe you can find literally hundreds of Buddha statues and heads in interior decoration stores. The market is saturated and I think the hype is over. True it is for decoration purposes but people also have some understanding of the teachings and are attracted to the serenity of a Buddha statue in the room. It is mainly superficial and harmless. The Tampa nightclub owners are idiots in many western eyes as well.. Hedonism and nightclubbing in some sub cultures goes hand in hand. There are also clubs with crucifixes or statues from catholic saints. I know a restaurant where the waiters wear Jesuit monk robes. It is an example where freedom of expression goes to the extreme but it is incidental. Thai should not take too much offense.
Issan John
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:51 pm
Being generous, it’s an extension of the Charlie Hebdo argument – that personal “freedom” gives you the right to be as deliberately offensive as you want, but only within “local” limits.
So you can trash someone’s religion, just as long as you don’t mention that they’re fat.
You can crap all over their beliefs, just as long as you don’t wolf whistle that they’re pretty.
Being less generous, it’s an easy way to get cheap publicity – clearly they succeeded.
luca
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 4:29 pm
it is an era in which in the world there is too much sensitivity to traditions, religions are such only for those who believe in them, if you are in Thailand you must respect Thai traditions if you are in America American traditions and so on in the rest of the world, but if I am in my country I respect my traditions but those of others are respected in their respective countries
Ian
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5:09 pm
Americans do take everything to far it’s what they do ,my first trip thier I thought omg why is everything so big and that’s not just the people 555
Issan John
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5:20 pm
Caitlin, while I agree without reservation with respecting other people’s beliefs and religions, since you’re citing the Knowing Buddha Organisation (KBO) as an authority evidently you either have a very different view or you know very little about them.
The KBO is regarded by many as fundamentalist, the IS of the Buddhist world, the Proud Boys of Thai Buddhism, similar to 969 and the MaBaTha.
Did you know that the KBO want Buddhism made the state religion on Thailand, enshrined in the constitution in the same way that Islam is in Iran?
That the KBO want blasphemy of Buddhism to be made illegal, in parallel with the Lese Majeste law, with similar penalties – in parallel because the KBO’s view is that reverence for the monarchy is an intrinsic part of Thai Buddhism – with both laws being rigorously applied?
That the KBO directly blame the internet for global warming since “digital data, which is basically the web of electromagnetic wave or, in this case, microwave, is therefore classed as the type of energy. One of the characteristics of microwave is that it heats up the surrounding atmosphere during transmission due to the friction between the wave’s molecules and water molecules in the air.”? (That’s an unedited quote from KBO)
” “We need to start now because the climate change problem is now at crisis point. Humans must slow down all Internet-related activities and innovation. We have to be less dependent on technology and the Internet and return to more natural living,” the KBO president said.”
If you did, and you still think the KBO aren’t a cult but are somehow representative of what Thais and Thai Buddhists think, then fine. we’ll just agree to disagree.
If you didn’t and you were unaware of their views, maybe some homework would be in order.
Dr Seuss
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5:50 pm
Thaiger, would it be possible to put a character limit for comments, say 300, so we can avoid having people post unnecessarily long and boring comments?
John Brown
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 6:37 pm
The Knowing Buddha people are crazy and delusional. They do not speak for the majority of us Thais, they are a fringe group that supports using violence against non-violent people. They have a lot of money and government connections but they do not have our respect. We laugh at their ridiculous billboards and feel slightly ashamed that foreigners may think we actually believe this nonsense.
Please respect real Thai culture and do not indulge their vulgar misunderstandings of what Buddhism is. It is not a state religion, and it must never be, both so that people can choose our own religion freely and so that Thai Buddhism will not be further corrupted by political issues.
And please also don’t try to import the toxic Western culture of taking offence at small things to Thailand, thank you, we have enough native problems already, we don’t need more, this Western colonial attitude won’t help.
