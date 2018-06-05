PHOTO: File Photo

Authorities in Prachuap Khiri Khan are playing down a rabies threat after the death of an American bulldog puppy from the disease in Kui Buri district, south of Hua Hin, last month.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Livestock Development Office says that it has found no other infected animals in the area. It says its taken action to control the disease by giving rabies shots to all other pets that had any interaction with the puppy.

The office says the puppy was bought by Lana Munkong, who lives in Moo 10 in Tambon Samkrathai, and that it did not catch the disease from its mother and siblings at the farm as earlier feared.

The office said the rabid puppy was the only one of the litter that did not receive a vaccination shot and officials believe it caught the virus from a small mammal, probably a mouse.

Lana bought the puppy from an American bulldog farm in Moo 2 village of Tambon Kui Buri of Kui Buri district and it died on May 24 without showing any symptoms of sickness. The puppy tested positive for rabies a week later.

Livestock Development officials visited the farm owned by Pirawat Khiriwat on June 1 and determined that the other dogs had been vaccinated and there were no signs of rabies. Officials vaccinated the dogs again as a preventive measure.

Officials also traced four other puppies from the same litter – in Phetchaburi’s Tha Yang district, Phachuap Khiri Khan’s Pran Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Sam Roi Yot district and in Kui Buri – and found that none had the virus. Officials also gave them a second rabies shot as a preventive measures.

Livestock development officials said they have also given rabies shots to cats and dogs in Tambon Samkrathai and Tambon Kui Buri so the public should not panic.