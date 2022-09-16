Cardi B pleads guilty for her part in strip club fight

US rapper Cardi B is pleading guilty for her part in a strip club fight in a final conclusion to a years-long case. The singer plead guilty to two misdemeanour charges in a New York court, which helped her to avoid jail time. The case originally started due to a brawl back in 2018, in which Cardi B was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York. The group of people that she was with reportedly chucked bottles, a hookah pipe, and chairs, injuring a female worker’s legs at the club.

The singer then allegedly ordered a friend to attack two sisters who were working at the club after finding out that one of them allegedly slept with her husband. Cardi B’s husband is rapper Offset.

Her plead of guilty to assault and reckless endangerment allows the superstar mom of two to avoid a trial and possible jail time. 10 other charges that she faced were subsequently dismissed.

The two misdemeanours will be conditionally discharged if Cardi B completes 15 days of community service. She is also ordered to pay court fees and stay away from the two women.

The singer, born by the name of Belcalis Almanzar, made quite the scene as she walked into the courthouse in Queens. Her attire seemed to be just as much of a news story as her alleged admission of guilt.

Reporters at the scene asked her how she was feeling, to which she quipped a one-liner about her looks.

“I’m feeling like I look good.”

The court case has lingered for four years as her legal team and state prosecutors went back and forth over proceedings. The pandemic also didn’t help speed up the length of the case. Initially, the rapper rejected an initial plea deal that featured only misdemeanour charges. But, in 2019, a grand jury indicted her on two felony charges that would see her facing possible jail time.

The singer then hired famed (#BillionDollarLawyer) Drew Findling, who also is representing Donald Trump in the election interference case. But Findling was all too happy to report yesterday that his client will be able to move on.

“There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career, and for the community, and she just felt quite honestly that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that we felt were most important.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post