Jason
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 7:17 pm
There is a word that has been bandied about very much in recent years. Not so much practiced as used. I am not a Bhuddist, but I understand that respect is one of the most basic tenants of Buddhism. It is also a foundation of many of the worlds belief systems. It is also at the foundation of secular thinking. So why is it not practiced in reality. In some cases it is just ignorance. No one told them it was disrespectful to misuse images of the Bhudda. In my country, we have only recently become aware that images of deceased persons are not permitted by indigenous people. When we are unaware of the offence because of ignorance, it can be excused. But once it is known to be offensive, then we need to move quickly to stop and observe due respect (even if we cannot see the offence it causes). To the same measure it is incumbent on those whose beliefs have been offended to say clearly, why it is offensive, so that others can understand and change their behaviour. So, it is “a two way stree”.t
Mike
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 7:53 pm
Thais have been using Buddha images inappropriately for hundreds of years. In his teachings Buddha taught his disciples NOT to build temples or worship images of him.
Also, who says people from other countries use Buddha images inappropriately? Thais? Buddhism is a Thai religion, Thais are adherents just like everyone else.
Jacques
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:28 pm
What a joke Thai people love Thai whisky and getting drunk and visiting a prostitute after that .is that. Following the Buddhist way
Roger C
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:32 pm
Caitlin, how’s the food in Thailand. Are the people amazing? Do you just love living there?
MARK GOODYEAR
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:43 pm
ALL TOTAL BOLLOCKS!
Ynwapso
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 9:37 pm
Oh these are great insights. Thanks so much for sharing.
I found an online shop for KBO approved buddha statues hahaha
EdwardV
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 9:59 pm
To expect Americans to be sensitive to religious sensibilities of another country while in America is absurd. It’s not only their right, it’s almost a pastime to them. What I find interesting is the fact the author being an American already knows this. Yet still felt the need to write an article which itself shows cultural ignorance. Ironic.
Issan John
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 10:19 pm
For once we’re in total agreement, John Brown.
The KBO is to Thai Buddhism as IS is to Islam.
I appreciate the Thaiger’s caveat that this is an “opinion” piece, nevertheless “Caitlin Ashworth is an editor at the Thaiger”.
BalancedView
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 4:29 am
The use of the Buddha image in the night club is disrespectful at the very least. But in a free society everyone can have an opinion on this. My point her would be what would the Lord Buddha (Indian born) think of how the Indian people are treated by Thai people today? I also wonder why Thailand thinks it owns the intellectual property rights on Buddhas image.
To all out there who want to use religious icons for promotion or decoration, do so with at least respect.
Peter
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:12 am
Sorry Australia and America are friends but that’s it. I lived in Phuket for 3 years and found most of them loud mouthed, rude and a complete don’t care attitude to another cultures beliefs and creeds.
When I heard an American I would walk the other so save embarrassment.
funny coz its true
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:37 am
Thai people pay lip service to religion for appearances and money. that is all
Just look at all the bad monks
Manu
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:52 am
From IJ above…
“Being generous, it’s an extension of the Charlie Hebdo argument – that personal “freedom” gives you the right to be as deliberately offensive as you want, but only within “local” limits.”
Why do you keep wasting your whole life trying to lecture people by posting comments on TheThaiger (!!???) about subjects that you obviously do not have a clue about????? This (stupid) comment, as many others from you, sounds like an English junior teacher trying to lecture an assembly of Professors of Mathematics how to teach maths: a mad man always sure of himself who comletely lost his mind. I am not going to bother to explain to you how your comparaison is so … ridiculous (that’s an understatement), it would be pointless cause you are just a bitter old man with huge authoritarian tendencies: it is simply too late for you.
Craig
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:38 am
It’s interesting reading the comments on this article. It’s enlightening (excuse the pun) to learn some stuff. But, yes, people will be people whatever religion you follow. Some leave a bar at 2am, some jump off statues, some visit a pristine after a drink, etc., etc. That’s not me, yet?? and some would hate to be me. BUT, I am fortunate I am not one who goes to a bar and jumps off statues. 555555
Wavey Davey
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:43 am
Can someone please ask Thai people to stop saying “Oh My God” as it is offensive and disrespectful to some Christians…
Issan John
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:26 am
“I am not going to bother to explain to you how your comparaison is so … ridiculous… etc”
Of course you’re not, Manu – I’d never expect you to.
Billy Barty
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:17 am
Is this an issue about Americans or Westerners? Is this just a disgruntled American youth looking for her niche in journalism.
As an American, I feel it is inappropriate for another American to use a foreign publication to bash Americans. May I suggest to write a letter to the editor on one of the newspapers in the US?
