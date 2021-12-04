Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Tiger in Kamphaeng Phet on the loose for a fifth day

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A stray tiger wanders Kamphaeng Phet for a 5th day. (via Wikimedia)
image
image

Of all the lost things someone could possibly be searching for, a tiger may be amongst the most unnerving. But today officials report that the search for Vichit, a 4 year old Bengal tiger continues for the fifth day. The cat wandered out of its habitat in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary five days ago.

The chief of the 12th Conservation Area Administrative Office confirmed that rumours that the tiger had been hit and injured by a car were not true. The tiger is wearing a collar with an electronic tag in it which alerts wildlife officials of the cat’s movement, though apparently not closely enough to capture the wandering big animal.

The tracking signal indicated that the stray tiger is still wandering freely around Pang Silathong district of Kamphaeng Phet at Khao Nam Oon next to Mae Wong National Park. Officials said they can’t be sure of when they might be able to capture Vichit and return the big cat to its home environment.

Authorities have dispatched 4 park ranger teams from Mae Wong National Park to patrol the area, particularly the main and secondary roads where the tiger and humans are most likely to cross paths. They will patrol in Pang Silathong district between Ban Bang Manao and Khao Noi Pattanaram. A team of veterinarians are also on call in case the large cat is found.

While one would assume it goes without saying, authorities are warning villagers, locals, and anyone who spots Vichit to immediately report the sighting and not to attempt to approach or harm the tiger.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-12-04 20:40
21 minutes ago, Thaiger said: officials report that the search for Vichit, a 4 year old Bengal tiger continues for the fifth day Shake the box of cat biscuits is what I do to get mine in .. little rascal…
image
Prosaap
2021-12-04 20:44
I will not be surprise if they just sold it and now running around with the tracker
image
Poolie
2021-12-04 20:46
There'll be more than the cat biscuits shaking if a full grown Bengal tiger comes in, trust me. 😉
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Tiger in Kamphaeng Phet on the loose for a fifth day
Trending