Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong says, “The Ministry of Interior has reminded us that the World Cup football will be held from June 14 to July 15. Obviously it’s already a very big event in the media. More children, youth and adults will be coerced to take part in illegal football gambling.”

“Offenders under the Gambling Act shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding one thousand baht, or both. Gambling can lead to other crimes, social and domestic problems.”

“To follow the Ministry of Interior’s instructions, we are publicising this information to everyone that legal action will be taken if gamblers are caught. People can inform the Damrongdhamma Centre if they’re aware of any gambling.”

“If there’s information, leading to an arrest of the offender, the Public Prosecutor shall request that the court grant a reward to the informer.”

The Damrongdhamma Centre Hotline is 1567.

- The Thaiger