Secondly, I find no basis in fact that Americans are targeting and profiting from Buddha symbols. The most atrocious use of Buddha here is the garden variety. If anything, seeing a Buddha in a beautiful garden with promote the mystique and allure of Buddhism as alternative to Christianity or meditation science.
Thethaiger is, at best, an aggregator of news that breaks from other publications. I honestly don’t visit Thethaiger for “news” or in this case, thought provoking editorials. To be honest, I like the comments. I also like the way the graphics are displayed.
Caitlin reminds me of my niece who moved to Berlin to get a free education and comes back preaching to us about how superior Berliners are.
Larry
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:47 pm
I thought it was interesting that I read this article right after reading one about a Thai laying in ambush to assassinate political rivals from behind a Buddha statue in a temple here in Thailand. There wasn’t a single reference to anyone commenting about disrespecting the Buddha in that article.
Dave
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:50 pm
Thailand lecturing anyone about Buddha is hilarious. Gambling, prostitution, drinking, animal abuse…
Issan John
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:12 pm
Excellent, excellent point, Larry.
I just re-read that article, on the shooting, and guess what?
It was ALSO written by Caitlin Ashworth, the same “editor” of the Thaiger who wrote this “opinion” piece!
😠 Un-B-frigging-lievable 😠
JJ
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:36 pm
Entertaining. The comment section is firing off at Thais for being overly sensitive when it’s an American who wrote the article.
Comicus
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:37 pm
@Dr Seuss
If it bothered you, just skip it. Do not try to censor others’ opinion!
Alan
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:48 pm
Do the same thing with Jesus and se what happens.
Issan John
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 12:19 am
Only if you’re reading a different comments section to everyone else, JJ. 😂 😆 😂
Steve
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:25 am
There really is not much of a story here. It’s Americans in America acting like Americans. No big surprise there, nothing newsworthy. I’m sure the Thaiger has more relevant stories to report on.
Dr Seuss
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:18 am
@Comicus
Thats more like it, a short comment. At least you bowed down to my demand.
J West
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 12:11 pm
Thai entrepeneurs knowingly and willingly slid down the slippery slope into an identity of debauchery, perversion and of lacking a moral compass by allowing the sex industry to dominate the landscape. It’s no wonder Buddha has been dragged through the mud as well by westerners who now identify Thailand as a ” Jack Ass” movie set rather than a spiritual and respectful community. The solution is obvious.
Steve
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:23 pm
I remember going out of Thailands main airport and noticed a sign. It was directed to tourists and said somthing like Buddha is somthing to be reviered not a fashonable tattoo sacred sancts are for Thai not for fashion please respect this. This was directed at tourists, why not direct it to the Thai tattooists who are putting these sacred images on none belivers instead of as normal putting all the blame on the Thai themselves. Go to Pattaya or any tourist spot look in the provinces and think do these people really believe in Buddha and the answer will be a resounding no. As one girl said to me I belive in Buddha somtime.
Steven Seagal
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:55 pm
Bring back P*ss j*sus and a erect a very large replica at the entrance to this silly bar. Who could possibly be offended? Fill with beer and take a golden shower to cleanse sins.
Amy Sukwan
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:22 am
Hey at least the strippers are wearing facemasks. Buddha should be pleased about that! Come to think of it, why isn’t Buddha wearing a face mask?
Pietr
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 9:47 pm
I live in Thailand and soon we will be opening the Jesus has a Boner restaurant. It’s a steal restaurant but will have a cross with Jesus on it with a big shanker. You won’t see the boner because we will have a small flag draped over it with the words ‘Jesus was gay.’ Well, it’s all in good fun. We plan to have our own special drink called ‘Holy Water’ and of course the body of Jesus in the form of bread and his blood in our selection of wines. Adam’s rib will also be served. Our waitresses, all with the name Eve on their nametags, are all trans women who of course were made by God from a man. You know the story of Adam’s rib. By the way, we are looking for investors. Stop by sometime for some heavenly treats and good laugh
cj
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:47 am
This is how many in the US are towards others who don’t follow their way of thinking it is wrong. The government only violates others 1st amendment rights in the US and they have always been this way If your not Christion don’t know why.