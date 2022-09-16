Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Volunteers transform into superheroes for fair in northern Thailand

Published

 on 

Screen grab.

Look out, here comes the Spiderman! Or is it?

Volunteers in Thailand’s northern province of Uttaradit are dressing up as superheroes for a fruit fair held in the main city district this week from September 13-22. The volunteers are working with police to entertain children in their Spiderman, Hulk, Venom, and Captain America costumes. They are also helping children and elderly people cross the road to the fair.

The police and volunteers have been on alert for potential fights involving teenagers going to the fair to see concerts there. A station commander said they dispatched a mobile detention van to the scene to warn concert goers to behave themselves.

A video posted on Uttaradit Police’s Facebook shows the ‘superheroes’ listening to instructions from police, and acting as their characters.

The One Tambon One Product Fruit Fair has been held for 36 years. The fair promotes high quality and safe local agriculture, as well as ecotourism. For the opening of the fair, farmers competed in a contest over their fruits and vegetables. There was also a clothing design contest for local weavers displaying clothes that could be worn every day.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | NSTDA UTTARADIT Public Relations Department

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

