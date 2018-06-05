Doi Tao, south of Chiang Mai, is where a five year old has found a giant mushroom, known locally as ‘hed jan’.

Local villagers from the Ban Ko Luang, Pong Thung in Doi Tao were astonished when a five year old local, called Bell, turned up at home with an enormous mushroom on his shoulder that he says he collected from the forest.

Chiangmaicitylife.com reports that the mushroom was identified as hed jan, an edible mushroom that usually grows on good soil in clumps. It can be cooked in number of ways such as fried, in a tom yam soup, raw in a spicy salad or in a larb. There will be plenty of hed jan to go around in the village today – or for the next few days.

- The Thaiger & The Nation